YouTube is getting serious about the living room. The video giant is launching AI upscaling to help older, lower-resolution uploads look better on big screens, and it will start improving thumbnail quality to make them more readable from the couch. Because this is where the eyeballs are heading. Connected TVs are now YouTube’s biggest discovery surface, and the platform is getting both its tune-in and browse experience ready for the 10-foot trip.

Why connected TV screens are YouTube’s top priority now

Nielsen’s The Gauge ranked YouTube as the top U.S. streaming platform on TV screens, accounting for about 9–10% of total TV use in 2024. On the recent earnings call, executives said Alphabet consumers’ most popular device was the connected TV; it’s YouTube’s fastest-growing surface.

And now, YouTube said many people are watching on 65-inch 4K screens. The company has a vested interest in ensuring that your older clips, vlogs, and archival uploads earn you $2 a month or more, and it’s doing its best to make sure legacy yazz fest footage looks presentable at modern sizes and distances. It doesn’t mean the discussion and UI are optimized for the viewer at fit size at a short distance. But that’s part of the point, as a full-screen interactive video would throw off the purpose of an upscaled YouTube.

Moreover, it’s just part of a general webinar. TV sales leaders like Samsung and Sony heavily offer AI upscaling at the device level, and streams are a huge deal in perceived quality even when the source limit is much greater. By adding smarter upscaling directly in the platform, it will make YouTube-oriented consistency, no matter the box or stick used by the viewer.

How AI upscaling makes a big difference on large TVs

YouTube’s approach relies on the premise of lifting older, low-resolution videos toward 1080p rather than creating detail, with a more extended roadmap in the direction of a 4K approximation. The emphasis is not on new detail but on less ringing, blockiness, and stair-stepping that become visible on large screens. Consider a smarter line around gameplay video sides, clearer skin tone in decade-old vlogs, and more readable text overlays from the retro era of 480p.

It is important to note that YouTube is not entirely removing the decision from creators’ hands. The original upload is always accessible in addition to the upscaled stream, so the viewer can choose, and creators can disable video upscaling. Although some input from people who have seen the upscaled examples is that they can look “weird,” with textures too smooth or with a halo, which is a common repercussion when algorithms work too hard for many firms in the industry. This is why maintaining the basic video as a toggle is a good choice for safety.

The next question is related to bitrate; even though upscaling can go a long way toward clean edges, bandwidth retains ultimate control over the clarity of the image. Video and streaming engineers pointed out previously that low-bitrate 1080p can fall apart under fast movement, low light, or grain. YouTube previously adopted an “Enhanced 1080p” for subscribers on certain platforms to counteract this. If YouTube can match AI upscaling with more intelligent bitrate allocation on TVs and set-top boxes, the win should be more meaningful than a picture change.

New, larger thumbnails are designed for the living room TV

Thumbnails are also looking up: the maximum file size will increase from 2MB to 50MB, allowing creators to use higher-quality, cleaner, and crisper images. Consider the small fonts and muddied color on a TV grid. Higher-definition thumbnails mean more vivid and less pixelated color. For Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and Google TV devices, prepare to see less gradient color and more accurate brand and channel imagery.

YouTube is also optimizing the TV app with new features to transform watching into viewing. This includes quickly switching through favorite channels. It also has hover previews with autoplay and without going to a completely new view. The changes are intended to reduce the “distance” between linear TV and TV streaming that frequently accounts for the latter as “slow.” This is effective at reducing butting up against the limits of TV screens.

What YouTube’s changes mean for creators and brands

AI upscaling is practically a free remaster for long-running creators. Although this is an automatic experiment, do not be conservative in using the upscaled UI without testing whether it has a positive impact on engagement. Consider the recent hype in communities around the latest resolution. Major TV screens will benefit from polished videos that are more attractive to view.

For brands, the number of random checks on viewers and their conversion rate will be lowered, humble connections from inspiration to buying. These are also another revenue stream for most famous large creators.

What to expect as YouTube’s rollout and tuning continues

As the rollout progresses, expect YouTube to fine-tune the aggressiveness of the upscaling models based on viewer feedback and quality telemetry like watch retention and satisfaction. Creators need to audit a batch of legacy videos on TV devices to compare the original and upscaled streams, particularly footage featuring fine detail or heavy motion, both of which can reveal artifacts.

It’s a simple strategy: if YouTube is increasingly used on the biggest screen in the house, the platform must play by TV rules. AI upscaling and better thumbnails will not make up for real 4K with high bitrates, but they will reduce the distinction — and for the billions of hours consumed on connected TVs, there may be a difference between “good enough” and “worth sticking around.”