Watch AWS re:Invent 2025 Keynotes Live Stream

AWS re:Invent 2025 is streaming globally, and you don’t need to be in Las Vegas to join the announcements, demos, and expert-recommended session viewing. Whether you care about generative AI, cloud infrastructure, security, or industry solutions, you can watch every keynote and breakout session from anywhere with internet access.

Typically attracting 50,000+ on-site participants with millions more tuning in remotely, re:Invent is the week where Amazon Web Services packs a year’s worth of roadmap signals into a single event. Here’s a practical guide to watch live, catch replays, and follow along as news breaks in real time.

How to Watch the AWS re:Invent Keynotes Live

Virtual registration unlocks all the official keynotes, leadership sessions, select breakouts, and more at the AWS Events portal. Log in with your AWS account, add sessions to your watchlist, or enable reminders and receive push notifications a few minutes before streams go live.

Most keynotes simulcast on both AWS’s YouTube channel and the official AWS channel on Twitch, which also features developer desk commentary and live Q&A. If you’re a mobile sort, know that the agenda for this year is mirrored in the AWS Events app that allows attendees to bookmark sessions and provides live captions.

Look out for dedicated streams on AI, security, and industry showcases in addition to the mainstage talks. If you’re looking for something else, on-demand replays typically become available for on-demand viewing soon after being broadcast in the portal and can take 24 hours or more to show up in AWS’s video channels.

Where to Find Official Streams and Replays

Official keynotes and leadership sessions stream on the AWS Events site initially. Replays, highlights, and deep-dive demos are available the next day on the AWS Events video library, the AWS YouTube channel, as well as posted here on LinkedIn and X.

Industry partner showcases — think health care, financial services, media, and public sector — play as separate broadcasts. They tend to feature customer case studies that also include architecture diagrams and a cost breakdown, which can be useful for teams back home building business cases.

To stay informed of upcoming launches, follow the AWS News Blog and review more than a decade’s worth of launch announcements (new launches are always announced at re:Invent in Las Vegas) by searching for launch roundups, FAQs, and pricing notes on specific services.

What to Expect from the AWS re:Invent Keynotes

AI will dominate. Stay tuned for updates to agentic workloads, model selection and orchestration, safety and governance tooling, and end-to-end MLOps on AWS. Anticipate new services like managed EKS clusters, vector search, guardrails, and developer copilots, as well as integrations that bring AI to data lakes, analytics, and business apps.

Infrastructure keynotes have traditionally emphasized new instance families, custom silicon, storage throughput increases, and networking latency reductions. The security sessions will focus on identity at scale, zero-trust patterns, and automated detection and response — areas that have expanded as cloud estates mature.

Context is key: Company filings show that AWS exceeded a $100B annualized revenue run rate in 2024, and analyst firms like Gartner are predicting double-digit growth for public cloud services. It’s that macro backdrop that explains why you’re likely to hear a relentless drumbeat of price-performance claims and enterprise-grade controls alongside the AI-related headlines.

Pro Tips for Following Along in Real Time

Use the agenda’s time zone toggle so you do not miss streams. Zone out to the sound of my voice, if it’s helpful for you or something! Or turn on captions and stream at 1.25x for maximum thick technicality. Subscribe to AWS on YouTube and Twitch so your phone pings when the countdown clock begins.

Track announcements with a simple note template:

Service

Feature title

Availability (preview vs. GA)

Regions

Pricing

Actions for your team

This helps you prioritize what needs a POC next week vs. what is good to wait for GA.

Social helps, but curate it. Follow official AWS product accounts and well-known AWS Heroes, Dave Campbell, Michael Williams, re:Invent 2019 Community Builders, IDC, and Gartner. Forays into hashtags such as #reInvent and #AWS bring demos, architectural threads, and clarifications you won’t always capture on stage.

How Teams Can Make Streams Turn to Action

Platform and SRE leaders will want to listen for how these changes impact multi-account governance, VPC patterns, encryption defaults, and observability pipelines. Security teams can map new identity control and data-loss protection to existing pilots prior to running them.

Data and AI teams can establish sandboxes to validate model quality, latency, and cost envelopes of real workloads. Seek out updates that take away the undifferentiated heavy lifting — like managed vector stores, evaluation tooling, or automated guardrails — to shrink the time it takes from demo to deployment.

The inflation measure started with a sluice and then an anchor, so now we are onto claims of price-performance. Finance partners should highlight any claimed cost-benefits for independent testing. Total cost of ownership often depends on egress, storage tiers, and autoscaling behavior rather than just the list price presented from stage.

Finally, prepare for the post-event rush: replays, slide decks, and service docs usually land quickly. Convene an internal readout to make the call on what to prototype, what to watch closely, and where money can wait. The aim is not to follow every launch; it’s to translate a week of streams into a coherent, defensible road map.