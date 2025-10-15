Where To Preorder The Apple MacBook Pro M5

Apple’s new 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 chip is now available to preorder, and the best thing you can do is decide where to buy before inventory tightens. The base configuration starts at $1,599 with a 10‑core CPU, 10‑core GPU, 16GB of unified memory and 512GB of storage. And if you want certain upgrades or the nano‑texture display option, when you order counts — custom configurations typically start to slide into later shipping windows before standard Nvidia-based iMacs do.

Best Places to Preorder the MacBook Pro M5 Right Now

Apple Store: The Apple Store (web, app and retail) is the go-to place to get any configuration, color or build-to-order option you want, including up to 4TB of storage. Look for the quickest availability of the rarest specs and the most insight into shipping estimates. Apple also provides trade‑in credit, optional AppleCare+ and low monthly payments for customers who qualify with an Apple Card. In‑store pickup can be the lifesaver when shipping slots push out.

Amazon: The base and popular mid-tier SKUs tend to appear first with Amazon, offering quick shipping and easy returns. Amazon has in previous years been quicker to show its hand with stock refreshes, and the retailer’s cheapest price point didn’t change drastically after supply normalized again there either back in 2017 and 2014 (despite common downward movement on deals for older versions of Apple products), but genuine day-one reductions with brand-new MacBook Pros are never guaranteed. It’s a good alternative if you need a stock configuration in a hurry; if you want eccentric upgrades, there will be more from Apple.

Best Buy: Your go‑to for same‑day store pickup and member perks, such as extended return windows or exclusive financing, depending on your tier. Best Buy tends to have a wide selection of base and upgraded models and to offer competitive trade‑in promotions. Best Buy inventory updates sooner in the day than smaller chains for creators who want to leave with a machine on launch week.

B&H Photo and Adorama: These pro‑oriented outfits are more likely to carry creator-friendly builds and may occasionally offer bundled accessories during promotions. They also have dedicated sales teams that cater to businesses and schools. If your work will benefit from a more capacious internal storage or the nano‑texture panel, keep an eye on their preorder pages; they often get allocations beyond the default base model.

Costco and Micro Center: If you are a member or live near a Micro Center, either can be worth checking for in‑store pickup and occasional in‑store promos. Selection almost always leans toward mainstream configurations, though it may be better in suburban sites where the demand fits across three or more stores.

What to Expect on Pricing and Configurations for M5

The M5 MacBook Pro has the same starting price as its predecessor but now offers configurations of up to 4TB of storage, a sharp upgrade over the last model’s maximum configuration. Apple’s press materials cite up to 3.5x faster AI performance and as much as 1.6x better graphics over the prior generation, with a faster CPU, too. The rest is familiar: a 14.2‑inch Liquid Retina XDR display (with optional nano‑texture), a 12MP Center Stage camera, six-speaker audio, robust port array and an Apple-rated long battery life.

Color choices are space black and silver. As with all Apple silicon notebooks, memory and storage are not user‑upgradeable, so get the amount you want for the long run. If you need a 16‑inch model, bear in mind that as of now the larger MacBook Pro is still being sold with M4 Pro and M4 Max chips, so carefully check listings lest they tempt you to buy the wrong size or chip tier.

Preorder Strategies for Earliest Delivery Times

Use the Apple Store app: At peak preorder times, the app has historically been faster than the site to process orders. If it’s not, save your favorite configuration in Favorites before the store goes down, also turning on Apple Pay if you haven’t already, and be willing to compromise on color if your desired one grays out.

Check pickup vs. shipping: Apple, Best Buy and Micro Center often display a store pickup option before delivery estimates lighten up. If there’s more than one location in your vicinity, check inventory at each store (availability can vary by several hours depending on zip code).

Trade in smartly: Apple, Best Buy and Amazon all offer trade‑in values for your old Mac depending on its condition and when you go to sell. Back up your Mac, sign out of accounts and services, and compare offers before you make a choice. Business buyers should price out leasing or financing through Apple’s business channels and at its pro retailers; total cost of ownership can prove friendlier than it appears at first blush.

Pay attention to the configuration: Base models generally ship first; highly customized builds (additional storage, nano‑texture) typically take longer. If you need something right away, consider buying a stock config now and adding fast external SSD storage for large media libraries.

Who Should Upgrade to the MacBook Pro M5 Right Now

If you’re working in video, 3D or on‑device ML? The M5’s increases in performance and efficiency — especially the AI and graphics improvements Apple is hyping — are compelling motivations for moving up. If you’re upgrading from an M1 or Intel Mac, the leap in real‑world responsiveness will feel huge. With M4, the situation is more varied: performance will be better but the chassis, the display and ports remain unchanged, and industry reporting from outlets such as Bloomberg indicated further-reaching design changes might appear in a future cycle.

For anyone who just needs a good professional laptop now, the M5 14‑inch is the new reference. Analysts at IDC and Canalys have also seen strong demand for premium notebooks, and Apple tends to sell through the early allocations of its Pro line fast. If you’re looking for first‑wave delivery, then preorder and don’t just wait for them to hit store shelves.

Bottom Line on Retailers for MacBook Pro M5 Preorders

Opt Apple for total customization and predictable delivery estimates, Amazon for fast shipping on stock configs with simple returns, Best Buy for pickup and trade‑in ease of use, B&H or Adorama if you are a creator at heart. Place your order now and you won’t scramble when early batches sell through.