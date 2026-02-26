Waymo Begins Robotaxi Testing In Chicago And Charlotte

Waymo is moving its robotaxi program into the Midwest and Southeast, beginning supervised test drives in Chicago, Illinois, and Charlotte, North Carolina—two markedly different urban environments that will stretch the company’s autonomous driving playbook in new ways.

The pilot phase, first reported by TechCrunch and corroborated by local sightings, uses trained human safety operators to gather high-fidelity driving data and refine maps before any driverless service begins. The expansion arrives as the Alphabet-owned company accelerates growth after raising $16 billion to scale operations and technology.

Why Chicago And Charlotte Are Crucial Test Markets

Chicago offers a stress test for autonomy: lake-effect snow, drawbridges, dense pedestrian corridors, alleys, complex bus and bike lanes, and surges tied to stadiums and festivals. Traffic analytics firm INRIX has repeatedly ranked Chicago among the most congested U.S. cities, making it a proving ground for lane selection, unprotected turns, and curbside pickups under pressure.

Charlotte presents a different challenge: a rapidly growing Sun Belt metro with uptown’s grid intersecting high-speed arterials, reversible express lanes on I-77, frequent construction, and sprawling suburbs. Together, the two cities help Waymo validate that its software can generalize beyond the fair-weather grids of the Southwest and the coastal cores where it already operates.

How Waymo Tests And Trains For A New City Rollout

Waymo’s rollout typically follows a multi-stage path: pre-map a geofence; conduct supervised driving to log local behaviors and unusual edge cases; feed scenarios into simulation; iterate software; expand operating conditions; then begin limited driverless operations before any broader public launch. The company’s safety reports describe this as a feedback loop between on-road data and large-scale simulation.

In practice, that means training on Chicago snowbanks that occlude sensors, alley loading conflicts, or pedestrians spilling off packed L platforms, while Charlotte offers work zones that shift daily and complex freeway merges. Each edge case gets cataloged, replayed in sim thousands of times, and validated before the system is allowed to handle it without a human behind the wheel.

Timelines vary by city, but the pattern is consistent: months of supervised driving are followed by limited rider-only trials. Waymo recently advanced Nashville into a driverless phase after completing its initial supervised tests, illustrating the cadence likely to unfold in Chicago and Charlotte if performance meets internal safety thresholds and local rules.

Safety And Regulatory Landscape In New Test Cities

Unlike in California, where the CPUC and DMV set formal frameworks for paid robotaxi service, Chicago and Charlotte will involve a patchwork of municipal permits, state transportation authorities, and coordination with first responders. Waymo typically holds training sessions for police and fire departments and publishes route and curb-management guidance for partners.

Safety remains the fulcrum. NHTSA’s latest estimates still place annual U.S. roadway deaths above 40,000, a grim backdrop that automation aims to improve. Waymo’s published performance analyses have indicated materially lower crash and injury rates than human baselines in geofenced operations in Phoenix and the San Francisco Bay Area, though external validation in new cities will be critical.

Public trust can hinge on transparency. Expect incident reporting, community briefings, and targeted operating domains at first—daytime hours, specific corridors, and weather constraints—before coverage expands with demonstrated reliability.

What Riders Can Expect During The Early Service Phases

In the near term, residents will mainly see Waymo vehicles with human operators collecting data. Driverless rides come later and usually begin with select neighborhoods, capped service hours, and limited pickup spots optimized for safe curb interactions.

When service does open, hailing typically runs through the Waymo app, with integrations available in select markets via major ride-hailing partners. Pricing, service areas, and accessibility features (such as audio cues and in-car assistance) tend to roll out in phases aligned with city feedback and demand patterns.

The Bigger Picture For Waymo’s Expansion Strategy

Waymo already operates fully driverless rides in parts of the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, and Phoenix, and has been ramping in additional U.S. metros through staged pilots. The addition of Chicago and Charlotte signals an intent to validate the Waymo Driver across harsher weather, older infrastructure, and fast-growing suburban landscapes—not just temperate tech hubs.

Backed by fresh capital, the company is building for scale: more vehicles, deeper simulation, expanded operations teams, and closer collaboration with city agencies. If testing milestones are met, both cities could join Waymo’s rider-only network, adding two distinct urban laboratories to the map and pushing autonomous ride-hailing closer to everyday utility.