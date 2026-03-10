YouTube Tops Disney Paramount WBD In 2025 Ad Revenue

YouTube just vaulted to the front of the media ad race. Fresh estimates from MoffettNathanson, cited by The Hollywood Reporter, peg YouTube’s 2025 advertising haul at $40.4 billion, outpacing the combined ad revenue of Disney, Paramount, and Warner Bros. Discovery at $37.8 billion. One year earlier, those legacy giants still had the edge; now the gravity of the ad market has clearly shifted.

The swing is striking. In 2024, YouTube brought in $36.1 billion in ads while the studio trio plus NBCU amassed $41.8 billion. By 2025, YouTube not only closed the gap, it cleared the field. Alphabet has also reported that YouTube’s total revenue, including subscriptions, reached $60 billion in 2025, underscoring how a creator-led platform has become a two-revenue-stream juggernaut.

What The New Ad Leaderboard Shows For 2025 Ad Spend

Large advertisers now treat YouTube as essential reach, not just a digital add-on. The platform’s Q4 ad revenue alone hit $11.4 billion, powered by connected TV consumption and a more mature Shorts monetization engine. While YouTube is still smaller than Meta’s $196.2 billion ad business, it’s increasingly competing for brand dollars that once belonged to primetime TV.

This isn’t merely a creator economy story; it’s an audience distribution story. Nielsen’s The Gauge has repeatedly ranked YouTube as the top streaming outlet on U.S. TV screens, a fact that has moved high-value TV budgets to YouTube’s living-room inventory. Buyers who for years chased GRPs are now chasing logged-in, measurable co-viewing at scale.

Why Marketers Followed Audiences To YouTube

Three forces converged. First, scale shifted. Younger viewers, and increasingly families, spend disproportionate time on YouTube across TVs and mobile. Second, performance got better. Brand suitability tools, contextual targeting, and first-party signals boosted confidence that big campaigns could land safely and efficiently. Third, commerce arrived. Shoppable formats and creator integrations shortened the path from awareness to action, giving YouTube a performance halo once reserved for search and social.

Program buyers also cite YouTube Select, non-skippable and long-form options, and sports tentpoles as reasons to reallocate TV budgets. NFL Sunday Ticket, carried by YouTube, didn’t just draw subscriptions; it brought high-intent, big-screen audiences that brands could reach without legacy TV scatter market headaches.

Studios Struggle To Defend Linear Dollars

Disney, Paramount, and WBD still run sizable ad businesses across cable, broadcast, streaming, and free ad-supported services. But linear erosion has compounded quickly while content costs have remained high. Even with improving ad tiers on Disney+ and Paramount+, and FAST growth via Pluto TV, the velocity of audience migration has outpaced monetization gains on their own platforms.

The result is a squeeze: shrinking linear reach, volatile originals spending, and fragmented streaming ad inventory that lacks the unified scale and logged-in data depth that YouTube commands. Studio groups continue to optimize frequency capping and cross-platform measurement, but when buyers need efficient incremental reach, they find it where the watch time already is.

The CTV Flywheel Powering YouTube’s Ad Growth

YouTube’s connected TV momentum is self-reinforcing. More viewing on the largest screen drives premium ad formats and higher CPMs; higher CPMs fund better creator payouts and rights deals; better content and sports keep viewers on the platform longer. Layer in AI-driven classification and brand safety advances—YouTube recently expanded likeness-detection tools to counter deepfakes for public figures—and the environment looks increasingly TV-like with digital-level control.

Shorts adds another gear. As Shorts viewing scales, improved revenue sharing and conversion-friendly ad placements give advertisers full-funnel continuity: discovery in Shorts, depth in long-form, and communal experiences on CTV. Few ecosystems can stitch those contexts together at global scale with consistent measurement.

What Buyers Should Watch Next In YouTube’s Ad Shift

Measurement will be decisive. Expect tighter integrations between YouTube and third-party currency providers, more co-viewing insights, and greater emphasis on deduplicated reach across TV and digital. Marketers will push for clearer frequency control across Shorts, long-form, and CTV to avoid waste and protect brand lift.

For the studios, the playbook is sharpening: lean into must-have IP, keep growing ad-supported streaming tiers, and package authenticated, brand-safe environments with stronger audience guarantees. They don’t need to match YouTube’s volume to compete; they need distinctiveness and reliability that complement YouTube’s scale.

The headline remains undeniable: by MoffettNathanson’s tally, YouTube has overtaken America’s most storied entertainment companies in ad revenue. In a market defined by time spent and accountable reach, the new primetime is wherever viewers already are—and increasingly, that’s YouTube.