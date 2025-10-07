Walmart Deals Challenge Amazon Prime Day 2025 With Best Tech Offers

This season Walmart is going deep into its counter-Prime playbook with deals that put flagship hardware from Microsoft, Samsung, and Apple at or near all-time lows. The approach could be simple and effective: match Amazon’s hype with price floors on best sellers, plus easy in-store returns and curbside pickup, things many shoppers like.

Consumer research companies like Numerator and Jungle Scout have long observed that millions of Prime-event shoppers comparison-shop across retailers. Walmart is obviously going after that behavior with steep discounts on high-demand devices, the very gear most of us have been keeping wish lists and price trackers for.

Top Apple deals at Walmart: AirPods, Watch, iPad, Mac

The AirPods Pro 2 at $199 is just internet hot nonsense because it mixes top-shelf active noise cancellation with stuff from Apple’s ecosystem like quick pairing, seamless device switching, and personalized Spatial Audio. This price level has set the floor during previous peak events and is the sweet spot for moving up from older AirPods without spending on over-ears.

Apple Watch Series 10 for $329 beats typical street pricing on Apple’s most popular smartwatch. If you’re coming from a Series 7 or earlier, the performance increase, increased brightness, and safety features of this year’s model make for a significant leap — especially with a discount that historically lands near the lowest we’ve seen on current-gen models.

$599 is the M1 chip-equipped MacBook Air as a value play for students and typical users. Yes, it may not be the most current silicon, but the M1 still offers fantastic battery life and performance for productivity, streaming, and light creative work. Priced just under $600, it’s a perfect example of how a cheap price can produce lightning-fast sellouts.

Apple’s newest base iPad model at around $323 for 128GB has the best capacity-to-price ratio for families and casual creators. You skip the 64GB rule, score a snappy Liquid Retina panel, and keep Pencil support — all while saving enough to budget a case or keyboard folio.

Samsung standouts worth grabbing during Walmart’s event

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 for $199 delivers powerful health tracking, better battery management, and not-so-loose Android integration at a price that’s finally competitive. For people weighing the decision of whether to get a Galaxy Watch or a Pixel Watch on their Android device, this offer could make Samsung’s choice more attractive.

Samsung’s The Frame TV is now reduced to about $1,698 — up to more than a thousand dollars off certain sizes — and it continues to be one of the most stunning living-room enhancements out there. You’re paying up for QLED picture quality and matte, art-ready frame aesthetics that also double as displays for curated galleries when not streaming. There are seldom deep cuts here, outside of major retailing events.

Microsoft Surface deals and the best Windows laptops to buy

Microsoft Surface Pro 11 at roughly $1,119 brings a deluxe 2-in-1 to a price lane more travelers and hybrid workers can afford. Combine that with the new Copilot+ optimizations and robust battery life, and it’s an adaptable alternative to a more conventional ultrabook — particularly if you like the thought of pen input for notes or markups.

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 (prices starting at around $3,140) is built for power users who want a high-refresh screen but can’t do without RTX-class graphics and wouldn’t be complete with anything less than 2TB of fast storage. By no means budget, though, this is a rig built to gobble up AAA titles and creative workloads without batting an eyelid.

The HP Omen at around $1,199 fills the role of a value gaming option, usually matching a 16-inch panel with an Intel Core i7, 16GB of memory, and a 1TB SSD. If you are after a machine that flings esports titles around at high frames without splashing out on an 18-inch behemoth, this is the one to look out for.

Big screens and everyday essentials across tech categories

LG’s 86-inch 4K for the high-$700s brings a ton of screen at this price. For sports and live TV aficionados, the size-to-dollar ratio is tough to beat, and LG’s AI upscaling continues to do a nice job with 1080p broadcasts.

Beats Studio Pro for around $250 and Beats Solo 4 for nearly $150 bring Apple’s tuning and the convenience of pairing to more people. At the other end of the spectrum, Beats Solo3 sliding to around $119 and Beats Flex down to approximately $50 offer basic battery life excellence and everyday portability in the entry-level space.

For the house, iRobot’s Roomba 105 (around $179) that is over 40% off list price automates cleaning on a daily basis with app control and auto-docking. It’s an affordable entry-level bot for hard floors and low-pile carpeting without splurging on a self-emptying base.

How to verify a genuine all-time low before you buy

Inspect model numbers, storage choices, and color configurations; the biggest discounts are sometimes linked to a given configuration. Compare against historical prices using Fakespot’s Adjusted Review Rating that will help you determine if a deal is legitimate and worth the hit to your wallet, and watch for both price history charts at established retailers as well as bundle value from gift cards or further discounts through a bundled purchase. Adobe Analytics has found that counter-Prime events cause prices to fluctuate across categories, so refreshing the listing during the window of the sale can pay off.

Lastly, focus on the upgrade that solves a genuine issue. AirPods Pro 2 significantly reduce noise, Galaxy Watch 7 improves fitness data and battery life, and Surface Pro 11 replaces a laptop and notepad. And with Walmart pushing prices down to event-level lows, this is the time to trade up rather than add to the clutter.