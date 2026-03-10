Zoom Meetings Now Auto-Generate Slides And Sheets

Zoom just moved from being the place where work happens to the place where work gets drafted. The company introduced AI Slides and AI Sheets, new tools that can automatically turn your meetings, chats, and notes into presentation decks and spreadsheets—no Google or Microsoft required. Both features ride on Zoom’s AI Companion, the in-app assistant now being extended across Zoom Workplace.

From Call To Deck Or Spreadsheet In Minutes

AI Slides and AI Sheets aim to compress the messy handoff that usually follows a meeting. AI Companion parses the conversation, summarizes key points, and proposes a deck outline with suggested slide titles, bullets, speaker notes, and visual layouts. For spreadsheets, it pulls action items, owners, dates, and numeric inputs from transcripts and chats, then structures them into tables, formulas, and even basic charts.

Imagine a weekly sales call: AI Sheets can auto-build a pipeline tracker with opportunities, stages, probabilities, and next steps, while AI Slides assembles a QBR-ready deck with wins, risks, and forecast deltas. Colleagues can refine the first draft in real time, asking the assistant to add a slide on competitive updates or pivot a sheet into a chart grouped by region.

The assistant understands context across Zoom Workplace, so it can ingest meeting recordings, whiteboards, team chats, and Zoom Docs to reduce manual copy-paste. The pitch is speed and fewer “blank page” moments, all without leaving the meeting environment.

Availability And How It Fits In The Stack

Zoom says AI Slides and AI Sheets will roll out in preview this spring. The features live inside AI Companion 3.0, which now has a dedicated tab in Workplace and broader reach across Zoom’s apps. Access depends on Zoom Workplace plans that include AI Companion; organizations can also license AI Companion as a standalone assistant to slot into existing workflows.

Crucially, you don’t have to abandon external ecosystems. AI Companion can connect to outside data sources—such as Google apps or Salesforce—so the assistant can reference those records even as it drafts inside Zoom. That reduces context switching while preserving the sources teams already trust.

Privacy and security promises for Zoom’s AI suite

Zoom reiterates that AI Companion does not use customer content to train its models or third-party models, a commitment enterprise buyers increasingly demand. The company is also layering in deepfake detection for meetings, flagging suspected synthetic audio or video and issuing real-time alerts so participants can pause, verify, or leave. LinkedIn “verified” badges remain integrated to add another identity signal.

Other helpful additions support global teams and camera-shy presenters. A live voice feature will translate audio in real time, initially for English, Chinese, Spanish, French, and Japanese. Zoom is also refreshing avatars to better mirror expressions, lip-sync, and eye movements—useful for presenting auto-generated slides in multiple languages without switching on a real camera.

The productivity suite battle heats up across workplaces

Zoom’s move puts it closer to Google Workspace and Microsoft 365, where Gemini and Copilot already draft slides and spreadsheets. The difference is placement: Zoom is building creation tools exactly where discussions and decisions occur. If the assistant can reliably transform a live debate into a next-step deck or a tracker sheet before the meeting ends, it removes a chunk of after-hours admin that knowledge workers know too well.

Early data suggests that kind of automation is meaningful. Microsoft’s Work Trend Index reported that early Copilot users completed common tasks 29% faster. Gartner projects that by 2026, 80% of enterprises will have used generative AI APIs and models in production or pilots. With AI Slides and AI Sheets, Zoom is betting those gains will be higher when content is born at the source—inside the meeting—rather than recreated later.

What IT and ops leaders should watch as AI drafts grow

Governance matters as AI drafts proliferate. Admins will want clarity on data lineage—what inputs were used, which prompts were run, and who approved outputs—and on retention policies for generated content. Zoom says it is expanding admin controls alongside AI Companion 3.0 and, for build vs. buy decisions, is offering Zoom AI Services, a set of AI APIs for speech, language, and reasoning with cloud or on-prem deployment. That option could help organizations keep sensitive transcription and summarization workloads inside their own environments.

Change management is another lever. If a 10-person team spends two hours a week assembling decks and trackers, cutting even 50% of that lifts back roughly 40 hours a month—about a full workweek of capacity—per team. Multiplied across hundreds of teams, these small automations become budget-line outcomes, but only if IT standardizes templates, sets review checkpoints, and trains employees to prompt effectively.

Real scenarios to test on day one with AI Slides and Sheets

Sales: Turn call notes into a forecast sheet with weighted pipeline and auto-generated follow-up emails; produce a customer-ready recap deck with ROI slides and next steps.

Product: Convert roadmap reviews into a burndown sheet and a stakeholder deck that highlights risks, dependencies, and release timelines.

Operations: Spin up incident postmortems that include a timeline table, owner assignments, and a readout deck for leadership—all from the incident bridge recording.

Bottom line on Zoom’s AI Slides and AI Sheets rollout

AI Slides and AI Sheets push content creation to the moment work happens. If Zoom can deliver accurate first drafts and strong guardrails, many teams will happily skip the browser shuffle to Docs or Sheets and keep building where they meet. The preview will show whether Zoom’s AI can turn meeting momentum into ready-to-share decks and sheets—and whether that convenience is enough to chip away at entrenched habits in Google and Microsoft land.