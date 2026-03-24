What Is an Accessory Dwelling Unit? A Complete Guide to ADU Design, Types, and Building Options

Accessory dwelling units, commonly known as ADUs, have become one of the most talked-about housing solutions in recent years. As cities grow and housing demand increases, homeowners are looking for ways to maximize their property’s potential. ADUs offer a flexible, practical option that can serve multiple purposes, from additional living space to long-term rental income.

If you’ve heard the term but aren’t quite sure what it means, this guide breaks it down clearly. From definitions and types to costs and design considerations, here’s everything you need to know about accessory dwelling units.

What Is an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU)?

An accessory dwelling unit is a self-contained residential space located on the same property as a primary home. It includes its own kitchen, bathroom, sleeping area, and living space, allowing it to function independently from the main house.

Although it exists on the same lot, an ADU is considered a secondary unit and typically cannot be sold separately from the primary residence. However, it can be used in a variety of ways, making it a versatile addition to a property.

Types of Accessory Dwelling Units

Detached ADUs

Detached ADUs are separate structures built away from the main house. These units offer the highest level of privacy and are often designed as small standalone homes in the backyard.

They are a popular choice for rental units or guest houses because they provide complete independence.

Attached ADUs

Attached ADUs are connected to the main home, usually sharing at least one wall. These can be built as extensions of the house or as additions above garages.

They offer a balance between privacy and convenience while often being more cost-effective than detached units.

Garage Conversions

Garage conversions transform an existing garage into a livable space. This option can be more affordable because it uses an existing structure, reducing the need for new construction.

It is a common choice for homeowners looking to add an ADU without expanding their property footprint.

Basement or Interior ADUs

Interior ADUs are created within the existing home, such as in a basement or unused section of the house. These units require careful planning to ensure proper access, ventilation, and code compliance.

Why Homeowners Build ADUs

Rental Income Opportunities

One of the most common reasons for building an ADU is the potential for rental income. Whether used for long-term tenants or short-term rentals, an ADU can provide a steady additional income stream.

Multigenerational Living

ADUs are also ideal for housing family members. They offer independence while keeping loved ones close, making them a practical solution for multigenerational living arrangements.

Flexible Living Space

Beyond housing, ADUs can serve as home offices, studios, or guest accommodations. Their versatility allows homeowners to adapt the space as their needs change over time.

ADU Design Considerations

Layout and Space Planning

Designing an ADU requires efficient use of space. Because these units are typically smaller, every square foot matters. Open layouts, smart storage solutions, and multi-functional areas are key to making the space feel comfortable and usable.

Modern Design Trends

Modern ADUs often focus on simplicity, functionality, and energy efficiency. Clean lines, minimalistic layouts, and natural lighting are common design elements.

For homeowners interested in contemporary layouts and efficient design, working with companies like Modern Buildings can help bring modern ADU concepts to life.

Utilities and Infrastructure

An ADU must have its own access to utilities, including plumbing, electrical systems, and heating or cooling. Planning these systems properly is essential for both functionality and compliance with local regulations.

How Much Does It Cost to Build an ADU?

The cost of building an ADU varies widely depending on size, location, and construction type. On average, homeowners can expect to spend between $80,000 and $300,000+.

Garage conversions and interior ADUs are generally more affordable, while detached units with custom designs tend to be more expensive. Factors such as materials, labor, permits, and site conditions all contribute to the final cost.

Regulations and Permits

Building an ADU involves navigating local zoning laws and permit requirements. Regulations can vary significantly depending on the city or region, including rules about size, placement, and occupancy.

Understanding these requirements before starting a project is essential. Working within local guidelines helps avoid delays and ensures the project is legally compliant.

Building an ADU: DIY vs Professional

When DIY Might Be Possible

Some smaller projects, such as basic interior conversions, may be manageable for experienced homeowners. However, even these projects require careful planning and knowledge of building codes.

Why Most ADUs Require Professionals

Most ADU projects involve multiple systems, including structural work, plumbing, and electrical installation. Coordinating these elements requires expertise and adherence to strict regulations.

Because ADU construction involves multiple systems and regulatory requirements, working with experienced ADU builders can help ensure the project is completed efficiently and meets local codes.

Benefits of Adding an ADU

Adding an ADU can significantly increase the value of your property. It also provides additional living space that can be used in various ways over time.

From generating income to improving functionality, ADUs offer long-term benefits that extend beyond the initial investment.

Common Mistakes to Avoid

One common mistake is underestimating the complexity of the project. ADUs require careful planning, especially when it comes to utilities and permits.

Poor space planning can also limit the functionality of the unit. Even small design decisions can have a big impact on how the space feels and performs.

Another issue is ignoring local regulations, which can lead to costly delays or required changes during construction.

Is an ADU Right for Your Property?

Not every property is suited for an ADU. Factors such as lot size, zoning regulations, and access to utilities all play a role in determining feasibility.

Homeowners should evaluate their long-term goals and consider how an ADU fits into their overall plans for the property.

Conclusion

So, what is an accessory dwelling unit? It is a flexible, self-contained living space that offers a wide range of benefits, from additional housing to increased property value.

As housing needs continue to evolve, ADUs provide a practical solution for maximizing space and creating new opportunities. With proper planning, thoughtful design, and the right approach, an ADU can become one of the most valuable additions to a home.