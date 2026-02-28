Xiaomi Launches 17 Ultra, AirTag Rival, and Slim Power Bank

Xiaomi unveiled a trio of headline devices ahead of MWC: the photography-first 17 Ultra flagship, a cross-platform item tracker that mirrors AirTag functionality, and an ultra-slim magnetic power bank. The moves underscore Xiaomi’s push to own both the hero-camera phone narrative and the small-but-sticky accessories market that keeps users in its ecosystem.

17 Ultra Puts Pro Camera Hardware Front and Center

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra continues the company’s tight collaboration with Leica, pairing branded optics with tuned color science and classic Leica-style filters. The rear system combines a 50MP 1-inch-type main sensor at f/1.67, a 200MP telephoto with a variable focal length equivalent to 75–100mm, and a 50MP ultrawide at f/2.2.

The telephoto is the standout: true optical zoom between 3.2x and 4.3x remains rare on phones, a capability seen only in a handful of devices such as Sony’s variable periscope efforts. Continuous optical zoom helps avoid the image softness and artifacts that often creep in when phones fill gaps with digital interpolation.

Rounding out the spec sheet is a 6.9-inch HyperRGB OLED panel under Xiaomi Shield Glass 3.0 and Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. A 6,000 mAh battery (6,800 mAh in China) supports 90W USB PD-PPS charging and 50W wireless via Xiaomi’s HyperCharge. For context, that battery is roughly 20% larger than the 5,000 mAh packs common across recent Android flagships, a meaningful buffer for all-day shooting.

Leica Edition And Grip Kits Elevate Mobile Shooting

A special Leica Edition ups the tactility with an aluminum-alloy body finished in nickel anodization, a rotating zoom-mimic ring, and a Leica Essential mode with filmic profiles inspired by the M9 and M3. It ships with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage for creators who shoot ProRAW or high-bitrate video.

Two bolt-on grips turn the 17 Ultra into a more camera-like rig. The 17 Ultra Photography Kit uses Bluetooth to add a two-stage shutter and a dedicated record button, while the USB-C-connected Photography Kit Pro layers on a leather-style finish, detachable shutter, zoom control, and a 2,000 mAh auxiliary battery. The Pro grip also unlocks a new fastshot mode for rapid capture—useful for street or event photography where a missed second is a missed frame.

Xiaomi’s new tag directly targets the item-tracker sweet spot with support for both Apple’s Find My network and Google’s Find My Device network, broadening its usefulness across iOS and Android. The puck weighs 10 grams, runs on a replaceable coin cell for over a year, and can play a chime to help locate misplaced items.

Cross-network support is timely: after Apple and Google jointly introduced unwanted-tracker alerts, consumer confidence in these accessories improved thanks to clearer, standardized safety messaging. For households mixing iPhones and Android phones, a tag that participates in both ecosystems removes the usual platform lock-in.

Xiaomi also notes the tag logs attachment and last-seen timestamps—useful breadcrumbs when tracking luggage handoffs or shared gear. It’s positioned as an everyday essential rather than a niche gadget, with pricing aggressive enough to encourage multi-pack buys.

Ultra-Slim Magnetic Power Bank Targets Travel

The new 5,000 mAh power bank is just 6mm thick and 98 grams—closer to a credit-card slab than a brick. It delivers up to 22.5W over cable and 15W wirelessly, and its magnetic attachment snaps onto compatible phones, including MagSafe-equipped iPhones, for on-the-go top-ups without pocket bulge.

As with any compact pack, real-world capacity varies by mode: wired transfers typically retain ~80–90% efficiency, while wireless hovers lower due to heat and coil losses. Expect one meaningful recharge for most 4,000–5,000 mAh phones via cable, or a solid safety cushion wirelessly when you’re navigating or shooting video.

The slim profile also makes it a natural match for the 17 Ultra’s camera ambitions. Long shooting days drain batteries faster—especially with continuous autofocus, high-refresh displays, and image processing spikes—so a pocketable, magnetized pack is the kind of utility accessory that ends up used daily, not just in emergencies.

Pricing and Availability for Phones, Tracker, and Power Bank

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is launching in the EU and UK at €1,499, with the Leica Edition at €1,999 (16GB/1TB). The 17 Ultra Photography Kit is €99.99, and the Photography Kit Pro is €199.99.

The Xiaomi tag is priced at €14.9 individually or €49.99 for a four-pack, positioning it well against rivals while adding cross-platform flexibility.

The 6mm magnetic power bank costs €59.99 in black or silver and €64.99 in orange. Together with the 17 Ultra, these accessories signal Xiaomi’s strategy: pair a halo camera phone with practical, platform-agnostic add-ons to win both enthusiasts and everyday upgraders.