WhatsApp Launches Preteen Accounts With Built-In Limits

WhatsApp is introducing parent-managed preteen accounts that lock the app to its core—private messaging and calling—while cutting off advanced features and tightening who can reach a child. It’s a notable shift for one of the world’s most-used chat services and a clear signal that youth safety and parental oversight are now table stakes in mainstream messaging.

The new account type is designed for children under 13 and ships with built-in limits. Guardians create and control the settings, while kids get a streamlined WhatsApp that looks familiar but behaves with guardrails on by default.

What’s Included and What’s Blocked for Preteens

Preteen accounts allow end-to-end encrypted one-on-one and group chats plus voice and video calls. Beyond that, most attention-grabbing extras are switched off. Status updates, disappearing and view-once messages, location sharing, linked devices, chat lock and app lock, and the Meta AI assistant are not available.

Contact controls are dialed way up. Only saved contacts can message or call, and only those contacts can see profile photos and basic account info. Anything from an unknown sender—including group invites—lands in a dedicated Requests folder. Parents can review and approve or decline each item, cutting drive-by pings and risky group adds.

Parental Oversight Without Reading Messages

Guardians set privacy rules and are notified when a child adds a new contact or leaves a pre-approved group. Kids can request changes in the app via Profile > Learn More > Parental Controls, but nothing flips without the parent’s six-digit PIN created during setup.

Crucially, end-to-end encryption remains intact. Parents manage who can interact and which features exist, but they don’t get an inbox tap into message contents. That balance—safety signals without message surveillance—aligns with guidance from child-safety organizations that warn against breaking encryption while still encouraging layered safeguards.

Simple Setup With Side-by-Side Phones for Parents and Kids

Getting started requires both devices. Parents install WhatsApp on the child’s phone, agree to terms, tap More Options, then choose Create a parent-managed account. After confirming the child’s number and age, a QR code appears. Scanning it with the parent’s phone links the accounts and prompts creation of a six-digit PIN. Entering that PIN on the child’s phone completes setup. The flow takes just a few minutes and avoids complicated family dashboards outside the app.

Why This Matters Now for Youth Safety and Messaging

Messaging is often the first digital social space kids enter, and many do so before 13. Research from Common Sense Media shows a steady rise in under-13 engagement with social and communication apps, while Ofcom consistently ranks WhatsApp among the most-used services for UK 12–15-year-olds. That real-world adoption creates pressure for safer defaults rather than relying solely on after-the-fact parental tools.

Regulatory momentum adds urgency. The UK’s Online Safety Act expects stronger child protections; the EU’s Digital Services Act requires robust risk assessments and underage safeguards; and in the US, COPPA governs data collection from kids under 13. WhatsApp’s preteen accounts reflect a broader industry trend toward age-appropriate design: fewer growth features, tighter contact boundaries, and parent-managed settings by default.

Unlike stand-alone youth apps such as Messenger Kids, WhatsApp keeps everything inside the main client, which reduces friction and keeps family communications in one place. On-device controls like Apple’s Screen Time and Google’s Family Link still add value—time limits, app installs, and systemwide content filters—but WhatsApp’s built-in limits operate even if those platform tools are light or inconsistent across devices.

There are trade-offs. Strict contact gating may push some kids to alternative apps or SMS, where safeguards vary widely. Age assurance remains a hard problem across the industry, and WhatsApp’s system relies on parent setup rather than biometric checks or ID uploads. Still, for families who already use WhatsApp, these controls markedly reduce exposure to strangers and risky features.

Rollout and Availability Across Regions and Platforms

WhatsApp says preteen accounts are rolling out gradually, so availability may vary by region. Families can prepare by updating the app on both phones, cleaning up the child’s contact list, and agreeing on who makes the saved-contacts cut. For many households, this will be the first time safety and convenience meet inside the very app kids are most eager to use—without sacrificing encryption or handing over the keys to Big Tech or third-party trackers.