Windows 10 support ends; upgrade to Windows 11 for $15

Windows 10 has reached end of life, which means no more security updates, bug fixes, or feature changes for the millions of PCs still running it. If you’ve been hesitant about making the leap, a popular promotion that drops a Windows 11 Home license to about $15 — as opposed to an MSRP of $139 — makes the jump much easier on the checkbook.

The headline here is not simply the low price; it’s the timing. It doesn’t take long for unsupported operating systems to become sitting ducks. Windows 11 Home provides current safeguards, the latest innovations, and connected experiences without paying full price.

Why the end of support for Windows 10 matters now

Zero-days are made obsolete when support ends. Security agencies including CISA frequently warn that end‑of‑life software increases organizational and personal threats, because adversaries reuse published exploits against systems no longer getting patched. Attackers don’t require zero‑days when unpatched vulnerabilities are never remedied.

The exposure is not theoretical, by any means. IBM’s annual breach study is just one of many that have consistently found that unpatched software lies at the core of expensive breaches — think average costs in the multi‑million‑dollar range for larger organizations. The risk for home users runs from account takeovers to ransomware outbreaks and loss of data, often stemming from just a single unpatched vulnerability.

The scale is significant. Windows 10 still ran more than two‑thirds of Windows PCs as of 2024, according to StatCounter, showing how many machines have entered borrowed time if users do not upgrade or buy paid extended security coverage.

What a $15 Windows 11 Home license really gets you

The deepest discounts for Windows 11 Home are generally single‑PC licenses — typically OEM keys — that bind to one machine and cannot be transferred to another. If activation does not succeed, legitimate sellers should provide license policy details, an activation key, and a refund policy. If a deal appears too good to be true without paperwork, it likely is.

One practical note: many PCs that were activated with Windows 10 Home have a digital entitlement to activate Windows 11 Home after an in‑place upgrade. In that case, a bargain key is best for clean installs, PC building, or if there’s no valid license on a device.

What you actually get with Windows 11 Home today

Windows 11 delivers a clean interface, with a centered taskbar and touches such as Snap Layouts and virtual desktops to help make juggling work, school, entertainment, and more feel less overwhelming.

Small improvements — context‑aware suggestions, polished Settings, better windowing — combine to make your day run more smoothly.

Under the hood, security is more locked down by default. Windows 11 requires TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot on supported hardware; make sure that virtualization‑based security (VBS) and hypervisor‑protected code integrity (HVCI) are turned on via firmware configuration on most systems running Windows 11. Smart App Control can stop untrusted apps, and Windows Hello enables sign‑in via face or fingerprint. For creativity and productivity, Copilot adds AI assistance to your desktop, while gamers in supported titles get support for tech like DirectX 12 Ultimate, Auto HDR, and DirectStorage.

First, check your PC’s eligibility for Windows 11

Before you buy any license, make sure your hardware is up to date with the Windows 11 requirements. Supported systems must generally have 8th‑gen or newer Intel Core chips, AMD Ryzen 2000‑series or newer, 4 GB of RAM, and 64 GB of storage along with Secure Boot and TPM 2.0. Microsoft’s PC Health Check tool confirms adequacy and flags what you need to fix in the BIOS or UEFI (like turning on TPM or, for some systems, Secure Boot).

Some capable‑feeling PCs (like some high‑end 7th‑gen Intel laptops) miss out because of CPU generation. You can keep those machines humming, but plan for the costs of using extended security updates or calculate whether new machines are worth the investment. Commentators have pointed out that migration to supportable platforms frequently brings the long‑term cost of maintenance and risk exposure down.

Upgrade with less fuss: steps to move from Windows 10

Back up your files to an external source, or a reputable cloud‑based service like iCloud. Update the BIOS or firmware, enable TPM and Secure Boot, and install all Windows 10 updates not yet installed. Use Microsoft’s Installation Assistant, or create installation media to in‑place upgrade and retain your files and apps. Enter your license key when prompted after setup if activation isn’t automatic.

After you arrive at the Windows 11 desktop, install all of the latest drivers from your PC maker (including any firmware updates), visit Windows Update until you’re fully current, and review privacy and security settings. If you game, update your GPU drivers; if you work with sensitive data, enable BitLocker device encryption and make sure recovery keys are stashed safely in your account.

The bottom line is simple: running an unsupported OS is asking for avoidable risk, and a valid $15 Windows 11 Home license is an easy price to put security updates, modern features, and peace of mind back in your pocket. Check the seller, check your hardware, back up your data, and upgrade on your own schedule — before attackers make the schedule for you.