What’s new on Netflix: Ed Gein, Assassin and Resurrected

The most recent crop from Netflix puts three dark, highly watchable series in the spotlight: a new Monster set of stories that pivots on Ed Gein; a French historical thriller about a master killer and his daughter; and an edgy Taiwanese supernatural revenge saga that skitters around the moral boundaries of justice.

It’s an odd trio that suits Netflix’s global-first bent while pushing coolly into the eerie, character-driven narratives it seems to like.

Monster: The Ed Gein Story Revisits a Grim Icon

Monster is back with Monster: The Ed Gein Story, starring Charlie Hunnam and featuring Laurie Metcalf and Tom Hollander. Instead of a shock parade, what comes out is a Midwestern Gothic mood piece that investigates how a shut-in farmhand became a macabre touchstone for American horror. The crimes of Ed Gein led to fictional characters like Norman Bates and Leatherface, but this series is set to challenge how myth-making can obscure victims and local complicity.

True crime has been a reliable workhorse for streaming engagement. According to Netflix’s viewing reports and weekly Top 10 lists, crime anthologies and docudramas consistently chart across all regions. This chapter has a more difficult question to answer, since Monster’s last appearance dominated social media conversation and viewership charts: Can it handle the forensic without sacrificing ethical storytelling? Early signs signal a readjusted emphasis on psychology, period texture and the ripple effects of notoriety.

Néro the Assassin Crosses History and Family Stakes

Néro the Assassin of France comes with cinematic ambition. Filmed by Allan Mauduit and Ludovic Colbeau-Justin, and starring Pio Marmaï as well as Olivier Gourmet and Alice Isaaz, it’s about a professional killer in the employ of a well-connected nobleman who once betrayed him, just after he’d begun to reconnect with his long-lost daughter. The conceit is simple and powerful: a father-daughter apprenticeship in which loyalty is transactional and survival turned on precision.

Historical dramas often pack light and travel well when streaming, due to attention-getting craft values and universal themes. Even before “La Révolution” was unearthed, industry trackers like Parrot Analytics were sounding the horn for period thrillers with strong character hooks, and, again, France has proven a dependable exporter in that lane. Look for layered production design, courtly intrigue and action that values tactical grit over spectacle. If you are drawn toward meticulous world-building and moral gray zones, this is the week’s prestige play.

The Resurrected Pushes Revenge Beyond the Grave

The Resurrected, from the directors Chao-jen Hsu and Leste Chen, is a Taiwanese genre hybrid that mashes together supernatural horror with a slow-burn procedural. Two widows and grieving mothers go rogue in a scam that connected them; when they see the man behind it on death row, they abduct his body and bring him back to life for 7 days in order to extract a confession from him. With Shu Qi, Sinje Lee and Fu Meng-po as stars, the series presents what we’ve come to know as vengeance as a kind of ticking-clock thought experiment.

East Asian thrillers have been a business driver for streamers, and Nielsen and Netflix Top 10 charts often see Korean or Taiwanese genre hits remaining long after their debuts. What sets “The Resurrected” apart is the way it’s framed in terms of ethics: The question here isn’t how to rinse out horror but whether justice can be restored through the bending of metaphysical rules, and whether the living can experience closure when accountability arrives too late. Anticipate the moody lighting, cramped interiors and a score that hums with dread more than jump scares.

Why These Three Netflix Selections Really Count

Combining these titles, they collectively map Netflix’s playbook: intermix marquee English-language IP with well-regarded international fare, lean into conversation-driving themes and offer viewers differentiated moods to sample. Internal engagement reports have sounded the warning that non-English shows and films are punching above their weight by cracking global charts, and this week’s slate emphasizes that bet — one American true-crime reenactment countered with French and Taiwanese originals built to travel.

For viewers, the takeaway is practical — choice. If you’re hankering after richly psychological true crime, Monster: The Ed Gein Story is the thing. If you like your character-first action in a historical frame, look for sharp-edged intrigue in Néro the Assassin. If you’re in the mood for some genre appeasement and relatively low-stakes moral puzzles, The Resurrected offers a new hook with some durable emotional coherency. All three have TV-MA ratings, so use them wisely.

How to Queue Your Watchlist for Maximum Impact

Begin with Monster, if you follow cultural conversations — true-crime entries often command social chat and spoiler-heavy recaps soon after. Slot Néro the Assassin next; in its episode-to-episode craft, it pays off to watch them close together. Wait to watch The Resurrected until a late-night run, when you can sit with its questions of grief and restitution in peace.

If current streaming patterns prevail, at least one of these series will reach the top echelons of Netflix’s weekly charts in many regions. The wise choice is to try every pilot, and let tone be your guide. Whether you’re looking for fact-based terror, blade-sharp period drama or supernatural retribution, this week’s three-part serving has something to suit all tastes and it is served with verve.