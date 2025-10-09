What Prime Day Kindle Deals Continue on Kindle Kids and Scribe

Prime Day has come and gone, but several Kindle deals are still available — surprisingly, there are still good discounts on some of the less-expensive Kindles, as well as the Kindle Kids edition bundles (and the note-taking Scribe model), and a few Paperwhite models. These extended markdowns usually hang around as long as supplies remain, and then poof — gone without notice to folks who were on the fence, which is why it’s the window where patient shoppers can still possibly score near-Prime pricing minus the hoopla.

What’s still on sale after Prime Day for Kindle buyers

Post-event “rollover” pricing normally heavily favors Amazon-owned devices — and the Kindle is no exception. According to historical tracking from resources like Camelcamelcamel, the best holdover deals have been Kids editions, Essentials bundles that include covers and chargers, and the oversize Kindle Scribe. Percentage discounts typically aren’t as high as during peak Prime Day but can still be meaningful, frequently falling in the 15–30% range for devices and bundles.

Stores such as big-box chains and warehouse clubs that price-match Amazon occasionally offer similar discounts on certain SKUs. If a configuration is sold out in one color on Amazon, it’s worth checking another retailer to save the deal.

Why Kindle Kids is the sleeper value for families

The Kindle Kids bundle continues to be one of our favorite post-Prime pickups for a few reasons: It adds value on top of the hardware. You get the same basic e-reader as the standard Kindle (300 ppi display, glare-free screen, battery that lasts weeks), along with a kid-friendly case, two-year worry-free guarantee and a year of Amazon Kids+. Kids+ is optional after the first year and charges monthly; for Prime members, it’s usually less expensive than non-Prime, which significantly extends the value of the bundle past your first year.

Parents also appreciate that the Kids edition doesn’t come with lockscreen ads by default and offers strong parental controls.

Durability protections and extended warranties cut down on long-term costs for family devices, Consumer Reports has written, so bundles like these are a savvier buy than a cheaper base model that doesn’t come with safeguards.

Why Kindle Scribe deals often linger for note-takers

Kindle Scribe discounts seem to hang around a bit longer, especially for models with the Basic Pen or the Essentials bundle. With a 10.2-inch, 300 ppi display, the Scribe excels for marking up PDFs and documents and making margin jottings in Kindle books via sticky notes. Thanks to Amazon’s continued software updates — including handwriting conversion, lasso selection, support for subfolders and better notebook templates — it’s become more capable since it first launched a few months ago.

If you’re an obsessive annotator, the presence of a built-in eraser and shortcut button on the Premium Pen is worth the slightly higher cost when it’s on sale. Professionals who deal with PDFs, struggling students and big fans of nonfiction will benefit the most from these post-Prime discounts.

Paperwhite and bundles to look out for after Prime Day

The Kindle Paperwhite continues to be the one to beat. Specifically, it adds a 6.8-inch 300-pixel-per-inch display with adjustable warm light, USB-C charging and IPX8 water resistance — a significant upgrade if you read near pools, bathtubs or cafés with the occasional spill. Auto-adjusting light and wireless charging are the new additions with the Signature Edition, with bigger storage and a much better design; pick it up in one of these occasional limited-time bundles with either a floating charging dock or a cover.

The sleeper deal here is the Essentials bundles: you’ll usually save more by combo-purchasing a cover and power adapter than by purchasing those accessories separately. If you’d rather have a clean lock screen, it bears mentioning that you can opt for an ad-free version at checkout or pay a one-time fee later to go ad-free — typically the equivalent of a few e-books.

How long leftover Kindle deals typically last after Prime Day

Amazon historically holds over its pricing afterward for anywhere from a couple of hours to a few days, with occasional restocks bringing discounts back briefly. Price trackers often reveal a stair-stepping pattern: the deepest Prime Day discount, then a smaller but still significant post-event price reduction and finally a return to list price. The major variable is inventory — when popular colors of the bundle or combo sell through, the deal typically isn’t back until at least the company’s next marquee sale.

Market data from Statista indicates that Amazon commands a big share of the U.S. e-reader market, which is why the company likes to use tentpole events to reset price anchors for its lineup.

Those anchors often set holiday pricing that follows, but waiting is a gamble if you need or want a device now.

Pro tips to nab the right Kindle price after Prime Day

Look into Amazon’s trade-in program, since an older Kindle can lead to an additional discount that often stacks with a sale price. You use it the same way you would any credit card, charging purchases to your account and paying down your balance on a regular schedule (more on that in a moment). Students carrying the card receive those cash-back bonuses with every purchase.

If a deal disappears, set an alert via a trusty tracking service and keep an eye on Amazon Warehouse for open-box units. Rival retailers have sometimes matched Amazon’s prices on a few of the trims, so shop around. Finally, determine make-or-break features in advance so you can pull the trigger when a configuration falls back into the sweet spot:

Kids edition or standard

Basic or Premium Pen on Scribe

Ad-supported or ad-free

Storage needs

The bottom line: If you missed Prime Day, there are still some excellent deals on Kindle Kids, Scribe and a couple of Paperwhite bundles. These are the deals that last, and for the right reader, they’re just as appealing as the headliners.