Why This $65 Four-Pack of AirTags Is a Smart Buy

AirTag 4-pack deal at $65 is too good to skip. I put AirTags on everything that tends to wander: keys, wallets, camera bags, checked suitcases, even the TV remote. That’s why a $65 price for the Apple AirTag four-pack is the rare deal I don’t hesitate on. It brings the cost to about $16 per tag, undercutting the usual $29 single-unit price and slicing roughly a third off the $99 four-pack MSRP.

Trackers only work when you actually have them on your stuff, and most households need more than one. A four-pack covers daily essentials and a travel bag without nickel-and-diming through singles. At $65, you’re saving about 34% versus list and getting the price per tag low enough to justify tagging items you normally wouldn’t.

Travel makes the case on its own. SITA’s Baggage IT Insights has pegged mishandled bags in recent years at roughly 6–8 per 1,000 passengers worldwide. You can’t prevent an airline from misrouting a suitcase, but you can know where it is and show that location to an agent. The number of reunions accelerated by traveler-supplied AirTag pings has been widely reported, and it tracks with what I’ve seen on the road.

AirTags fetch location from three places: Bluetooth for pings around you; Apple’s Find My network for crowdsourced location reports when you’re out of Bluetooth range; and ultra-wideband for Precision Finding, as Apple calls it. The UWB chapter is the magic trick. On UWB-compatible iPhones—most models since the iPhone 11—it shows an arrow and proximity in feet. It’s a widening circle of location with an inverse radius, shrinking as you get within a few feet.

The bigger engine is the crowd: Apple says the Find My network covers hundreds of millions of active devices worldwide, and indeed my AirTag inside a taxi, an airport bin, or a rarely empty hotel hallway often updates within minutes. Across tested busy cities and medium-size airports for a couple of weeks, stationary tags refresh, typically, several times an hour. In denser areas, it’s almost always more.

Battery and durability are practical advantages: the tracker battery uses a swappable CR2032 cell, and the IP67 rating means you won’t kill it the first rainy day. The small speaker can chirp when buried in pillows, suitcase liners, or coat pockets…

Real-world use cases that pay for themselves

Keys and wallets: Meant to be used with a credit card wallet or a keyring fob. You'll love your UWB Precision Finding session more than hunting Survivor-style during the school drop-off turnaround.

Remotes and small accessories: Adhesive AirTag mounts or silicone sleeves keep the tracker attached to slippery, easy-to-misplace items.

AirTag Setup Tips and Best Practices for Everyday Use

Setup is one tap on iPhone: pull the tab, hold the AirTag near your phone, name it, and assign it to your Apple ID. In the Find My app, enable “Notify When Left Behind” with trusted locations for home or office. That setting has saved my laptop bag more than once.

Use cases matter. For travel, don’t bury the tag under heavy metal objects; give it some breathing room for reliable Bluetooth and UWB. For wallets, consider a low-profile holder to keep the tag from bulging. Turn on Lost Mode before you head to the airport. If the item goes missing, that way your contact message is already in place.

Track battery life in the Find My app and keep a spare CR2032 on hand. Some childproof CR2032 cells have a bitterant coating that can interfere with certain contacts; Consumer Reports has documented a few isolated incidents across devices, so if your tag doesn’t wake up after you swap it out, try a standard cell from a reputable brand.

AirTags don’t make stalking much easier. If an AirTag suddenly appears to be moving suspiciously along with you over time, the iPhone will alert you, and the tag will play a sound. This year, Apple and Google extended their alert specification to include cross-platform detection on iOS and Android starting in 2024, opening up those alerts beyond a single platform.

You can also scan for trackers in the area within the Find My app or via Android’s system-level tracker alerts. Use a tracker with caution—these are intended for goods rather than humans. Lastly, for those who share devices or bags, add other family members to the Find My network so their identifying tags will not alert you.

The Bottom Line: Why This Four-Pack Deal Is Worth It

With UWB access and network coverage, AirTags are still the greatest and the easiest item trackers for iPhone users. So, $65 in exchange for four makes sense. In conclusion, the math supports the practice: tag the things you have a tendency to really lose, not just the ones you’re afraid you might. Now is the moment to include your everyday carry and travel luggage.