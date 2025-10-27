Xiaomi Starts Rolling Out Stable Android 16

Xiaomi has begun rolling out Stable Android 16 to consumers, in what can be seen as a big step forward for the 2025 update race with Samsung. The update comes as HyperOS 3, Xiaomi’s fork of Android 16, available for the 15T series first and then across several brands later on.

Xiaomi Rolls Out HyperOS 3 Based on Android 16

The company announced on its HyperOS channel on X that the seeding of HyperOS 3, based on Android 16, is happening for the Xiaomi 15T series. This is Xiaomi’s initial stable wave for Android 16, a hint that its 2024–2025 devices are transitioning from testing builds to final software in key markets.

KTU84P rollouts are patched in phases, as batches of devices and regions receive OTAs when all the approvals are through. Early recipients are typically the unlocked variants in Xiaomi’s core markets, and carrier-certified models follow.

Next in line after the 15T series to receive the update, according to Xiaomi, are:

These should start receiving HyperOS 3 during the forthcoming weeks as staged rollouts progress.

Additional models will follow before the year is over, including:

Xiaomi 14 and 14 Ultra

14T series

Redmi Note 13 Pro

Redmi 13

Redmi 15

POCO F6 series

POCO C75

Redmi Pad 2 line (new generation of tablets)

As is always the case with Xiaomi updates, specific timings will depend on market and model.

What HyperOS 3 Adds Over Android 16 for Xiaomi Devices

Running over Android 16, HyperOS 3 provides three layers to Xiaomi’s design and services. Highlights include a live activity-style status indicator around the punch-hole camera — Xiaomi’s response to Apple’s Dynamic Island — as well as AI adjustments to lock screens and wallpapers based on surroundings. Animations have been fine-tuned for softer rendering; updated icons throughout the home screen offer more uniform theming.

On the ecosystem side, Xiaomi is going hard with tighter cross-device continuity for phones, tablets, and wearables, in a doppelgänger riff of features seen elsewhere on rival platforms. Expect more seamless clipboard, media, and call handoff along with better multi-screen windowing on tablets. Android 16 support should also bring baseline improvements to privacy controls, background task management, and app stability under the hood.

Multiple flagships of Samsung and Sony, for example, have already received stable Android 16; in the case of Samsung, an increasing number of devices are already enjoying a taste of it, including last-generation phones like the S21 cycle. The company said it was rolling it out fast and widely, because widespread rollouts are a sign of software maturity and serve as ammo in the purchase discussion about who offers better longevity.

It’s a solid top-three firm by market tracking standards (Canalys and Counterpoint Research routinely put Xiaomi at around 13–14% share), with particularly strong momentum in Europe and some parts of Asia. It’s best to match or beat the pace, and keeping up with rivals over platform updates is one way Xiaomi can maintain its stance — especially with Samsung chasing Google in first-party pace.

What Owners Should Expect During the HyperOS 3 Rollout

As the rollout continues, users should receive a notification for HyperOS 3 in the system updater. Major MIUI updates are often accompanied by new system apps and security patches. As always, backups are encouraged prior to the install, and certain features might roll out in waves or need updates from Xiaomi’s service apps post-reboot.

The Bigger Picture for Xiaomi’s Android 16 Timeline

Android 16 is becoming one of the most coordinated platform releases in recent history, with Google, Samsung, Sony, and now Xiaomi all dropping stable builds within a short timeframe. That means faster access for users to integrated features across brands. For manufacturers, it adds to the tension to keep up the pace in mid-range and budget lines — not only flagships.

Now that HyperOS 3 is inching past the 15T, its next challenge will be successfully updating the wide range of Redmi and POCO phones. If the company follows the roadmap outlined above, it will be in a good position to keep up with Samsung on one of the few areas where competition is getting decided — software support.