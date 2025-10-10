Walmart tech deals competing with Prime Day

Prime Day may have come and gone, but Walmart is not letting up on aggressive tech deals to keep the momentum — and the cross-shopping — going. Adobe Analytics, meanwhile, consistently states that major Amazon events surge in sales across rival major retailers as shoppers price compare in real time, and Walmart’s lineup certainly accompanies that with standout deals by Apple, Samsung, and HP, which remain live while stocks last.

Here are the deals that stand out amid the noise, as well as some quick buying context to help you know if you’re actually getting a great deal or if what may look like one is just a familiar sale sticker on something that was marked down enough months ago.

Inventory and pricing can change rapidly; if you have your eye on an upgrade, these are worth a look before they’re gone this product cycle.

The Best Deals Available on Apple Gear Right Now

Apple AirPods 4 are stuck at $89, a $41 discount that pulls the entry-level for Apple buds down to impulse-buy range. For general calling and music, this is the sweet spot if premium noise cancellation isn’t a priority.

So the AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for $199, an even bigger price cut of $40 off list. This is the better pick for commuters and frequent flyers who prioritize class-leading active noise cancellation and spatial audio that perform well across third-party tests from outlets such as Consumer Reports.

Apple Watch Series 10 is marked down to $329, $70 off and bringing the latest mainstream model into midrange smartwatch territory. If you’re coming from a Series 6 or earlier, the brighter screen and snappier performance are what get noticed most.

A MacBook Air with the M1 chip is also at $599. Even though it’s a couple of years old now, the M1 Air still offers great single-core performance as well as long battery life and a fan-free design. Note: if you want an efficient laptop for students and day-to-day productivity, hundreds more dollars for modest real-world gains don’t pencil out often.

Apple’s 11-inch iPad has stuck around at $279, which is a great price for the baseline model with a fast processor and plenty of onboard storage (32 gigabytes) for streaming, note-taking, or even some light photo edits. Unless you need ProMotion or advanced camera features, this is the value play.

The Best Samsung Bargains Available at Walmart Today

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 7 is down to $150, a $100 savings and one of the lowest prices we’re seeing for a new-gen Android smartwatch. It’s a solid choice for health monitoring and turn-by-turn navigation, particularly if you’re already invested in the Galaxy ecosystem.

Samsung’s The Frame TV is on sale for $1,697, a staggering $1,302 off certain sizes. Apart from its QLED picture, the matte-look art-mode aesthetic really does wonders in transforming a living space; that’s especially true to us given it’s one of the very rare TVs where the design doesn’t feel like an afterthought.

And if you’re considering Samsung over other brands, keep in mind the company’s Tizen interface supports a ton of apps and motion handling is usually a highlight on sports.

But do check the exact model number to ensure panel type and local dimming zones before you click buy.

HP and PC Deals That Are Worth Seizing Right Now

HP laptop deals – Walmart has some excellent offers available on laptops from HP. HP’s Victus 15 gaming config with RTX 40‑series graphics has been dropping below the $800 mark when available — a great value if you’re seeking 1080p gaming without stepping up to enthusiast rigs.

The HP Envy x360 15 2‑in‑1 often turns up with Ryzen 7 or Core i7 CPUs for a flexible work-and-school hitter in the mid-$600s listings — it’s been a sweet spot for creators who get a color-accurate touchscreen and good multicore productivity.

Budget shoppers should also consider the $299 Acer Aspire Go, a $150 cut for everyday browsing and document work, and the $3,130 ASUS ROG Strix Scar 18 (down from its usual $3,400), available for power users who want high-refresh 18-inch displays and top-of-the-line RTX graphics.

More Values That Catch the Eye Across Categories

TVs: LG’s 86-inch 4K set is down to $698, saving you $200 and giving you big-screen sports on a budget. If you are outfitting a spare room, Walmart’s onn. 55-inch 4K model for $188 is a stupid low gateway price, good for casual watching.

Audio: Looking for new cans? The Beats Studio Pro headphones are only $170 (an unbeatable price that takes an untouchable $180 off premium ANC cans), while the Beats Solo 4 at $130 and Solo3 at an easy-on-the-wallet $119 cover on-ear listeners who desire a more compact travel solution.

Home: The iRobot Roomba 105 is $179, a $121 saving that will get you mapping, app control, and the same reliable auto-docking system as our runner-up. Busy household stuff and that’s the basic feature set which does actually reduce chores.

How to Find a Genuine Offer Quickly and Confidently

Look at the street price, not just the manufacturer’s suggested retail price. Though tools and trackers are a fun little test, a quick scan of recent sale history and model-year context will tell you if today’s tag is actually low. Adobe Analytics has demonstrated that when it comes to tentpole events, price volatility peaks during those times, so timing is everything.

Check specs that sway value: TV panel type and dimming zones, laptop CPU/GPU generation, SSD size and memory. Sometimes retailers will blend SKUs at similar price points, and a single generation leap in graphics or doubling of RAM can be the clincher.

If you have access to member benefits, take advantage of them. Early access windows and free shipping for members of Walmart+ can be game changers when supply flips. And double-check that you’re within a return window — liberal policies can serve as safety nets when purchasing big-ticket electronics during fast-moving promos.

Bottom line: If the price is at or near a 12‑month low and it’s the right configuration for you, waiting usually isn’t rewarded with much better results. These current live Walmart deals on Apple, Samsung, and HP make that ceiling for most shoppers right now.