Yale Smart Lock 2 poised for sub-$120 Black Friday

The standout smart-home door upgrade to watch this season is the Yale Smart Lock 2, and the price to beat is $119. If retailers push it below $120, it would mark one of the most aggressive value plays in the category and a compelling entry point for renters and homeowners who want keyless entry without replacing exterior hardware.

Why this lock matters for renters and owners

Unlike full deadbolt replacements, the Yale Smart Lock 2 is a retrofit that installs on the inside of your door, keeping your existing exterior lock and keys. That makes your door look the same from the outside, keeps your lease happy, and you can take it with you when you move. Installation is typically done in minutes with a screwdriver, and you keep using your physical key even as you add app, keypad, or voice controls.

This hybrid approach solves two everyday problems at once: it unlocks app-based convenience—auto-unlock as you arrive, remote lock checks, and temporary codes for guests—without demanding a hardware commitment. Parks Associates pegs smart lock adoption in US broadband households in the mid-teens, and renters are underrepresented in that total; a lock that works for rentals is a large reason that number will continue to grow.

What a sub-$120 price would mean for holiday shoppers

Smart lock discounts get even more severe each holiday season. Adobe Analytics noted that peak electronics markdowns were around 30% last year, but smart home accessories often swing wider during doorbuster windows. Price trackers like Keepa and CamelCamelCamel show the Yale Smart Lock 2 dipping to about $120 only briefly over the previous year, and more frequent sale ranges were around $160–$179. Hitting $119 would reset that floor and expand the addressable audience. For reference, competitor retrofits with integrated Wi‑Fi commonly go for $149–$199 on major shopping holidays. A sub‑$120 tag would underprice many while maintaining core features like app control, guest access, and auto‑lock.

The Yale Smart Lock 2 replaces only the interior thumb turn, clamping onto your current deadbolt’s tailpiece. You acquire Bluetooth control right out of the box, and it pairs with the brand’s optional Wi‑Fi bridge or compatible keypad for remote control, voice assistant integration, and code-based entry. Auto‑unlock employs a geofence plus Bluetooth presence to decrease false triggers, namely when you’re carrying two arms full of groceries and a suitcase. The battery lasts on standard cells for a few months depending on door alignment and usage, and the app sends a low-battery notification.

Because the device doesn’t alter your entry door hardware, the bulk of the actual security is in your deadbolt. Search for a BHMA Grade 1 or Grade 2 deadbolt for more robust forced-entry resistance. Yale’s digital side employs encrypted communication and account controls such as two-factor authentication; those features round out their smart lock guidance. CR always recommends enabling 2FA and using single-user credentials since doing so meaningfully reduces account compromise risk.

How it stacks up in the holiday deals season

Full-replacement smart deadbolts with touchscreens or fingerprint readers often see 25–40% drops during marquee sales. Retrofit models typically swing 20–35%, with occasional flash cuts that are deeper but shorter-lived. The $119 Yale Smart Lock 2 would land in “flash-cut” territory and challenge budget leaders that skip Wi‑Fi or advanced sharing features. It is a practical upgrade path: start with Bluetooth control at a bargain price, then add a Wi‑Fi bridge later for remote locking and voice commands. The staggered spend keeps the initial outlay low while leaving room to scale the system as your smart home grows.

Buying advice for the big day and bundle checks

Before you buy, confirm compatibility and what’s included so the deal meets your needs.

Confirm your deadbolt is a standard single-cylinder model; most retrofits, including this one, fit common profiles from major hardware brands.

Verify whether the bundle includes a Wi‑Fi bridge or keypad before checkout; doorbuster listings sometimes separate modules to keep the headline price low.

Watch for stacking offers, such as coupon codes or gift cards added on top of sale pricing.

If the Yale Smart Lock 2 drops to $119 or less, it would likely be one of the most convincing smart home purchases of the season: minimal install, renter-friendly, and complete with the features that count most on a daily basis. If it remains in the $160s, it is still excellent value. However, the sub‑$120 mark would be the perfect time to make the purchase.