YouTube Tests Red Comment Submit Button on Mobile

YouTube is experimenting with a brighter, more attention-grabbing way to post comments on mobile. The familiar black-and-white send arrow is being swapped for a white arrow set inside a vivid red circle, and early sightings suggest the change is rolling out to a subset of Android users as part of a server-side test.

Reports first surfaced from users on Reddit’s YouTube community, and the new design is now appearing on more devices, though not universally. That staggered availability is typical for YouTube interface experiments, which often arrive through gradual, controlled A/B tests rather than a single global push.

The update focuses on the action icon you tap to publish a comment. Instead of a thin outline arrow that blends into the input field, the button is now set against YouTube’s signature red, turning the action into a clear call to finish and submit. The rest of the comment composer appears largely unchanged, but the new color treatment makes the final step unmistakable.

It’s a small tweak, yet it alters visual hierarchy: your eye is drawn to the red button the moment you start typing. In UX terms, this increases the perceived affordance of the control, making it more obvious and therefore more likely to be used.

Why Red Matters for YouTube’s Brand Identity

Red isn’t just decorative for YouTube; it’s core to the brand. From the play button icon to prior experiments with red-forward gradients, the platform consistently leans on this color to signal identity and action. Shifting a critical interaction like commenting to red reinforces that brand language where it matters—at the moment of participation.

There’s also a behavioral angle. Research from UX authorities like Nielsen Norman Group has long shown that high-contrast, high-salience controls boost task completion. By making the submit action pop, YouTube may be nudging more viewers to finish their thoughts and join the conversation.

Rollout and Early Reactions from Android Users

So far, the red submit button is surfacing on Android for select users. As with many Google product tests, activation appears tied to account-level server flags rather than just app version, which explains why two users on the same app build may see different interfaces.

Early feedback is mixed but curious. Some users appreciate the clearer call to action, while others see the bright red as visually loud in an otherwise neutral comment composer. That tension is familiar for YouTube, where even minor UI changes can spark outsized debate.

Design Rationale and Accessibility Considerations

From a design systems perspective, the move aligns with Material Design guidance that encourages distinct, high-contrast affordances for primary actions. A white icon on a saturated red background typically yields strong contrast, which aids discoverability.

Accessibility remains a consideration. While the icon is not text, the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines recommend sufficient contrast (commonly a 3:1 ratio for user interface components). Most modern displays should render white-on-red above that threshold, though users with color vision deficiencies may still prefer subtler themes. As always, the best measure will be YouTube’s own telemetry and feedback loops.

What It Means for Creators and Viewers on YouTube

With more than 2B logged-in monthly users and over a billion hours of video watched daily, according to company figures, even tiny UI tweaks can shift massive volumes of behavior. If the red submit button drives even a modest lift in completed comments, creators could see more engagement threads, more pinned responses, and more signal for recommendation systems that factor in interaction quality.

It also fits a broader pattern of YouTube refining small interaction points rather than overhauling entire layouts. Comments are a key feedback channel for Shorts and long-form alike; making the final step to publish unmistakable is a practical, low-risk way to encourage participation without cluttering the interface.

Update the YouTube app to the latest version, then force close and reopen. Because this appears to be a server-side rollout, you may need to wait as flags propagate. If you don’t see the red button yet, nothing’s wrong—your account simply hasn’t been included in the current test group.

If user sentiment and engagement metrics trend positive, expect YouTube to broaden availability. If not, the platform can revert just as quietly. Either way, the test underscores how a single splash of color can reshape one of the most-used interactions on the world’s largest video platform.