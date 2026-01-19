YouTube TV Promo Cuts $46 For First Two Months

YouTube TV is dangling a wallet-friendly intro deal for newcomers, trimming $46 off the first two months of service. After a 10-day free trial, first-time subscribers pay $59.99 per month for two months before the standard $82.99 rate kicks in. It’s a straightforward way to test-drive one of the largest live TV bundles without paying full freight.

The promotion applies to the Base Plan and is limited to new users who sign up with a Google account. The cadence is simple: free for 10 days, then $59.99 for the next two billing cycles, then the plan reverts to its regular $82.99 monthly price. You can cancel anytime, but do it before the next bill because Google does not offer refunds for partial billing periods.

The Base Plan provides live access to 100+ channels, an unlimited cloud DVR with roughly nine months of retention, up to three simultaneous streams, and six household accounts. Features like multiview for sports, personalized recommendations, and optional add-ons (including premium networks and a 4K package with expanded at-home streams and mobile downloads) are available at extra cost.

How the Savings Stack Up on YouTube TV’s Promo

At $59.99 versus the usual $82.99, the introductory rate reflects about a 28% discount for those two months—$23 less per month, $46 total. Put differently, the trial plus discounted period effectively lets you assess channel coverage, DVR performance, and household streaming needs over nearly three full billing cycles while paying meaningfully less than list price.

This kind of trial-plus-discount offer is increasingly rare among live TV streamers. While services like Sling TV often promote a first-month price cut and Fubo or Hulu + Live TV sometimes run short free trials, the combination of a 10-day test and a two-month discount materially lowers the up-front cost of evaluating YouTube TV’s broader channel lineup.

Eligibility and Fine Print for This YouTube TV Offer

The deal is for first-time subscribers only and requires you to be 18 or older with a Google account. Taxes and regional sports fees (where applicable) can raise the final bill. Add-ons, including premium channels or the 4K package, are optional and not part of the discounted base price. If you want to avoid paying the regular $82.99 after the promo, set a reminder to cancel ahead of the renewal date.

Alphabet has disclosed that YouTube TV surpasses 8 million subscribers, making it the largest live TV streaming service in the U.S. Industry analysts at Leichtman Research Group have documented steady shifts from traditional pay TV to virtual MVPDs, but growth is expensive: sports rights and carriage fees keep rising. Promotions like this help reduce sign-up friction while showcasing features that differentiate the service, such as unlimited DVR and sports-friendly viewing tools.

YouTube TV has also signaled more flexibility ahead with genre-based plan options. Sports is already confirmed, and the company has hinted that news, kids, and family entertainment tiers could be combined. If that modular approach arrives, it could give price-sensitive viewers a more tailored way to build a lineup—another reason the company wants as many households as possible to sample the experience now.

Bottom Line: Is This YouTube TV Promo Worth Trying?

If you’ve been on the fence about live TV streaming, this is a low-risk way to try YouTube TV at a meaningful discount. The 10-day free trial and two months at $59.99 deliver ample time to test channel coverage, DVR reliability, and simultaneous streaming in your household. Just remember the clock: unless you cancel beforehand, the plan moves to $82.99 per month once the promo period ends.