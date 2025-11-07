Washington Post Says It Was Hacked After Oracle Breach Confirmation

The Washington Post has confirmed it was among the victims of a recent wave of intrusions that used vulnerabilities in Oracle’s E-Business Suite, in combination with an obscure password-theft technique, to hack into corporate networks and pilfer sensitive data. The disclosure links the newsroom’s corporate systems to a larger campaign attributed to the Clop extortion group, which security researchers have said has been targeting a wide range of enterprises that rely on unpatched Oracle applications.

What The Post Confirmed About The Oracle-Linked Hack

The organization said it suffered the exposure following a compromise of Oracle’s E-Business Suite environment, underlining the vulnerabilities this creates when critical back-office software is hacked upstream. Though the company did not specify what categories of information were accessed, its admission reflects a pattern seen among other victims who have increasingly turned to Oracle’s enterprise modules for sensitive business operations.

The company blamed the attack on the breach of its E-Business Suite, a claim that lined up with public claims made by the Clop group after it listed the publisher on its leak site in an attempt to force nonpaying victims into paying ransoms.

How The Oracle E-Business Suite Attacks Played Out

According to researchers at Google, the campaign attacked through several vulnerabilities in Oracle’s E-Business Suite, providing attackers with a way to remotely access and steal data from internet-facing components. Unlike traditional ransomware, sniffing around systems and encrypting them, Clop now prefers to steal data, demand payment via an emailed extortion threat to executives and threaten publication unless it is paid.

The breadth of E-Business Suite — dozens of linked modules that cover procurement, payroll and customer management — makes it so a single foothold can lead to a universe of records. Nor are persona-specific deployments, which can complicate patching and leave old interfaces up longer than desired, uncommon.

What Data Could Be at Risk In The Oracle Suite Breaches

Oracle’s suite often contains information such as employee identification numbers and payroll and tax data, vendor banking details, contracts, purchase orders and performance data. Accessed, that kind of information can power up follow-on fraud, targeted phishing, business email compromise or identity theft. Even partial data sets — names combined with internal IDs or vendor records, for example — can be enough to set up convincing social-engineering campaigns.

Security teams will be looking to identify which modules in use are impacted, start mapping flows of data to downstream systems (whether necessary or not), and determine overlaps with identity providers/file stores that may have been feeding them data out of the Oracle environment.

Scope Of The Campaign Targeting Oracle E-Business Users

According to Google’s investigation, the hackers have stolen data from more than 100 organizations by exploiting vulnerable instances of Oracle E-Business Suite in a wide range of industries, including academia and government. Other known victims that have publicly confirmed an impact are Harvard University and regional airline service provider Envoy, which is owned by American Airlines.

Clop’s public shaming tactic — in which they post the names of victims and examples — has become a staple of mass exploitation campaigns. The group, by playing the software flaw as a scale play, aims to maximize leverage across multiple victims at any given time and to bet that at least some of the subset will pay to keep leaks from being deployed.

Why Oracle Customers Are Vulnerable To These Coordinated Attacks

Enterprise resource planning environments are complex, tightly integrated and often internet-connected for supplier portals and remote work access. Successful target combo: sweeping entitlements, valuable data and a sometimes laggy patch cadence because of all the customization. Most organizations also expose ancillary services or legacy endpoints that attackers scan for weak credentials or unpatched interfaces.

According to experts, threat actors are now targeting exfiltration from ERPs and HR platforms because these systems bring troves of data that had been separated. In real terms, just one Oracle username and password (or hijacked web service) can unlock doors to payroll entries, vendor payments, contract files — you name it.

Mitigation And Next Steps For Impacted Oracle Environments

Security teams should:

Apply Oracle’s new, most-critical patches

Disable internet access for non-essential modules

Mandate the use of multi-factor authentication on administrative and integration accounts

Examine logs of web application gateways, SSO providers, and the Oracle access log for abnormal downloads, API calls and large transfers of data.

Entities that suspect they have been exposed should rotate their database and application credentials, revoke and reissue API keys and service accounts connected to Oracle, and apply data loss prevention rules to monitor for subsequent exfiltration activity. Legal and privacy personnel should coordinate the drafting of notifications where necessary, especially if employee or vendor records were involved.

The episode underscores a larger lesson: Core business systems are today so dependent on advanced mathematical models and cloud computing, and the expertise needed to run them often so rarefied, that even the biggest enterprises may have to share them with competitors. Given that attackers are increasingly weaponizing software supply and platform weaknesses, resiliency is based on a more rapid patch pipeline, rigid network segmentation for ERP workloads and continuous monitoring tailored to spot data theft rather than malware placement.