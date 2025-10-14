Windows 10 Support Terminated: Free Security Update Solutions

Windows 10 has just reached the end of mainstream support, but that doesn’t mean you need to update your computers or operating systems immediately.

Microsoft has paved the way to continue receiving important security updates on Windows 10 for one more year — and two of those three options will cost you nothing.

What Ending Support Actually Entails for Windows 10

Without support, Windows 10 will no longer receive feature changes, non-security updates, or security patches. The risk is that any new-found flaws will not be fixed unless you’re a paying participant in Microsoft’s Extended Security Updates program (ESU).

ESU provides only the most critical and important security updates. There is no technical support, and there are no new features. Consider it more of a cushion while you figure out your next step.

Microsoft is now allowing individual Windows 10 users to sign up for ESU, as long as their device is running version 22H2. You will also see prompts in the Settings app and through system notifications when eligible. There are three ways to get coverage:

Microsoft Rewards points: Trade in 1,000 points for a year of ESU. You can rack up points for using Microsoft’s services; just installing the Bing app can give you a quick bump. If you’re already a heavy Rewards user, this is essentially free.

Microsoft has acknowledged that customers in the European Economic Area are eligible for one year of free Windows 10 security updates. You should be eligible without purchase or points redemption if your device region is an EEA country and you’re on version 22H2.

The development comes as European regulators are increasingly pressing big platforms on consumer protections and interoperability. It also provides more time for households and smaller firms to plan upgrades without trading off security.

How to Sign Up for ESU on Windows 10 Without Paying

After the device is running Windows 10 22H2, open Settings and check for prompts to install security updates or enroll in ESU. If you’re redeeming through Rewards, make sure your Microsoft account is signed in and funded with at least 1,000 points. Opt for the OneDrive route, flick on Windows Backup, and make sure files and settings are being synced to your Microsoft account.

Sign-up remains an option even after assistance ends, but any break in coverage leaves you vulnerable. After ESU is turned on, you’re still playing against the clock to evaluate your upgrade strategy by the end of ESU coverage.

Why Many PCs Have Yet to Make the Move from Windows 10

Tougher requirements for Windows 11’s hardware, especially in the areas of processors and TPM modules, have left many still-viable PCs behind on Windows 10. Market watchers such as StatCounter and business audits both recorded large swaths of Windows 10 users into the end of last year, highlighting real-world resistance to upgrading.

There are unsupported methods of installing Windows 11 on non-compatible hardware, but Microsoft doesn’t support them and might restrict updates. If you rely on a PC for work or school, stability and the ability to receive patches should outweigh experimental installs.

Microsoft 365 and App Support Considerations on Windows 10

Subscribers can continue to use Microsoft 365 apps on Windows 10 for another three years, but only security updates are promised—no new features or deep support, Microsoft says. Third-party software providers will differ: Some will keep supporting Windows 10 for a bit; others won’t maintain their apps nearly as long. Review the lifecycle policy of each vendor you depend on before deciding to go with what you already have.

Practical Security Tips If You Stay on Windows 10

Even if you have ESU, maintain other hygiene: run a modern browser with active security support, keep your antivirus and drivers updated, remove unnecessary software, and regularly do day-to-day work from a standard user account rather than an administrator profile. Agencies like CISA and standards bodies like NIST regularly stress the basics because they actually reduce risk.

Also: a password manager, a phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication system wherever you can, and a quality DNS or network filter that blocks known-bad domains. These layers supplement ESU by decreasing your attack surface.

If you are stuck on Windows 10, get the ESU safety net now. Give the two free routes — through Microsoft Rewards or with Windows Backup to OneDrive — a try first, and just take the low-cost paid license as your backup plan. Use the extra year well by planning a robust path forward that works for your hardware, apps, and budget.