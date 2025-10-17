Weekend Tech Deals: TVs, Headphones, and Smartwatches

Scouring the weekend tech deals can be a signal-to-noise exercise, so we’ve done the heavy lifting for you with five of our favorite picks across TV sets, headphones, and smartwatches. These are the models that tested well in laboratories, with solid software support they won’t outgrow, and meaningful price drops now—they’re not just last-gen clearance.

How We Vetted These Discounts for Performance and Value

Each pick strikes a harmonious balance among three factors: real-world performance confirmed through independent off-site testing, long-term value (including how much you have to spend after purchase on updates and accessories), and, for the item category in question, this month’s well-priced goodie. Market tracking by Circana and Omdia suggests TV prices have declined across the year as mini-LED and OLED manufacturing volume increased, while Bluetooth SIG data shows growing acceptance of LE Audio in recent times that Mitsubishi Electric anticipates will favor newer ANC headphones. Translation: The right weekend is a convenient time to upgrade, if you’re looking at the right models.

LG C4 OLED 65-inch Drops Into Must-Buy Territory

The LG C4 OLED still offers a sweet combination for movies and gamers in 4K at 120Hz, as well as four HDMI 2.1 ports, VRR (variable refresh rate), and near-infinite contrast.

Independent labs like RTINGS measure ultrafast pixel response times and excellent color accuracy after calibration, which is why the C series is a living room fixture.

Why this matters now: Seasonal promos have dropped many sizes to some of their best prices of the year—and OLED burn-in prevention is better, with more effective pixel-shift and logo detection for news feeds. For cinematic HDR in a moderately lit room, and if you don’t want to jump up to the more expensive G series, this is the play.

Samsung Neo QLED QN90C 55-inch Is Ideal for Bright Rooms

If you have a bright room that fights glare, Samsung’s mini-LED-equipped QN90C punches significantly above its class in peak brightness and ABL control, enabling HDR to pop even at midday. Omdia’s panel analysis indicates mini-LED tech continues to get more and more capable of matching OLED local dimming precision, and this model is testament to that with tight blooming control as well as strong handling of motion for sports.

Gaming gets 4K 120Hz support, FreeSync Premium Pro, and low input lag. This is the brighter alternative to OLED for your sunlit living room or wall-mounted setup facing windows.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Enters the ANC Goldilocks Zone

Sony’s top-of-the-line over-ears once again set the standard for active noise cancellation by putting dual processors to work in conjunction with beamforming mics, suppressing low hums and midband natter. The XM line has performed near the top in third-party tests in terms of wideband attenuation, and LDAC support (up to 990kbps) also gives Android listeners greater headroom than both SBC and standard AAC.

This weekend’s price is commonly lower than average for midyear promos, and considering multipoint Bluetooth, speak-to-chat, and granular EQ controls in the Headphones Connect app, you’re buying more of a platform than a product. If you travel, commute, or work in an open office setting, these are a safe purchase.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Scores a Rare Price Drop

Bose is still king of the mountain for effortless comfort and natural voice pickup, with the QuietComfort Ultra adding head-tracked spatial audio that’s startlingly convincing with compatible sources. If Sony leans into customization, Bose wins on consistency—unboxing to excellent ANC with minimal tinkering.

Shoppers typically see mild discounts on this model, so a bigger weekend discount is of note. If your expectations are all-day wear, minimal ear fatigue, and strong call quality, the QC Ultra is the conservative pick over its “feature-packed” rivals.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) Remains the Value King

The second-generation Apple Watch SE has long been the go-to starting point in all things wrist-worn iPhone magic. It’s lacking a couple of the higher-end sensors (those being ECG and temperature) but does keep crash/fall detection, high/low heart rate alerts, and that wide app ecosystem that cheaper fitness bands don’t come close to achieving.

For most people trying to hit the American College of Sports Medicine’s activity guidelines—that is, 150 minutes of moderate cardio per week plus two strength sessions—GPS tracking with reliable heart rate and deep iOS integration matter more than advanced biometrics. While watchOS updates broaden its longevity of use, the SE still offers long-term value at a sale price.

Shopping Tips to Secure the Best Price on Tech Deals

Pay close attention to model numbers; a single letter or digit can alter the panel type, HDMI capabilities, or supplied bands. Check historic pricing against well-regarded trackers to verify the discount is genuine—not simply a “was” price being shoved in your face again. Retailers frequently throw in price protection or open-box credits—and if an even better drop turns up during your return window, take advantage of it.

Finally, budget for what actually sweetens the day-to-day experience. For TVs, it’s all about panel tech and HDMI 2.1 if you game on the current consoles. For headphones, concentrate on ANC quality and codec support. For smartwatches, align your platform and battery desires with your lifestyle. Do that, and these weekend deals are long-term victories—not impulse purchases.