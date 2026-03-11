WhatsApp Launches Parent Linked Accounts For Preteens

WhatsApp is introducing a new account type for children under 13 that links directly to a parent’s profile, tightening supervision while preserving end-to-end encrypted messaging. The preteen accounts support only chats and calls, exclude ads, and come with granular activity alerts parents can tailor from their own devices. The rollout begins in select markets before expanding more broadly.

Why WhatsApp Is Adding Preteen Safety Controls

Despite age ratings that start at 13 on major app stores, families often turn to WhatsApp to coordinate school pickups, group activities, and daily check-ins. Regulators have repeatedly flagged underage use of messaging and social apps, and parents say they want safer ways to stay connected without handing over a full-featured account.

Independent research underscores the demand. Ofcom’s children’s media use studies have documented significant uptake of messaging apps among 8–11-year-olds in the U.K. In the U.S., Common Sense Media and UNICEF-backed Global Kids Online have also reported that many children access communication platforms before official age thresholds. With WhatsApp serving over two billion users worldwide, even modest under-13 usage translates to a large safety and policy footprint.

How Parent-Linked WhatsApp Accounts Work for Kids

Setup requires the parent and child to be physically present with their devices. The parent initiates creation, scans a QR code on the child’s phone, and secures the configuration with a six-digit PIN that can be changed at any time from the parent’s device. This PIN gates sensitive actions and requests.

Parents receive default alerts when the child adds, blocks, or reports a contact. Optional notifications can be enabled for:

changes to the profile name or photo

new chat requests

joining or leaving a group

a group enabling disappearing messages

when a chat or contact is deleted

The design aim is to give caregivers visibility into social graph changes without surfacing private message content.

Safety Features Children Will See When Using WhatsApp

When a message arrives from someone outside the child’s contacts, a context card appears explaining the request. The card highlights whether there are shared groups with other preteen users and displays the sender’s country. By default, images from unknown contacts are blurred and calls from unknown numbers can be silenced, reducing exposure to unwanted content and contact.

All new chat and group invitations are routed to a dedicated requests folder that is locked behind the parent’s PIN. Before approving a group, parents see high-level metadata such as member count and the group admin, offering a quick risk check for school teams, neighborhood chats, or hobby groups.

Privacy and Feature Limits for Managed Accounts

Chats and calls remain end-to-end encrypted, aligning with WhatsApp’s core privacy posture. However, several features are turned off for managed accounts to lower safety risks. Preteens cannot access Meta AI, Channels, or Status, and they cannot enable disappearing messages in one-to-one chats. Those guardrails are meant to limit reach, virality, and untraceable exchanges while still allowing everyday communication.

Policy Winds Are Shifting Toward Child Safety Rules

Governments are pressing platforms to enforce age gates and build meaningful parental oversight. The U.K.’s Online Safety Act and the Children’s Code from the Information Commissioner’s Office push services toward high privacy by default for minors. Across the EU, the Digital Services Act encourages robust risk mitigation for young users. Several European countries, including Spain, Denmark, and Germany, have debated or advanced tighter age access rules for social platforms.

In the U.S., COPPA requires verifiable parental consent for collecting data on children under 13, and a growing number of states are moving on youth online safety laws. Messaging apps sit in a gray zone of “not quite social networks,” but regulators increasingly expect consistent protections across any service where children regularly communicate.

What It Means for Families and Messaging Rivals

For parents, this is a middle path between blocking WhatsApp entirely and allowing an adult account. A caregiver can, for example, approve joining a soccer team group chat while keeping unsolicited invites at bay and staying alerted to rapid contact changes. It also reduces the need to monitor the phone physically, since sensitive gates sit behind the parent’s PIN.

For the industry, WhatsApp’s move raises the bar on age-aware messaging. Apple’s Screen Time and Google’s Family Link govern device use broadly, while social platforms like Instagram offer supervisory tools layered atop feeds and DMs. Encrypted messengers have lagged on parental controls; WhatsApp is betting it can preserve encryption while adding practical, event-level oversight.

Rollout Details and the Road Ahead for Preteen Accounts

The feature is launching in select geographies first, with a phased expansion to follow. As children age out, they will be notified that they can shift to a standard account, and WhatsApp plans to let parents defer that transition by up to 12 months. Metrics to watch include adoption rates among families, reductions in unwanted contact reports, and whether rivals move to replicate PIN-gated request flows for younger users.

The strategic bet is clear: if families are already relying on WhatsApp for coordination, offering supervised, limited accounts is safer than pretending under-13 usage does not exist. The success of parent-linked accounts will hinge on usability, the clarity of alerts, and the delicate balance between autonomy for kids and peace of mind for parents.