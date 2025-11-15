YouTube TV Gets ESPN Back After Disney Deal

The carriage battle between YouTube TV and Disney is resolved, and ESPN is back on the virtual cable bundle. The deal reinstates the full complement of Disney-owned networks to YouTube TV, ending a blackout that angered sports fans and subscribers who depended on ESPN and ABC for marquee live events.

What Channels Returned to YouTube TV After Disney Deal

Under the new agreement, subscribers get back:

ESPN

ESPN2

ESPNU

SEC Network

ACC Network

ABC

FX

FXX

Disney Channel

National Geographic Channel

Other Disney-owned networks

YouTube TV informed customers that cloud DVR recordings, profiles, recommendations, and settings based on those channels were saved and are restored.

YouTube TV is still giving out the $20 bill credit to members affected, too. If you were affected, you can still redeem the credit in your account settings. It’s a small, but significant, effort to compensate for the disruption during a period full of live sports.

Why the Impasse Happened Between YouTube TV and Disney

At the core of carriage disputes are usually programming fees and bundling. Sports is the most costly content in television, and few brands have more negotiating leverage than ESPN. For its part, ESPN has always been one of the most expensive networks on a per-subscriber basis, analysts at S&P Global Market Intelligence have said over the years, due to rights deals for exclusive sports content like “Monday Night Football,” College Football Playoff, NBA and top college conferences.

Virtual MVPDs like YouTube TV fight to control those costs without losing the channels that form the backbone of their lineups. Disney, meanwhile, wants to preserve the value of its portfolio by bundling content from high-profile sports with entertainment networks. When the math isn’t right, blackouts occur. A similar temporary spat between these companies, which flared up in 2021 and then blew over, is a reminder that such standoffs usually end when deadlines loom and fans chime in.

Why It Matters to Sports Fans and YouTube TV Users

Live sports dominate Nielsen ratings of cable’s top programs each week, with ESPN consistently atop prime-time programming when football is in season. College football, Monday Night Football and high-profile college basketball games are bedrock viewing for YouTube TV’s audience. When those games go away, so do the reasons to continue paying for a live TV bundle.

Subscriber behavior backs that up. Industry research firms like Antenna or Leichtman Research Group have found that loss of content and price changes are the main triggers for customer churn on streaming video. The 2023 Disney–Charter blackout showed how rapidly consumer pressure can mount over football season; that impasse concluded with a new-and-improved deal preserving ESPN on cable and redeveloping bundling for other networks.

Confirm that ESPN, ABC and Disney channels are available in your channel guide, and view cloud DVR libraries for restorations of recordings. If you were extended the $20 credit, be sure to cash it in right away. Sports fans will need to re-enable their follow settings for teams and leagues within YouTube TV, so game recordings, mobile notifications and personalized recommendations pick back up where they last left off.

Keep it within reach if you used an antenna or another service as a stopgap. Carriage squabbling is a fact of life in the modern TV bundle, and when talks go down to the wire, having over-the-air access to ABC can be a useful hedge.

The Bigger Picture For ESPN And Streaming TV

Alphabet has said YouTube TV, which is priced starting at $65 a month, now has more than 8 million subscribers and ranks as the biggest internet-delivered pay-TV bundle in the U.S. That scale affords it leverage when negotiating, but also leaves it vulnerable to turbulence over high-demand sports rights.

Disney, for its part, is maneuvering into position to live in a future where ESPN’s flagship network will be available direct-to-consumer alongside traditional distribution. And as that shift endures, we’ll surely see a bit more hard bargaining over ads, packaging and the like, including digital features — such as integrated stats, alternate feeds or personalized ad formats. For now, the biggest games are still only available on traditional bundles — and this deal guarantees that YouTube TV subscribers won’t miss out.

Bottom line: The channels are back, the DVRs remain and the bill credit is still in effect. With the feud resolved, YouTube TV gets back a key part of its value proposition right as the sports calendar heats up anew.