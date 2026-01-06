Xbox Game Pass Comes to Google TV This Year

Google TV is about to enter the cloud-gaming big leagues, with TCL revealing that the Xbox app — your gateway to Xbox Game Pass streaming — will land on its flagship X11L TVs in an over-the-air update later this year. The shift puts Google TV within striking distance of finally catching up to its peers, which already host Microsoft’s service on the living-room big screen.

The news from TCL represents the first official route for Xbox Game Pass on Google TV, albeit an indirect one. Microsoft’s TV app is already available for Samsung sets and has since been rolled out to LG and Amazon Fire TV, leaving Google’s ecosystem as the last major smart TV holdout. The gap now appears set to close.

What the Microsoft TV app brings to Google TV users

The Xbox app converts a compatible TV into a console-free gaming screen.

Titles are piped directly from Microsoft’s Azure data centers — which host server blades powered by Xbox Series X hardware — to your TV, with no local download or installation process to tackle.

All you need is:

An active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership

A Microsoft account

A stable internet connection

A supported Bluetooth controller

On TVs, Xbox Cloud Gaming typically aims for up to 1080p at 60 fps, providing a good match for living-room viewing distances and entry-level bandwidth. Microsoft recommends a solid 5 GHz or Wi‑Fi 6 connection (or Ethernet) for optimal results; speeds of around 20 Mbps are a realistic minimum for smooth play. Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index reports median fixed broadband speeds far above that threshold in many markets, helping make cloud gaming feel more feasible.

Other platforms have seen broader controller support, such as Xbox Wireless and Sony’s DualSense. However, you can expect something similar for Google TV, though final compatibility will depend on device Bluetooth stacks and certification.

TCL’s role and rollout plan for Xbox app on Google TV

The Xbox app will land on the X11L series through a software update, TCL’s press materials state. That would make TCL the launch partner for bringing Game Pass to Google TV, with the maker’s new X11L line first to flip the switch. The company is doubling down on gaming across the premium end of its range — high refresh rates, HDMI 2.1 and low-latency modes — and cloud gaming fits its hardware story to a T.

The reveal was part of TCL’s wider Google TV play at a major consumer tech trade show, and shows how much TV makers are playing up services like Game Pass as a way to differentiate their platforms and keep buyers inside their own ecosystems for longer.

Why this matters for Google TV and cloud gaming growth

Microsoft revealed that Game Pass has more than 34 million subscribers, and TV apps are an important part of the funnel for that audience. Eliminating the console from the equation saves on cost and complexity, enabling someone to pair a controller and be playing Halo, Forza or indie hits in minutes.

It’s a welcome bit of matching for the Google ecosystem. Samsung’s own Gaming Hub and webOS-powered LG TVs already support Xbox cloud streaming, and Amazon’s Fire TV hopped on board more recently. Industry trackers like Omdia rank Android TV/Google TV among the top smart TV platforms by shipments; growing Game Pass to that user base could significantly extend cloud gaming’s reach.

Open questions and compatibility for Google TV rollout

There are still unknowns. (Note that Google itself hasn’t issued a platform-wide announcement, and neither Microsoft nor TCL knows for sure whether the Xbox app will be available on Chromecast with Google TV, older Sony Bravia models or lower-cost Google TV–compatible sticks from other brands.) Timelines and regional availability are often staggered by certification, performance testing and content rights enforcement.

Performance caps are still part of the equation. On TV apps, Xbox Cloud Gaming runs at up to 1080p/60, which is good enough for most titles but won’t satisfy a 4K obsession. Compatible controller lists, input-lag tuning and network conditions are as important a part of the experience as raw bandwidth will end up being.

How to get ready for Xbox Game Pass on Google TV

If you plan to play Game Pass on a Google TV set, think first about your networking.

Use Ethernet wherever possible, or a fast 5 GHz/Wi‑Fi 6/6E router, and keep other traffic low on the home network.

Have a compatible Bluetooth controller.

Maintain an active Game Pass Ultimate membership.

Fast-twitch genres require shorter latencies, though strategy and turn-based games may be more lenient. If TCL’s timeline continues as planned, that means Google TV owners may finally have a truly convenient couch-surfing Game Pass option without investing in a gaming console. That’s one small step for one TV line, and a giant leap for cloud gaming starting to feel integrated right into the living room.