WhatsApp Tests a Draft Service for Status Updates

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a small but meaningful feature that could spare you from one particular nuisance. Code found in the most recent Android beta hints at a new “Save as draft” feature for status updates, allowing users to save unfinished posts so you don’t lose everything if you close out of the editor.

What’s New in WhatsApp Status Drafts and Why It Matters

In the Android beta v2.25.36.6, strings point to an exit prompt with three options when you attempt to leave the Status composer:

Save as draft

Discard

Continue editing

Your unfinished status shows up again the next time you open the creation screen, nicely polished and ready to publish.

It’s a tiny tweak that solves one of the biggest issues with Status. If a call comes in, you get pinged by some chat, or you have to take another picture, that progress is gone. The drafts move WhatsApp more in line with creation flows people already understand from Instagram and other story-style presentation formats.

A Longer View on WhatsApp Status and Its Role Today

Status isn’t some forgotten backwater of the app. Meta has previously said that Stories-style posts on its platforms draw in hundreds of millions of daily users, and WhatsApp alone reaches over 2 billion people around the world. When creating is frictionless, outcomes are often increased cadence of posts and material, better completion rates, and richer portfolio content—particularly for multi-asset updates, which are more involved to organize.

For small-business owners and community organizers who depend on Status to broadcast offers, updates, and highlights from events, drafts could be a quiet productivity boon. It gives you the ability to walk away in the middle of editing, fact-check something, and return without having to start over, leading to fewer overly hasty posts and abandoned attempts.

How the Drafts Experience Might Work in WhatsApp

The initial code points to a workflow we know: try to exit, select Save as draft, and when you return to the composer in Status, it will be there.

It’s not yet known if you’ll be able to sync drafts between devices, let them expire after some set period of time, or support multiple simultaneous drafts. Those behavioral specifics usually harden closer to public launch.

Although available in the Android beta, WhatsApp typically looks to keep things consistent between platforms. iOS and desktop versions should arrive if the feature exits testing. As is often the case with WhatsApp features, server-side switches and staged rollouts mean that only a fraction of testers may get to see it initially.

Creative Extras on the Horizon for WhatsApp Status

The beta build also suggests a seasonal flair: an animated 2026 sticker that can change colors from green to red and purple. It looks like when you create a grid with images, that’s called a Layout status. These time-bound assets generally arrive before larger creative updates do, and are made to inspire playful, rapid posts around shared cultural moments.

With drafts, as well as features like Layout and animated stickers, these facilitate a more intentional production process. Users can try colors, fonts, and grid layouts, save their progress, and publish only when they like the look of their edit—versus rushing because any interruption could wipe out the work.

What to Watch Next as WhatsApp Status Drafts Evolve

There’s no official word yet, but draft support would gel nicely with WhatsApp’s recent overhaul of Status to include reactions, richer stickers, and editing tools. Monitor beta changelogs and reports from the community as the feature goes from references in code to broader testing.

If WhatsApp remains consistent in its approach, drafts will be slowly released and could change over time with feedback—perhaps including much-requested features such as multiple drafts, cross-device syncing, and storage limits. For now, the takeaway is straightforward: one of the grating aspects of posting a Status will soon get a fix.