Walmart Sales to Rival Prime Day With Apple Samsung HP Deals

Walmart’s still taking cuts at the nose with deals that undercut Prime Day gravity. If you got cold feet in the rush, a few of our favorite deals from Apple, Samsung and HP are still active — and some of them are as good, if not better than, what we saw earlier this week. Here are some of my handpicked picks, why they are important, and how to identify real value as it emerges — before the stock and prices move.

Why Walmart Is Matching Prime-Day-Level Prices

Big-box retailers more and more resemble Amazon’s tentpoles because that’s what shoppers want now: a deal and comparison-shopping. Electronics are one of the categories most deeply discounted at large sales events, often with double-digit percentage cuts, Adobe Analytics has found. That pressure forces Walmart to guarantee doorbuster price points on household-name tech, particularly wearables, laptops and TVs (where price transparency tends to be more easily discovered than in smartphones) where switching costs tend to be lower.

For some perspective, Counterpoint Research highlights that Apple still commands the premium wearable and tablet segments, while IDC points out HP is a top-three PC vendor when it comes to shipment volumes. Walmart exploits that brand gravity with limited-time-only bundled offerings and hard discounts that shoppers can easily understand to be “wins.”

Best Apple Deals Available at Walmart Right Now

AirPods and iPads are the telltale “tell” that a sale is legit. If you see AirPods Pro 2 hovering around the $200 sweet spot or the latest baseline AirPods dipping significantly below $100, that’s a historically robust level. The price is not just a number, however: Apple’s H2/H1 chips provide rock-solid connectivity, and Adaptive Audio on the Pro models enhances real-world commuting or gym use.

The iPad line is a safe buy during sales because software support runs for years. A somewhat recent iPad with an A-series chip and 128GB of storage below the $300 bar is pretty interesting for students (or pilots using electronic flight bags) or creators sketching with Apple Pencil. If you find that config for under list, then this is one of the best tablet values of the season.

With laptops, the MacBook Air with the M1 chip frequently makes a reappearance as a wallet-friendly favorite when it falls to the mid-$500s-to-low-$600s range. It’s beginning to show its age, but it does office work, light photo editing and 4K streaming without a hitch and has great battery life. If portability and silence are big concerns, this deal is still a sweet spot. On wearables, a low-$300s Apple Watch Series 10 is extremely competitive; many clinician reviews and university studies cited in the most recent American Heart Association guidelines suggest that Apple’s fall detection, ECG and cycle tracking set the bar for mainstream health features.

Best Samsung Deals That Are Still On Right Now

Walmart’s sale cycle is orbiting around Samsung, whose premium TVs are the gravitational pull, The Frame in particular. You get a two-fer here, with the 65-inch and 75-inch models sliding hundreds below list for a dual-purpose set that disappears into living spaces via Art Mode, plus an excellent anti-reflective matte finish giving you veritable paper in ambient light. If you read daytime sports or have open windows, that finish is worth paying for — and even more when it’s on sale.

When it comes to wearables, the Galaxy Watch 7 at a triple-digit discount is one of the savviest Android buys. Samsung’s BioActive sensor pack has performed well in third-party validation, and the model’s enhanced battery management could make true two-day use a realistic possibility. If you live in the Android universe, this undercuts a lot of the fitness-focus watches and gives you Google apps and smart replies that fitness bands can’t quite match.

Don’t ignore Samsung storage and audio. Seasonal deal sales often drive 1TB portable SSDs and Galaxy Buds to numbers that are hard to say no to; if you see 1TB USB-C scratch storage plummet below typical street price, that’s a practical upgrade for photographers and students eager for fast scratch space without a cloud subscription.

Best HP Deals Available at Walmart Right Now

HP’s value proposition at Walmart usually falls into one of three buckets: thin-and-light work machines, gaming rigs with current-gen GPUs or do-it-all home printers with cheap ink plans. When a Pavilion or Envy x360 2-in-1 (preferably with an Intel Core Ultra or Ryzen 7 chip) drops as much as 15% to 25%, we find it easy to recommend, particularly if it has a minimum of 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD—two specs that factor heavily into how snappy the machine is day-to-day.

For gamers and STEM students, the laptops to watch are either Victus or Omen models with RTX 4060 or higher. At substantial discounts, they deliver high-refresh 1080p performance in games we know students actually play all while lending CUDA support for accelerating coursework involving apps like Blender and Resolve. If for some reason you can find a Victus packing at least 1TB SSD and a 144Hz screen below the usual street price, that’s a sound investment over a four-year cycle.

Printers are still relevant in an analog-digital world. HP’s Envy and DeskJet models that come with an Instant Ink trial can lead to per-page costs way, way lower than what you’d get from buying cartridges willy-nilly. If you print schoolwork or shipping labels by the week, focus on deals that offer duplex printing and self-healing Wi‑Fi — small-seeming features that can save loads of headaches in the long run.

How to Identify a Genuine Walmart Deal Today

Apply three quick checks:

Compare them to recent street prices, not the manufacturers’ suggested retail price. Adobe’s retail monitoring finds that reference prices can be inflated around events, so confirm that the drop is real in the last 30 days.

Check the spec line — RAM, storage and chip generation. A $100 discount on an 8GB/128GB laptop is usually a worse savings than a $50-off deal on a 16GB/512GB configuration.

Check verified-buyer reviews and Q&A; Walmart pools feedback across sellers, and trends in battery, panel quality and thermals show early.

Finally, consider membership perks. Free shipping, fast returns and the very occasional early access can take a good deal to a great one — especially on heavier items like TVs or gaming laptops where the cost of shipping can really add up. If the price is right and the return window suits your needs, don’t hesitate; popular Apple and Samsung SKUs are typically the first to sell out during these anti-Prime waves.