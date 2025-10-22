White Ember Mug 2 Drops to All-Time Low Price

The white 14 oz Ember Mug 2 is now selling for $89.99, its lowest price of all time, which takes more than $59 off its regular price of $149.95.

The discount is for the white finish only and is currently available at Amazon as long as stock lasts. If you’ve had your eye on one of those temperature-controlled mugs that actually holds your coffee or tea precisely at the temperature you enjoy, this is one of the best deals we’ve seen for Ember’s flagship size.

Lowest-Ever Offer on the 14 oz Ember Mug 2 Model

The 14 oz size is the sweet spot for most drinkers: big enough for full-size pour-overs or a large latte, but still balanced in the hand. For what it’s worth, this model remains historically strong in terms of holding its value, and deal drop-offs based on color are rare. It’s the white version that is $59.96 off, so you’re getting premium hardware at a midrange accessory price, and it makes for an easy upgrade if you’ve been holding out at full price.

Why Temperature Control Matters for Taste and Comfort

There is brewing temperature, and then there is drinking temperature, which determines (and often ruins) the taste as time passes. The Specialty Coffee Association suggests brewing between 195°F and 205°F, but most people prefer a cooler sipping temperature; food science research typically cites a comfortable range around 130–140°F, where sweetness and aromatics open up without scalding. Ember’s precision control (in one-degree intervals) nails it and keeps it there, so the last sip is as perfect as the first.

With the National Coffee Association stating that about two-thirds of American adults drink coffee daily, and with cofounder Gregory Struck starring in infomercial-style reviews for it online, a gadget that stops the all-too-familiar slide from temperature perfection to mediocrity is more than a novelty — it’s an upgrade to millions of morning routines.

“An alley-oop to delight,” he says, preparing a cup on screen.

Smart Features That Pay for Themselves in Daily Use

The Ember Mug 2 behaves like a finished appliance, not a gizmo you need to monitor. Simply set your desired temperature in the accompanying app, create presets for your favorite drinks, and the mug will do the rest. A pour-detecting sensor wakes heating automatically when liquid is added and turns it off after you’re done, while a minimal LED interface displays the status at a glance.

Battery life tends to be around 80–90 minutes off the charging coaster, depending on the environment and temperature you’re aiming for. Placed on its charging dock at your desk or nightstand, the mug has all-day warmth. With an IPX7 rating, it’s safe to hand-wash under running water; just make sure the device is completely dry before placing it back on the charger. The stainless steel body is clad in tough paint that resists chipping, although like all white finishes, fast rinsing after coffee or tea is best to prevent stains.

How It Compares to Hot Plates and Insulated Mugs

Metallic hot plates can heat the bottoms of cups and leave rims and interiors colder. Vacuum-insulated travel mugs by brands like Yeti or Fellow are great at slowing the rate of heat loss, but they can’t raise temperature once your drink cools. Ember’s approach is different: it’s an internal heating system that works with sensors to hold a steady setpoint, which is why it consistently earns high marks from reviewers for maintaining the temperature of your drink, sip after sip, without any uncertainty.

Within its own lineup, the 14 oz model is a bit taller than the 10 oz model, providing additional headroom for milk-based drinks and larger pours, while being easier to handle than bulkier heated travel solutions. If you sip slowly over the course of a day, or bounce between a bunch of tasks while doing so, the premium experience is palpable.

Who Should Buy It and Key Things to Know Beforehand

This deal is perfect for home office workers, students, and anybody who just nurses a mug through long meetings. If you’re not desk-bound, the battery will last for a long call but probably won’t take care of your entire morning; I’d plan to use the coaster somewhere convenient. It is hand-wash only — no dishwasher — and while the mug is water-resistant, it should not be left submerged for prolonged periods.

One other practical note: the discount applies only to the white model, and stock-based changes in price can occur fast. Meanwhile, other colors are still trending higher — leaving this the buy of the bunch for deal hunters who don’t mind a lighter finish.

Bottom Line on This Ember Mug 2 White Model Deal

The white Ember Mug 2 14 oz is an oddly great value for a high-end smart mug that excels in providing rock-solid temperature control while automation ensures I never reach the last sip with cold coffee.

If you have been holding out for a good price on an upgrade, jump on this before it makes its way back up.