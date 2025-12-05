Xbox Game Pass Meta Quest 3S Bundle Deal Revealed

On Tuesday, Xbox Game Pass members were surprised with one more standout holiday-style deal: an exclusive Meta Quest 3S bundle featuring Batman: Arkham Shadow and Beat Saber for $249.99. Microsoft says the bundle is about 34% off its usual $379.99 rate and that subscribers at every level will be saving $130 with it.

What This Bundle Includes for Xbox Game Pass Members

The deal is focused on the Meta Quest 3S, which is Meta’s entry-level mixed-reality headset that works standalone and can also be connected to a PC for more robust VR experiences. The kit comes with Touch controllers, the story-driven Batman: Arkham Shadow (which is new), the rhythm game phenomenon Beat Saber, and a three-month trial of Meta Horizon+, Meta’s rotating catalog that adds two curated games every month in addition to an expanded library of titles and member discounts.

Quest 3S offers color passthrough for room-aware AR-style experiences, blistering speed for today’s VR games and beyond, and a library that continues to grow with genres including fitness, music, sim/strategy, action, and more. Beat Saber is still a system seller—independent estimates and industry reporting have had it up there among the top VR titles to date—while early hands-on coverage of Arkham Shadow from the gaming press emphasizes free-flow combat, as well as stealth and gadget-led traversal in keeping with the Arkham tradition.

How Xbox Game Pass Members Can Claim the Offer

To claim the price, simply navigate to My Benefits on your Xbox console, PC Xbox app, or mobile Xbox app. Get the Meta Quest 3S bundle offer, redeem it, and you’ll get a one-time-use link to check out at Meta’s page with the discount applied. Supply is limited, and the code is linked to the Game Pass account you use to claim it.

Why This Cross-Platform VR Deal Matters Right Now

The bundle neatly spans two ecosystems that have been inching closer together. Over the past year, Microsoft and Meta extended their compatibility by letting users on Quest headsets play 2D big-screen titles via the Xbox Cloud Gaming app, while Meta opened itself further to third-party developers with broader Horizon OS initiatives. This VR offer is a lower-friction on-ramp to mixed reality for Xbox users, no gaming PC or console accessory needed.

The context helps: Microsoft has said tens of millions of Game Pass subscribers exist worldwide, so perks at scale can be an important growth lever for the service. On the VR side, IDC and other market trackers also typically rank Meta the leading shipper by shipments in the category, driven by all-in-one devices with lower costs. Meanwhile, games like Beat Saber have shown long legs both in terms of engagement and DLC sales, with the VR Institute of Health & Exercise scoring it roughly equivalent to tennis in terms of exertion—an appealing bonus for players interested in more active gaming.

Who Should Jump In on This Meta Quest 3S Bundle

If you’ve been on the fence about VR, this is a rare trifecta of hardware, flagship software, and a trial subscription for easy discovery. The package works for first-time headset owners, families in search of approachable games and fitness-friendly options, as well as Batman aficionados who are looking for a built-for-VR Arkham story. PC gamers with monster rigs can additionally enjoy tethered VR for another level of immersion and an even bigger library of games.

Bottom line: For $249.99, Game Pass members are getting a complete starter stack—the headset plus two premium titles and three months of ongoing content—for less than many headsets cost by themselves.

When you consider the $130 you’re saving, and just how much stuff will be on offer on day one alone, it’s one of the best crossover deals we’ve seen from Microsoft and Meta this season.