YouTube TV Rolls Out 12 Cheaper Bundles With Live Sports

YouTube TV is introducing a dozen lower-cost channel bundles designed for viewers who only want specific genres like live sports, news, entertainment, or family content—without paying for the full lineup. The move gives cord-cutters more control over monthly bills while keeping marquee features such as unlimited cloud DVR and multiview.

What’s in the 12 channel packages and how they combine

The new options are built from four core themes—Sports, News, Entertainment, and Family—and then combined into mix-and-match bundles. Headliners include a Sports Plan at $65 per month and a Sports + News Plan at $72 per month for those who want big games plus the major national news networks.

There’s also an Entertainment Plan at $55 per month for scripted series, lifestyle, and reality favorites, and a News + Entertainment + Family Plan at $70 per month for households that want a broad lineup spanning cable news, general entertainment, and kid-focused channels. Eight additional combinations round out the dozen, letting subscribers dial in the content they actually watch.

Sports fans should note the inclusion of key national sports networks like the ESPN channels and FS1 in the Sports Plan, plus YouTube’s mention of ESPN Unlimited—a forthcoming service expected to add deep conference and studio coverage when it launches. As with any live TV provider, availability of certain regional sports networks can vary by market and carriage rights.

How the pricing stacks up against the full YouTube TV plan

YouTube TV’s full-access plan currently sits at $83 per month. These new bundles start at $55 and top out in the low $70s, trimming the monthly tab for viewers who don’t need everything. In practice, most shoppers will see savings in the roughly $5 to $20 range compared with the full plan, depending on the mix of channels they pick.

First-time subscribers also get a small introductory break on each bundle. Importantly, YouTube TV keeps the premium features intact across these packages—so you’re not trading away conveniences to save a few bucks.

What you still get with the cheaper YouTube TV bundles

Unlimited cloud DVR with generous retention remains included, so you can record as much as you want and skip ads on recorded shows. Multiview—especially handy for game days—lets you watch multiple live feeds at once on compatible devices. Profiles, recommendations, and nationwide broadcast affiliates are also part of the experience, mirroring the full plan’s polish.

Who these bundles fit best among households and viewers

Sports-first households that live on college football, basketball, and marquee events might be best served by the Sports Plan, stepping up to Sports + News if keeping tabs on national headlines is a must. Families that split time between kid-safe programming and reality or lifestyle series will find the News + Entertainment + Family tier a better match than the all-in plan.

If you mainly rotate through a few entertainment networks and stream prestige series elsewhere, the $55 Entertainment Plan is the leanest route. Cord-cutters often layer these bundles with a free ad-supported TV app for background viewing, maximizing value without creeping back toward old-school cable bills.

How to sign up or switch plans within your YouTube TV account

Log in to YouTube TV, click your profile image, and select Explore Plans. From there you can compare the 12 bundles, see the channel lineups, and switch without losing DVR recordings tied to your account. Billing updates on your next cycle, and the introductory discount (if eligible) applies automatically.

Why YouTube TV is doing this and what it means for cord-cutters

Modular pricing is arriving as streaming costs inch upward and consumers rethink how many services they truly need. Industry researchers at Antenna have tracked elevated monthly churn in streaming, while Leichtman Research Group reports continued declines for traditional pay TV. Giving subscribers fine-grained control is a proven way to reduce cancellations.

YouTube TV already has strong momentum—Google has said the service surpassed 8 million subscribers—and sports has been a growth engine, buoyed by the broader YouTube ecosystem’s NFL Sunday Ticket rights. These lighter bundles expand the funnel to cost-sensitive households without diluting the platform’s core features.

Bottom line: are YouTube TV’s new bundles worth the savings?

If you watch a focused slate of channels—especially live sports or a few go-to entertainment networks—YouTube TV’s new bundles can shave meaningful dollars off your monthly bill while preserving unlimited DVR and multiview. Start with the lineup you use most, add what you truly miss, and skip the rest.