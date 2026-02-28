Xiaomi Reveals Vision Gran Turismo Cocoon Cockpit

Xiaomi just pulled the cover off a Vision Gran Turismo hypercar concept with a cockpit so unconventional it rewrites the rulebook. Unveiled at MWC Barcelona, the design trades racing buckets for a cocoon-like sofa and swaps a conventional wheel for an x-wing yoke lined with five tiny displays. It’s equal parts sculpture and statement, and easily the strangest driver’s environment we’ve seen in a modern concept.

An Aero-First Philosophy Puts Airflow Ahead of Power

Rather than leading with power or range, Xiaomi is foregrounding airflow. The body is riddled with race-bred channels that appear to duct air through the car, not just around it, and an active element on the underfloor hints at sophisticated aero management. Think of it as a rolling wind tunnel: surfaces are pared back, openings are purposeful, and even the wheel covers are magnetically indexed so they present a stable face to the airstream, minimizing turbulence from rotating spokes.

There’s good reason for the obsession. Studies published by SAE International show that at highway speeds, aerodynamic drag dominates energy use, and small reductions in wake and wheel turbulence can materially improve efficiency and stability. It’s the same playbook seen in extreme-efficiency demonstrators like Mercedes’ Vision EQXX, only here it’s turned up to hypercar theatrics.

The Cocoon Lounge That Replaces Traditional Seats

Inside, Xiaomi ditches the traditional two-seat tub for a single flowing lounge that cradles driver and passenger. The x-wing control yoke carries five mini displays that double as contextual buttons, reducing physical switches to almost zero. It looks calming and alien at once, like a sci-fi living room strapped to a monocoque.

Human-machine interface experts will raise eyebrows. Euro NCAP and other safety bodies have been pressuring automakers to curb distraction from complex touch interfaces. The industry is already testing alternatives—Peugeot’s Hypersquare steer-by-wire and Lexus’ yoke-equipped systems come to mind—and Xiaomi’s multi-screen yoke is a provocative entry in that debate. Whether it can deliver intuitive control without cognitive overload is the key question.

Gran Turismo DNA and a Savvy Sim Racing Twist

The “Vision Gran Turismo” name nods to Polyphony Digital’s long-running program that invites brands to build no-compromise concepts for the Gran Turismo franchise. More than two dozen manufacturers—from Jaguar to Porsche—have used it to explore design far beyond production constraints. Xiaomi’s take seems destined for a controller as much as a circuit.

Leaning into that idea, Xiaomi says it will offer a home gaming cockpit modeled after the car’s lounge-like interior. It’s a savvy move. The FIA-certified Gran Turismo Championships and a surge in high-end sim gear have made living-room racing a legitimate proving ground for interfaces and ergonomics. If the cocoon works for virtual laps, it bolsters the case that parts of this HMI could trickle into roadgoing products.

Powertrain Mystery by Design Keeps Specifics Vague

Specifications remain deliberately vague. With so much volume devoted to airflow, packaging a large traction battery becomes a fascinating engineering puzzle. A structural pack integrated into the floor or sills is plausible, as seen in several modern EV platforms, but the open-through bodywork suggests a novel approach to cooling and stiffness. The active underbody element evokes the aero thinking behind Gordon Murray Automotive’s T.50 and the McMurtry Spéirling, though Xiaomi stops short of spelling out how its system generates downforce or reduces drag.

What’s clear is intent: this is less a lap-time weapon than a manifesto on efficiency, visibility, and theater. If it eventually appears in a game before a wind tunnel spec sheet, that would be on brand for the Vision Gran Turismo lineage.

Why Xiaomi Is Building Halo Cars to Shape Its EV Push

For Xiaomi, the hypercar concept is a halo to frame its fast-expanding automotive push. After the headline-grabbing launch of its SU7 sedan, the company is signaling that it can do both mass-market EVs and audacious flagships. In a market where Huawei is co-developing vehicles under the Aito banner and smartphone makers increasingly pitch cars as rolling devices, a radical cockpit doubles as a showcase for Xiaomi’s software, displays, and ecosystem integration.

Concepts also serve as internal laboratories. Even if the sofa cockpit never reaches showrooms, the lessons—simplified controls, improved airflow around rotating assemblies, active underfloor management—can inform production models where every watt-hour and millisecond of driver attention counts.

What to Watch Next as Xiaomi Details the Concept

The big unknowns—powertrain layout, battery placement, top speed, drag and downforce figures, and whether elements of the cocoon cockpit are road-legal—are exactly what make this concept compelling. Look for Xiaomi to reveal how much of the drama translates to real-world engineering and how much is reserved for the digital racetrack. Either way, the Vision Gran Turismo accomplishes its mission: it gets everyone talking about an interior unlike anything else on the show floor.