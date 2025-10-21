Wireless Charging Power Bank Now 64% Off at $24.99

A super convenient all-in-one power bank has just fallen to impulse-buy pricing. Priced at $24.99 (or 64% off), the Uncaged Ergonomics 7-in-1 Power Bank stuffs a wireless charging pad, two built-in cables, and dual ports into a pocket-friendly 10,000mAh design. It even acts as a phone stand when you want to go hands-free while on the go.

The kicker: this is a clearance deal that Woot fulfills, so the unit comes with a 90-day Woot warranty rather than the standard one-year manufacturer support. If the shorter coverage is something you can live with, it packs a lot of value for everyday charging on the move.

Is This 7-in-1 Wireless Power Bank Worth Twenty-Five Bucks?

This 10,000mAh bank knocks off features that usually stack with multiple accessories. On the wired side, you have a USB-C port and a USB-A port for flexible hookups. It also has two built-in short cables that retract into the device — one USB-C and one Lightning — letting you charge most major phones and earbuds without searching for cords.

Up top is a 15W wireless charging surface. Got your phone? Set it down on the thing, let it trickle up while you get some work done or watch a video; flip out the nifty built-in stand and use it to keep the screen at a glanceable angle. And it’s available in a range of pastel colors that still make it stand out from the sea of black rectangles without seeming too toy-like.

Charging Speeds and Real-World Battery Capacity Explained

The USB-C output is rated at up to 20W, a sweet spot for fast top-ups with popular phone models. Many smartphones advertise about 50% in around 30 minutes at these kinds of wattages, and we’d expect this bank to deliver a similarly useful bump when your battery is wilting. The wireless pad’s 15W peak won’t quite match the pace of wired charging, but it’s great for desk charging or for a spot on your nightstand where ease outpaces raw speed. The Wireless Power Consortium says 15W is a popular maximum for most widely used phone profiles, finding ways to balance heat and efficiency.

As for endurance, 10,000mAh packs usually deliver about 60% to 70% of their rated capacity to your device after voltage conversion and heat losses—numbers consistent with our testing and those mentioned in Consumer Reports’ testing as well as from other labs. That means real-world output is somewhere in the 6,000mAh to 7,000mAh range, or enough juice for around one and a half to two full refills of a typical flagship phone (read: roughly 4,000–5,000mAh batteries) or several partial charge-ups for smaller devices like earbuds. Translation: it will comfortably get most users through a long day or a weekend trip.

The Fine Print in the Warranty and Retail

This is a clearance offer with a 90-day Woot warranty, but it is not the same as the manufacturer’s full-year plan. That narrow time frame is the trade-off for the steep discount. Woot is an Amazon company, but the warranty doesn’t go through Amazon, so check the return and support policy before you buy — good practice for any purchase from a deal site.

If you are buying for travel, though, bear in mind that a 10,000mAh pack adheres to airline rules. The Federal Aviation Administration permits lithium-ion rechargeable power banks under 100Wh to be carried in carry-on baggage only. This unit comes in just under the limit at around 37Wh.

How It Stacks Up Against Rivals, and Who It’s Best For

Similar 10,000mAh models from reputable brands usually fall into the $30–$40 range and don’t even come with wireless charging or integrated cords. Throw in an additional Qi charger and a phone stand, and you’re easily doubling the accessory count — and clutter. Here, the 15W pad, incorporated Lightning and USB-C cables, and pop-out holder are a sell to minimalists, commuters, and students who just want a single gadget that will cover most bases.

Power users seeking the very fastest possible wired speeds, or multi-device high-wattage output, will still want to step up to larger-capacity banks with sockets and 30W–65W USB-C PD support that has been certified by the USB Implementers Forum. For everybody else, this slim-and-sleek seven-in-one is the sweet spot of features, portability, and price.

Bottom line: if you’ve been wanting to get a versatile backup charger into your own bag, this deal takes the effort out of justifying it. It’s rare for a 20W USB-C, 15W wireless charging, built-in cables, and useful stand to all be bundled up at only $24.99 — just make sure the cut-down warranty suits you.