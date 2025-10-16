Which Old T-Mobile Plans Will Be Eligible for the $830 Trade-In

T-Mobile has quietly launched a new trade-in promotion that you can stack onto an existing deal on the groundbreaking iPhone 12 series and save up to $830 off over 24 months.

Multiple reports from customers indicate that it is R339, good on “any condition,” with multiple saying they did qualify without having to turn off old plans like Simple Choice.

What We Know About The $830 Any Condition Offer

R339 is described by customers as a targeted, account-segmented promo allowing a variety of older iPhone and Android models to trade in for up to $830 in bill credits on a new device. Like any carrier deal, the credit is spread out over 24 or 36 months of financing on the equipment installment plan. This means you will be getting those monthly bill credits, not a lump-sum discount.

“Any condition” trade-ins at the big carriers generally include a heavy amount of wear, cracked screens or battery problems — but not phones that are lost, stolen or blacklisted. Acceptance criteria may differ on a case-by-case basis, so check with a staff member as to the condition rules for your particular handset before you send it through the post or hand it over in-store.

Here’s the rub: in most cases, it appears that the promo does not show up in the T-Life app. Instead, eligibility has been confirmed by 611 customer care, chat or retail staff who can check for R339 on an individual line. The absence of in-app visibility has created plenty of skepticism; however, multiple secondhand reports have confirmed that the offer is real and actively on-market to at least some accounts.

Who Seems Eligible on Older T-Mobile Legacy Plans

Eligibility for some legacy plans is the most notable detail. That includes customers on Simple Choice plans being approved even if they are not migrating to Go5G. Some on legacy plans like One or Magenta 1.0 are a mixed bag, suggesting the promo is highly tiered. Carriers frequently gate offers by the age of a line, the status of a device and risk scores for an account — and those two lines on that same family plan might see different results.

Users report that older phones such as iPhone 8-era devices and Galaxy S9/S10-class units have been accepted, but no official list has been provided. If your plan or line is not properly tagged for R339, frontline staff might lack the ability to override the system. That’s in line with how carriers manage promotional spend and deter gaming the trade-in programs.

Why T-Mobile Is Pursuing Legacy Customers

Legacy plan holders are famously difficult to budge. A big trade-in credit is a classic way to nudge upgrades without requiring a plan change. Analysts at MoffettNathanson and New Street Research have long argued that extended device financing decreases churn, as customers are less inclined to leave with months of bill credits remaining in the bank.

This move itself is the demand-driven version of 5G coverage acceleration. Independent trackers like Opensignal and Ookla frequently show T-Mobile in the lead for 5G availability, though network advantages are most pronounced when customers have recent devices. Subsidizing upgrades for legacy-plan customers is a way to nudge along the stubborn cohort of people who still use phones from the LTE era.

How To Check If You’re Eligible And Protect Yourself

Begin by calling 611 (or going to a T-Mobile store) and asking the representative to check your lines for Promo R339. Ask for the approved offer to be documented on your account and that you receive a written or text confirmation outlining the credit amount, monthly credit and term, along with any necessary steps (like returning devices on time).

Find out if you need a certain plan, if an upgrade to your line or a new line is necessary, and if the credit is dependent on you remaining on your present installment agreement for the full term. Demand the condition parameters for a trade-in in writing and a receipt showing your device’s category when you surrender it.

After being processed, keep an eye on the next two bills to make sure credits are applied as promised. If they don’t, contact support right away. Hold onto screenshots of chat transcriptions and keep your trade-in receipt until the entire credit calendar can be found on your account. Consumer advocacy groups and J.D. Power’s customer service studies both advise keeping good records of carrier promotions because it can help expedite a resolution if anything goes wrong.

The Bottom Line on T-Mobile’s R339 Trade-In Promotion

For longtime T-Mobile customers, R339 is a play at getting something close to a flagship subsidy without giving up an aged plan for the privilege. You have to keep trying, as availability is not listed, and you have to verify eligibility also. If the store line you’re calling is targeted, haggling out all this beforehand and having your records on hand can transform a whisper offer into real savings.