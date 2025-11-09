Vodafone and AST SpaceMobile Announce European Center

Vodafone and AST SpaceMobile are establishing a new European operations center in Germany to control mobile-to-satellite services throughout the continent, as part of an effort to expand 4G and 5G connectivity into hard-to-reach markets while cutting Europe’s dependence on non-EU infrastructure. The facility will route communications for a planned satellite network directly to Earth, making the partnership a credible player in the rapidly evolving direct-to-device market that is finally emerging from concept and design to active testing and deployment.

What the New European Mobile-to-Satellite Center Will Do

The operations hub will assign, pre-plan, and monitor satellite transmission capacity on behalf of mobile network operators, serving as the network brain for mobile-to-satellite traffic across Europe. In more practical terms, that entails deploying gateway earth stations, orchestrating satellite-to-cell-tower handovers, and interfacing with operator cores to allow regular smartphones to connect without special hardware.

This concept fits well with the 3GPP’s non-terrestrial networks standardization and turns satellites into high-altitude cell sites. Anticipate the first services prioritizing messaging, basic data, and emergency communications while capacity builds with subsequent satellite launches. The partners say the center will focus on universal connectivity for underserved communities and connectivity in support of emergency and disaster response, areas where traditional infrastructure is either too expensive or too frail.

Why Germany Was Chosen and Why the Timing Is Now

Germany also has a rich pool of telecom and aerospace knowledge, solid data protection frameworks, and a regulator with experience in spectrum coordination—the country’s Federal Network Agency (BNetzA).

The companies are considering Hanover and Munich, which both have deep engineering pools and access to Europe’s transport and fiber backbones. Placing command-and-control within the EU further ensures compliance with data sovereignty and security requirements of the EU regimes, e.g., GDPR and NIS2.

Strategically, Europe has been pursuing greater independence in space-based connectivity. The IRIS² program of the European Commission signals it, while European operators search for options to complement or compete with services dominated by non-European suppliers. Establishing Germany as a mobile-to-satellite hub sends a strong dual message that Europe wants to take more ownership of such critical infrastructure.

Starlink already has a significant lead in scale, with 1000s of satellites on orbit and a rapidly growing customer base—SpaceX disclosed that they have more than 8M subscribers worldwide. It has also started to introduce programs that feed content directly to the cell with certain partners. But AST SpaceMobile’s pitch is different: direct-to-hardware standard, unmodified smartphones, grooving off of their partner operators’ own existing spectrum, roaming, and billing—no dedicated dish needed.

The Solstar space vehicle, known as the Comet-9, is built to be carried into orbit by a rocket and to deploy its antennas from there, essentially forming a phased-array antenna that can interface with handsets on the ground. That could make for a very nice consumer experience, but capacity per beam will be limited initially, and strict traffic shaping will be vital. The new European center is supposed to tune those trade-offs—sending public-safety traffic first, but routing other information efficiently and avoiding network jams in emergencies like peak events or crises.

Technology and Partners Behind the Plan in Europe

AST SpaceMobile has staged splashy demonstrations, including two-way 4G and 5G calls between off-the-shelf smartphones hooked up to its BlueWalker 3 test satellite in partnership with carriers like Vodafone and AT&T. The production models of its BlueBird satellites will ramp coverage and throughput, with launch services contractually locked down for rides to space via Blue Origin, India’s national space agency, and SpaceX.

The project plays to Vodafone’s broader European footprint and spectrum holdings in low-band, which are optimal for long-range connections. The partners also formed a purpose-built venture to manage capacity and commercial deployment across Europe, while AST maintains a multi-generational framework with AT&T for the US. Compliant non-terrestrial integration means that participating MNOs can turn on satellite coverage like a network feature rather than an add-on device.

What It Means for Consumers and MNOs Across Europe

Consumers might experience failover connectivity in rural areas, mountainous regions, islands, and transport corridors—say, hiking paths or ferry routes where coverage drops. Early services will probably focus on messaging and safety features at first before spreading to more general data as the constellation becomes more established. Pricing models are anticipated to be similar to roaming or premium add-ons controlled by the operators.

For operators, satellite augmentation can boost coverage metrics without incurring the cost and deployment time of building expensive towers in low-ROI areas, as well as providing a differentiated emergency and business continuity overlay. Industries like maritime, logistics, energy, and agriculture would benefit from more reliable IoT links and real-time monitoring across areas with spotty terrestrial redundancy.

Risks, Open Challenges, and the Way Ahead for Rollout

Among the key challenges to be addressed are spectrum coordination at the International Telecommunication Union, location of ground stations, and device interoperability across different frequency ranges. Performance at scale will be highly scrutinized: sending signal quality to millions of phones from space on orbit is fundamentally different than pointing a dish to clear sky.

Still, momentum is clear. “With the European goal of strategic autonomy, national regulators enthusiastic about non-terrestrial trials and 3GPP standards rapidly evolving, this is clearly the time for a collaborative European hub. If Vodafone and AST SpaceMobile pull it off, the German hub could be where pan-European voice-and-data services are planned to be sent from space to your phone—a complement to terrestrial 4G and 5G keeping us all connected when we need it most.”