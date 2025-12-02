When Do Home Depot Cyber Monday 2025 Deals End?

The Home Depot’s Cyber Monday 2025 event is still up and running, featuring doorbuster-quality tool packages alongside steep appliance markdowns plus a robust selection of holiday decor and smart-home finds.

Whether you’re wrapping up a reno or scoring last-minute gifts, that essential piece of information is straightforward: online deals are set to end at midnight, with in-store purchases linked to local closing times.

Top Cyber Monday Deals To Keep An Eye On

Tools are the headliner: Milwaukee’s M18 compact drill/driver ($79) and matching M18 impact driver kit ($99) have fallen to a price point that is sustainable but popular. DeWalt’s budget-friendly 20V MAX drill/driver kit is in the low $100s, and its 20V MAX XR oscillating multi-tool takes—gulp—a pro-level price cut for trim and demo duty. Much heavier-duty yard work? The Milwaukee M18 Fuel top-handle chainsaw (tool-only) is on sale now, and Ryobi’s 18V oil-free pole saw drops below $100 to make fast pruning without gas a snap.

Shoppers doing platform-building can grab Ryobi’s 12-tool 18V combo pack for hundreds off — a smart approach to settling on one battery ecosystem.

At the stocking-stuffer level, Husky’s 46-piece stubby ratchet set and non-slip hex key kit are back down to sub-$20 pricing, while the 280-piece mechanics set gets a three-digit discount at $99 (a strong add for DIY garages or recent homeowners).

There are some of the most significant dollar-off totals to be had on large appliances. For example, a high-efficiency top-load washer from GE dips into the mid-$500s, a stainless electric range with true convection slides into the mid-$600s, and LG’s 3-door French door refrigerator falls to around half of its normal list, arriving in the vicinity of the mid-$1,500s. Bundle hunters will be interested in the $1,800 and under GE Profile UltraFast washer-and-dryer pair, a standout for those looking for cycle speed and smart capabilities in their laundry room.

In the big-ticket buy category, the Ninja Flip toaster oven and air fryer is slashed to the mid-$100s, while jobsite organization is enhanced with the Ryobi Speed Bench mobile workstation at a small discount. Holiday decorations are still in stock, but some viral pieces — like licensed character inflatables and specialty trees — have already sold out in many locations.

Ad Highlights and How to Shop Smarter This Week

They’ve upped the ante when it comes to platform loyalty and bundle value, with Milwaukee needing almost no explanation (it shines), DeWalt for those whose preference is performance-driven tools, and with Ryobi coming through in breadth for everyday projects while being a retail exclusive that perhaps even better accounts for why kit pricing came out as aggressive as it did. The appliance pages focus on dollar reductions, not small percentage points, as was the case in recent Cyber seasons when the biggest absolute discounts were seen in laundry and refrigeration categories.

Industry followers like Adobe Digital Insights have regularly reported appliances going for around 25% off during Cyber Week, with tools frequently falling into the 15–20% range depending on brand and bundle. That matches what’s on the ad: headline prices that either meet or beat previous holiday cycles, with value-add options like haul-away and install included on some of them. Price matching is there, but the restrictions tend to get tighter during holiday promotions; read them closely before you count on it.

Store Hours of Operation and Cyber Monday Closing Times

Most Home Depots open early and close between 9–10 pm (local time), though hours vary by market. If you plan to check the stock in person or go for curbside pickup, verify your store’s hours ahead of time. Pickup windows align with store hours, so orders placed late can roll to the following day for fulfillment.

Online, the retailer writes that “The Ultimate Sale Cyber Monday starts: 12.2 2019 at midnight” if you have the need for more than a minute after Sunday ends, since that’s when pricing resets. Some high-demand SKUs will drop out of the mix faster as inventory is drained, so just don’t hesitate on low-quantity kits or deeply discounted appliances. Whether you see “low stock” on a model number or not across the site, assume it won’t be restocked at the promo price.

Expert Tips to Know Before You Check Out

Lock it down: Milwaukee M18, DeWalt 20V MAX, and Ryobi ONE+ batteries aren’t cross-compatible; pick the ecosystem you’ll be investing in over time.

With appliances, compare apples to apples by looking at model numbers, cubic feet, energy ratings, and key features such as air-fry modes or quick-wash cycles. Delivery, haul-away, and installation can cancel any savings if it’s not included — consider the cost of those services with the total.

Returns are generally easy on tools and small appliances, but policies on large appliances are stiffer: inspect upon delivery and keep the packaging until performance has been verified. Pro members and regular shoppers will want to use checkout tags for loyalty IDs in order to accrue rewards, and try split orders — buy-now kind of things that are hard to find, but plan on circling back for accessories that aren’t at risk of selling out.

Bottom Line: What to Do Before Cyber Monday Ends

Cyber Monday’s highlights include $99 Milwaukee headliners, the sub-$100 Husky mechanics set, the Ryobi mega-kit for territory expanders, and steep appliance price cuts spearheaded by GE and LG. With stores closing in the evening and online pricing slated to abruptly end at midnight, the best bet is to scope inventory, lock delivery terms, and check out before the buzzer sounds.