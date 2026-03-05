YouTube Expands In-App Direct Messaging Test

YouTube is widening access to its rebuilt direct messaging feature, extending an experiment that started in Poland and Ireland to a total of 31 European countries. The test gives more users the chance to send DMs and share videos without leaving the YouTube app, signaling that Google is taking a fresh, measured run at private messaging after retiring its first attempt in 2019.

What the Expanded Test Includes for YouTube DMs

According to the YouTube team, the feature allows signed-in users who are 18 or older to message other users directly inside the YouTube app, share videos into those chats, and invite friends to join the conversation. Invitations trigger a notification, and messaging starts once the recipient accepts. It remains an experiment for now, with availability determined by region and account eligibility.

At this stage, the experience focuses on one-to-one or small private exchanges tied closely to video sharing rather than a full social inbox. That narrow scope mirrors YouTube’s current product philosophy: add utility where users already engage—watching, sharing, and discussing videos—without spinning up a separate, heavy social layer that would duplicate what other platforms already do well.

Why YouTube Is Revisiting DMs and Private Sharing

YouTube introduced in-app messaging in 2017 and shut it down two years later, saying it wanted to focus on public conversations like comments and posts. A lot has changed since then. Short-form content has exploded, creators are building tighter communities, and platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat have turned private sharing into the default behavior for reacting to videos.

Reintroducing DMs could reduce friction for how people already talk about YouTube videos—today that often happens via messaging apps outside YouTube. Internalizing some of that behavior helps YouTube keep users engaged for longer and gives creators a new channel to circulate clips. With over 2.5 billion logged-in monthly users worldwide, even small shifts in sharing behavior can move the needle in watch time and retention.

Europe Only for Now as YouTube Widens Its DM Test

The expansion keeps the test confined to Europe, with the number of supported countries jumping from two to 31. Users in the United States and other regions remain outside the trial. While YouTube has not publicly detailed the rationale, a Europe-first rollout could streamline regulatory and privacy considerations under GDPR and provide a more controlled environment for safety and moderation testing.

The company’s cautious approach tracks with broader industry trends. Messaging features introduce complex challenges—spam detection, user reporting, abuse prevention, and child safety. Starting with adults-only access and a defined geographic footprint gives YouTube room to iterate on its safety and enforcement playbook before scaling further.

How It Works for Users and Creators in the Trial

Participants who are part of the experiment will see messaging options surface in the share sheet and relevant menus inside the app. After sending an invite, they can share videos into a private thread once the recipient opts in. The lightweight flow—share, invite, chat—reflects YouTube’s goal of keeping conversations anchored to content, not turning the app into a standalone messenger.

For creators, DMs could become a targeted way to mobilize superfans—sharing a new short, polling a small group, or rewarding members with early looks. But the upside depends on guardrails. Excessive or unsolicited outreach can erode trust quickly. Expect YouTube to test limits, filters, and opt-outs to protect users while still enabling creators to cultivate community.

Safety and Privacy Considerations for YouTube DMs

Direct messaging raises obvious safety questions. YouTube has invested heavily in moderation tools across comments, live chat, and Community posts. Applying those standards to private conversations involves proactive spam controls, easy blocking, and clear reporting paths. Age-gating the feature at 18+ reduces immediate risk, and a required invite acceptance step adds friction that can deter bad actors.

Europe’s regulatory environment also sets a high bar. Compliance with data protection rules and clear consent mechanisms will be central to how this feature evolves. YouTube’s recent product changes—like more prominent user controls and transparency around recommendations—suggest learnings that can transfer to DMs.

What to Watch Next as YouTube Evaluates the DM Pilot

The big question is whether DMs stay a niche sharing tool or graduate into a core YouTube experience. Signals to monitor include broader country rollouts, availability on desktop and TV surfaces, integration with channel memberships, and creator analytics that measure shares and conversions from private threads.

YouTube has not shared a public timeline beyond confirming the expansion. The company’s community post, noted by independent outlet PiunikaWeb, frames this as a learning phase. If engagement and safety metrics trend in the right direction, an incremental global launch would be the logical next step. Until then, more European users can try the feature firsthand—and YouTube gets the data it needs to decide whether private sharing belongs back at the heart of its app.