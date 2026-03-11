WordPress Debuts my.wordpress.net Private Workspace

WordPress has launched my.wordpress.net, a private workspace that runs entirely in your browser and lets you spin up a full WordPress site without signing up for hosting, registering a domain, or even creating an account. The environment is designed for personal use rather than public publishing, turning WordPress into a local-first sandbox for writing, research, prototyping, and tinkering with plug-ins.

Unlike traditional installs, sites created through this service are private by default and inaccessible from the public internet. Everything lives in your browser’s storage, so your content stays on your device unless you choose to export or migrate it to a host when you are ready to go live.

A Browser-First Private Workspace for Local-First WordPress

my.wordpress.net reframes WordPress as a personal notebook and construction kit. Because the site data is tied to the browser, it’s ideal for drafts that aren’t ready for prime time, a private journal, a research hub, or a safe place to test themes and plug-ins without risking a production site. There’s no exposure to bots, search crawlers, or accidental shares—discovery and traffic are deliberately not the goal.

This approach aligns with the broader “local-first” movement in software, where privacy, resilience, and speed come from keeping data on the device. It also lowers friction for newcomers: no DNS, no FTP, no database credentials—just open a tab and start building.

How It Works Under the Hood with WordPress Playground

The service is powered by WordPress Playground, an open source project that compiles PHP and SQLite to WebAssembly so WordPress can run directly in the browser. Content and settings are saved in the browser’s storage (such as IndexedDB), which explains two core behaviors: the first launch can take longer as components load, and the site is bound to the specific browser and device you’re using.

Storage starts at roughly 100MB, making the service a strong fit for text-centric sites and lightweight personal apps. Backups are encouraged; you can export your work and, when the time comes, migrate to a dedicated WordPress host. You can also reset your workspace with a click or spin up temporary instances that vanish on refresh—handy for one-off tests.

Built-In Apps and an AI-Ready Toolkit for Private Workspaces

To showcase WordPress as more than a blog engine, my.wordpress.net includes an App Catalog with plug-in-powered tools such as a Personal CRM, a Personal RSS Reader, bookmarking utilities, and an AI Workspace. These are opinionated starting points that users can extend with themes and plug-ins, just like a regular WordPress install.

The environment supports an AI assistant that can modify your setup—tweaking a plug-in, scaffolding a new one, or answering questions about data stored in your workspace. WordPress Playground has previously demonstrated integrations with OpenAI and command-line tooling, and those capabilities surface here as a way to accelerate customization and turn your private site into a searchable knowledge base.

Why This Matters for Creators, Developers, and Newcomers

WordPress powers more than 40% of the web, according to long-running surveys by W3Techs, yet the first mile—picking a host, configuring a stack—can still intimidate new creators. A browser-first, zero-setup workspace removes that barrier. It also gives experienced developers a rapid lab for prototyping themes, custom post types, and plug-ins without juggling local servers or containers.

The move follows a steady push into AI-assisted tooling across the WordPress ecosystem, including a chatbot-style website builder and the formation of a dedicated AI team focused on developer productivity. my.wordpress.net complements those efforts by giving users a safe, private space to experiment before promoting ideas to production.

Known Limits and Migration Paths for Browser-Based Sites

There are clear trade-offs. Private workspaces aren’t optimized for presentation or public traffic, and because data lives in the browser, switching devices won’t carry your site with you. Clearing browser data can remove content, so regular exports are prudent. The service is best for notes, prototypes, and lightweight apps rather than media-heavy projects or anything requiring multiuser access.

When you’re ready to share, migration is straightforward: export content and move to a standard WordPress host. Themes and plug-ins you tested privately can come along, minimizing the gap between experimentation and launch.

The Competitive Angle Among Private Workspace Platforms

Personal knowledge tools like Notion or Obsidian offer polished private workspaces, and browser-based dev platforms like CodeSandbox and Replit make rapid prototyping easy. my.wordpress.net sits at an unusual intersection of both worlds: it’s a private, local-first notebook that is also the full WordPress stack—with PHP, themes, and tens of thousands of plug-ins—ready to be published when the idea matures.

For creators who value privacy and control, and for developers who want instant iteration without servers, this release turns WordPress into a personal lab living in a tab. If WordPress’s history is any guide, shrinking the distance between an idea and a working site tends to unlock new kinds of projects—and more of them.