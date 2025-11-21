XGIMI MoGo 4 first-ever offer discounted by 20%

The XGIMI MoGo 4 has never been on sale before, but for the first time ever it’s going for $399, down from its retail price of $499 — that’s a full 20% discount.

For a portable 1080p LED projector with built-in streaming, that’s enough to make it one of the most compelling impulse purchases you can make if your living room, dorm room, or backyard needs a movie night.

What this means: real Netflix certification and Google TV onboard are relatively rare in compact projectors, which otherwise have to use workarounds or external sticks. That, paired with XGIMI’s auto-setup tech and a portable body, gives the discount real value that takes it from neat gadget to practical home-cinema refuge.

What this limited-time deal on the XGIMI MoGo 4 delivers

The headline saving is an easy one: $100 off a fresh model. If you’ve been hoping for a discount to make an all-in-one projector worth the price rather than the barebones experience of a budget model, this is the cheapest that the MoGo 4 has been.

You’re getting a 1080p projector with built-in Google TV and one that’s licensed for Netflix, so you can stream immediately without a dongle.

For families with various apps and profiles, that cuts down on clutter and setup friction.

Compact projector with big features for daily convenience

Out of the box, it really is a productivity tool with little to no setup, as autofocus and auto-keystone correction are fine-tuned features that XGIMI has perfected over generations. The MoGo 4 even comes with an integrated 360-degree adjustable stand so you can flip between the wall and the ceiling without lugging around any extra gear.

A 71Wh battery will last for a little over 2.5 hours of video playback in eco mode — long enough to watch most movies without needing to reach for the charger.

Expect shorter screen-on time if you crank the brightness and use it unplugged, like any battery-based projector.

Connectivity and sound options that suit small spaces

There are generous ports for the size: a full-size HDMI with ARC for easy soundbar hookup, USB-A and USB-C for media and power situations. Wireless means Wi-Fi 5 for your streaming and Bluetooth 5.1 for connecting controllers or headphones, standards supported widely across living-room gear, according to the Wi-Fi Alliance and the Bluetooth SIG.

Audio comes courtesy of dual 6W speakers tuned by Harman Kardon. Though no portable can stand up to a dedicated home theater system, these speakers beat the pants off generic micro projector speakers and are more than adequate for an apartment or bedroom. HDMI ARC also makes it easy to upgrade to a soundbar if you want extra oomph.

How the XGIMI MoGo 4 stacks up against portable rivals

Portable competitors often require trade-offs: 720p resolution, no native Netflix, or mediocre audio. The MoGo 4’s 1080p output, licensed Netflix, and beefier speakers appear to hit that pain point all in one. If you’re comparing to pico-style models and consider them notable for their ultra-small footprints, remember the MoGo 4 is designed to find a balance between portability and watchability, not to live on your keychain.

If you have ambient light in your space, a bigger and brighter home projector will still be miles better than any battery-powered model. But for nighttime watching, travel, game nights, and rapid setup in shared areas, the MoGo 4’s mix of features is clearly focused.

Who should buy the XGIMI MoGo 4 at this discounted price

Those in an apartment complex, families who want movie night without drilling permanent mounts, and travelers who love a big picture in the hotel room are going to enjoy this deal the most. The integrated stand and automatic setup make it less of a headache — and the Netflix certification also means fewer remotes to mess around with and accounts to log into.

If you have a streaming stick and Bluetooth speakers already, you could replicate parts of this experience with an even cheaper projector. What you get here is all that stuff working out of the box — streaming, usable sound, and a battery that lets you do spontaneous viewing.

Bottom line on the XGIMI MoGo 4’s first-ever 20% discount

The first 20% price cut lands the XGIMI MoGo 4 directly into the territory of competent portable projectors that you might treat like real home-cinema gear, not just toys to put in your carry-on for a trip.

It offers 1080p output, Google TV, a licensed Netflix streamer, dual 6W speakers, flexible mounting, and a battery for a feature-length film — it’s hard to beat at the price.