Windows 11 Pro Drops to $9.97 Today Only

Windows 11 Pro is now down to $9.97 in a flash sale that will expire soon, with the regular price being as high as $199.99. If you’ve been waiting to upgrade, this is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen for a genuine single‑PC license, and the promotion expires tonight.

The timing matters. Windows 10 is no longer supported as of October 2025, and any machines still on it no longer receive security updates. For everyone who’s running a home office, a small business, or a travel laptop with sensitive data, upgrading to Windows 11 Pro removes one of its greatest security risks and unlocks capabilities for how you work now.

Why This Deal Is Unique and Why It’s So Deeply Discounted

It’s rare to find Windows 11 Pro selling for well under $150 at the big‑name retailers, which makes a price tag of just $9.97 very strange—$140 off the sticker price or thereabouts.

Super‑low deals like this usually appear via temporary promotions at third‑party marketplaces, not directly from Microsoft.

Before you make a purchase, open the features and details to see if the license type matches. Retail keys will typically be transferable to another machine (one at a time), whereas OEM keys are linked to the first system on which they are activated. It is a red flag if you are purchasing volume or enterprise keys that were sold to consumers; Microsoft cautions that these may be deactivated. Be sure to have the seller explain whether it’s a retail or an OEM license, check that it reads “1 PC,” and make sure to receive an invoice.

What You Get With Windows 11 Pro at This Low Price

Windows 11 adds an overhauled, more touch‑friendly interface, Snap Layouts and Snap Groups to make multitasking easier, virtual desktops to shift context more quickly, and built‑in focus tools. Microsoft’s most recent releases also make it clear that hardware‑enabled security such as TPM 2.0, Secure Boot, and protections such as Smart App Control and Windows Defender enhancements are a key focus area.

The Pro edition includes the high‑end features power users and professionals are likely to use: full‑disk BitLocker encryption, Remote Desktop host capabilities, Hyper‑V virtualization, Windows Sandbox for testing untrustworthy software, Group Policy for fine‑grained control over the environment, and Azure AD Join for cloud‑managed sign‑ins. If you fly with a work laptop, BitLocker by itself may be worth the upgrade—lost devices can still be safe.

Adoption is accelerating, too. According to the StatCounter trend data, Windows 11 will get to about a third of active Windows PCs worldwide by 2025, with gradual increases as organizations finish post–Windows 10 migrations. That momentum generally means better driver support and app optimization.

First, Check Your PC’s Compatibility and Requirements

Among the minimum requirements for Windows 11 is a supported 64‑bit CPU (typically either 8th‑gen Intel or AMD Zen 2 onwards), 4GB of RAM, at least 64GB of storage, TPM 2.0, and Secure Boot. Many desktops provide firmware TPM choices (Intel PTT or AMD fTPM) that simply need to be turned on in BIOS.

Check support with the Microsoft PC Health Check app or your system’s Windows Update readiness check. Unofficial workarounds exist for older hardware, but they can block updates and are not recommended for machines that manage important work or personal data.

The Upgrade Math for Home and Small Business Buyers

At such a low price of just $9.97 per seat, even a 10‑seat store will be looking at about $99.70 altogether—not nearly the advertised MSRP of $1,999.90. That delta can pay for deployment time, an external SSD for your backups, or one year of a good password manager. For freelancers, turning on BitLocker and connecting through Remote Desktop to a workstation can also streamline secure remote workflows at no extra subscription cost.

Security outfits also warn against running unsupported operating systems, since known vulnerabilities go unpatched and become a prime target for cybercriminals to exploit. Microsoft’s own advice supports this: being up to date helps minimize your exposure to known attacks and allows you to benefit from new defenses with monthly updates.

How to Safely Purchase and Activate Windows 11 Pro

Check the listing details, search for clear language about a single‑PC lifetime license, and make sure to confirm what sort of return or replacement rights exist if activation goes sour. After completing the purchase, download, install, and activate using your key in Settings > System > Activation. Log in using a Microsoft account to link and use a digital license; this helps with reactivation after configuration changes, including on virtual machines.

Keep a record of which key was used on which device and save purchase records. For business scenarios, imaging and BitLocker recovery key management is worth planning before rolling out upgrades.

Bottom line: If you already have the hardware and are in need of Pro features, this flash price makes it an easy decision. When we add in the fact that Microsoft has officially ended Windows 10 support and today is the final day of the sale, acting now means you’ll lock in a modern, secure OS at a rate we rarely see.