Zeno Raises $25M To Speed Battery Swap Motorbike Production

Zeno has secured a $25 million Series A to accelerate production of its battery-swap electric motorbikes and densify its app-managed swapping network across East Africa. The raise targets a simple bottleneck—meeting surging demand from riders who depend on two-wheelers for daily income and mobility—while sharpening the company’s bet that swapping, not slow overnight charging, is the fastest path to mass electric adoption in the region.

Why Battery Swapping Suits East African Streets

Two-wheelers are the backbone of urban transport and delivery in East Africa, where uptime is everything. Battery swapping turns refueling into a two-minute task and shifts energy costs to predictable fees, solving range anxiety and queuing at sockets. The International Energy Agency notes that two- and three-wheelers account for the majority of EVs globally, and cities in emerging markets are leading on use cases where rapid turnaround matters. In this context, a reliable swap grid is less a perk than an operating requirement.

Production Ramp and Network Expansion Plans

Since coming out of stealth roughly 18 months ago, Zeno says it has assembled more than 800 Emara motorbikes and deployed over 150 swap and charging locations across four East African countries. The backlog is the headline: more than 25,000 retail and fleet customers are on the waitlist, while current output hovers around 70 to 80 units per week. The fresh capital is earmarked to expand assembly capacity, secure components at scale, and push station density in high-demand corridors so riders are rarely more than a short hop from a charged pack.

The company previously raised $9.5 million at seed from Lowercarbon Ventures and Toyota Ventures, a signal that both climate-focused and strategic investors see room for an integrated vehicle-and-energy model built for African operating conditions.

The Economics Riders Care About Most in East Africa

Zeno’s pitch hinges on lower total cost per kilometer. The startup projects operating expenses up to 50% below comparable internal combustion 150 cc bikes, driven by cheaper electricity and far less maintenance. For independent boda operators and logistics fleets that log 100+ kilometers a day, that delta compounds quickly into higher take-home pay and more predictable cash flow. BloombergNEF and World Bank analyses have repeatedly found that when charging or swapping is readily available, high-utilization riders see payback periods compress to months rather than years.

Inside the Emara Platform for Work and Delivery

The Emara is built for work, not just commutes. Zeno lists a single-charge range near 100 kilometers, a payload capacity up to 250 kilograms, and peak output of 8 kilowatts—akin to a 150 cc engine—with electric torque that holds speed on steep hills even when fully loaded. Buyers can take the bike for roughly $1,300 without a battery or about $2,000 with a pack, or opt into subscription and pay-per-swap plans that turn the battery into an operating expense rather than upfront capex. Charging at home remains an option, but the network is designed so riders can swap and keep moving.

To customize work rigs and brand fleets, Zeno offers accessories and wraps, a tactic that has helped rival operators win contracts in delivery and ride-hailing. The company is also prototyping a battery dock for homes and small businesses so packs can power lights and appliances during outages—an energy service that adds value in regions where grid reliability is uneven.

Infrastructure Density Is the Decider for Swapping

Swapping only beats petrol if stations are ubiquitous. With more than 150 sites today, Zeno’s next phase will likely concentrate on densifying urban clusters and major commuter routes, where riders can reasonably expect a charged battery within minutes. Industry benchmarks suggest that sub-2-kilometer average spacing between stations meaningfully reduces detours and boosts rider earnings. The capital raise gives Zeno headroom to approach that threshold in its core cities.

Crowded Field but Vast Headroom for E-Motorcycles

East Africa’s e-motorcycle race is heating up, with players like Ampersand, Roam, Zembo, and Spiro pursuing variations on in-house bikes, financing, and swap models. Competition is healthy here: it pushes down costs, fills infrastructure gaps faster, and educates riders. Policymakers are helping, too—several governments have introduced targeted incentives, fleet electrification pilots, and standards work that lower barriers for local assembly and battery logistics. The IEA and African Development Bank both point to two-wheelers as the continent’s quickest win for cutting urban air pollution and fuel imports without massive grid upgrades.

What the $25M Unlocks Next for Zeno’s Growth

Scaling from dozens to hundreds of units per week will test Zeno’s supply chain discipline. Expect investment in local assembly lines, higher-volume battery procurement, and predictive software to balance pack health, station inventory, and rider flows. If the company can also commercialize its battery dock, it gains a second revenue stream and embeds its hardware in daily life beyond transport—a common thread in successful emerging-market energy models.

Zeno’s thesis is straightforward: match or beat the convenience of petrol, cut operating costs by a wide margin, and make financing painless. With $25 million to spend and a deep waitlist to serve, the next 12 months will reveal whether its swapping network and production ramp can convert early traction into sustained market share.