XGIMI Elfin Flip Plus Hits Record Low Price

The XGIMI Elfin Flip Plus just dropped to a new all-time low of $319, a hefty $180 off its usual price, making one of the brand’s newest portable projectors far more accessible. The deal is listed as limited time at a major online retailer, so anyone eyeing a compact 1080p projector with modern streaming built in may want to move quickly.

This is a noteworthy discount on a model that only recently joined XGIMI’s lineup, and it lands the Flip Plus squarely in impulse-buy territory for home theater dabblers, dorm rooms, and travel setups.

Why this record-low XGIMI Elfin Flip Plus deal stands out

A $180 cut represents roughly 36% off the standard price, unusual for a fresh release from a reputable projector maker. In practical terms, you’re getting a feature-complete projector with full HD resolution and a quality streaming platform for less than many midrange streaming soundbars.

For buyers weighing the non-Plus Elfin Flip, this sale also narrows the gap: at current promos, the Flip Plus has been only about $19 more while adding meaningful upgrades. That math heavily favors the newer model.

What the Elfin Flip Plus version adds over the standard model

The Elfin Flip Plus retains the slim, book-sized chassis and clever hinged edge that doubles as a built-in stand, making it easy to angle the image on a wall or screen without extra gear. It’s still designed for quick setup on coffee tables, shelves, or a hotel desk.

Key image upgrades include a bump to a rated 500 lumens from 400 and a contrast ratio now quoted at 4,000:1. Combined with native 1080p output and support for screen sizes up to 200 inches, the Plus version delivers a noticeably punchier picture than its sibling—especially in darker rooms where that added brightness and contrast can shine.

On the software front, the Flip Plus swaps XGIMI’s own interface for Google TV. That means a familiar content-first home screen, straightforward voice search, and Google Cast baked in for easy mirroring from Android, iOS, and Chrome. The remote is backlit, a small but welcome upgrade for dim-room navigation.

Real-world viewing expectations for this portable projector

Portable LEDs at this size are built for dark-room use, and the Flip Plus is no exception. At 500 lumens, you’ll want lights dimmed for the best results, especially once you push beyond 80 to 100 inches. Industry reviewers and projector guides consistently note that sub-1,000-lumen models benefit greatly from controlled ambient light, and this one fits that playbook.

There’s no internal battery, so the projector needs to be plugged in, but that trade-off helps keep the chassis slim while ensuring consistent brightness. For most living rooms, bedrooms, and makeshift backyard setups after sunset, that’s a sensible compromise.

How the Elfin Flip Plus compares within its projector segment

At this price, the Flip Plus undercuts many portable competitors that pair 1080p with a mainstream streaming OS. Alternatives with laser light engines or higher lumen ratings often cost considerably more and still require a darkened environment to look their best.

Within XGIMI’s own range, the value is unusually strong. The Plus model’s brighter output, higher contrast, and Google TV integration make it the smarter buy over the standard Elfin Flip when the price gap is this small.

Should you buy the XGIMI Elfin Flip Plus at this price now

If you want a travel-friendly projector that behaves like a smart TV out of the box, this is a compelling moment to pounce. The Flip Plus offers a sharper picture and smoother streaming than many similarly priced projectors, and today’s discount removes the biggest barrier to entry.

Consider it if you plan to watch in dim conditions, prefer the familiarity of Google TV, and don’t need a built-in battery. With a record-low price and a limited window, waiting likely means paying more for the same hardware later.