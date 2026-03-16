Vivo X300 Ultra Targets iPhone Video Lead

Vivo is putting pro filmmakers on notice. The forthcoming X300 Ultra is set to push smartphone video into territory the iPhone hasn’t claimed, headlined by 4K 120fps Log recording across all three rear cameras, an upgraded Pro video interface with live 3D LUT previews, and support for a high-fidelity APV 4:2:2 codec that slots cleanly into ACES color-managed workflows.

4K120 Log Capture Across Every Lens, Main to Telephoto

Vivo’s product lead Han Boxiao shared on Weibo that the X300 Ultra doubles the X200 Ultra’s Log frame rate, moving from 4K 60fps to 4K 120fps and making it available on the main, ultrawide, and telephoto lenses. That’s a big deal for editors: 120fps Log capture in 4K lets you slow footage to 30p at a true 4x slow-mo while preserving dynamic range and grading latitude.

It also sets a new benchmark among mainstream flagships. Apple’s current top-end models record ProRes Log up to 4K60 (with external storage for extended takes) and 4K60 HDR in the stock app, while 120fps remains limited to lower resolutions. If Vivo sustains 4K120 Log without harsh thermal limits, that’s a meaningful step for action, sports, and documentary shooters.

Pro Controls With Real-Time Looks and 3D LUT Previews

The X300 Ultra’s revised Pro video mode goes beyond toggling Log gamma. It can load 3D LUTs as on-set previews, letting crews check skin tones, contrast, and roll-off live rather than guessing at what a grade might yield. That reduces reshoots and helps match the phone to cinema bodies on multi-camera sets.

In practice, a calibrated LUT preview keeps exposure and white balance choices consistent across lenses and scenes. It’s the kind of quality-of-life tooling you’d expect from dedicated apps like Filmic Pro or from mirrorless cameras, now integrated at the system level.

APV 4:2:2 Recording and Seamless ACES Color Integration

Vivo says the phone will record using APV with 4:2:2 chroma, a visually lossless codec developed by Samsung for professional capture. Samsung has claimed APV maintains image integrity even after repeated edits and delivers up to 20% smaller files compared to HEVC, which is crucial when you’re pushing 4K120 Log bitrates.

Equally important, the X300 Ultra’s Log and metadata are compatible with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ ACES color pipeline. That means editors can bring phone footage into ACES-managed timelines in DaVinci Resolve or Adobe Premiere Pro and grade it alongside cinema cameras using standard IDTs and RRTs, preserving color accuracy from set to delivery.

Expanded Reach and Rigging Options for Real-World Shoots

Vivo is also leaning into accessories. A 400mm telephoto converter kit promises serious reach for wildlife and events, while a SmallRig cage hints at cold-shoe mounts, follow-focus support, and better ergonomics for gimbals and microphones. Paired with 4K120 Log, that turns a pocketable device into a credible B-cam for tight, stabilized, or remote angles.

The question is whether stabilization and autofocus lock reliably at 4K120 across all lenses. Professionals will watch for focus breathing, exposure stepping, and rolling-shutter artifacts, issues that can undermine headline specs if not carefully managed.

How It Stacks Up to iPhone for Pro-Grade Mobile Video

Apple’s recent flagships remain the reference for mobile video thanks to consistent exposure, dependable autofocus, Dolby Vision HDR at up to 4K60, and a mature ProRes Log implementation that slots into pro editors without friction. They’re also known for stable thermals and predictable color science, attributes that matter as much as raw resolution.

Vivo’s play is to outgun on frame rate and flexibility. 4K120 Log on every lens, live 3D LUT previews, and APV 4:2:2 recording form a potent bundle—on paper, a stronger spec sheet for filmmakers than any Android phone to date. If sustained record times, heat management, and software polish hold up, Apple’s video lead could finally face a real challenge.

What to Watch at Launch for Real-World Video Validation

Three practical tests will determine whether the X300 Ultra claims the mobile video crown: continuous 4K120 Log duration without thermal throttling, color consistency and noise performance across all three rear cameras, and post-production support for APV in common NLEs without transcode penalties.

If Vivo delivers on those fronts, the X300 Ultra won’t just keep up with the iPhone—it could set the new pace for pro-grade video on a phone, bringing cinema-style capture and color management within reach of more creators.