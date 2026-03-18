Vivo X300 Ultra launch window reportedly leaks

A fresh leak has finally sketched a release window for the year’s most talked-about camera phone. According to prolific tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the Vivo X300 Ultra is slated to debut in China toward the end of the month, with a global rollout to follow. Vivo has been teasing its imaging chops for weeks, and after a public showing of its long-reach telephoto accessories at MWC, anticipation has only climbed.

What the leak says about Vivo X300 Ultra launch

The leak points to multiple configurations: 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 16GB/512GB, and a top-tier 16GB/1TB. Colorways are said to include Black, Silver, and Green. This mirrors the brand’s typical China-first strategy, where the domestic market receives the widest set of SKUs before a trimmed global lineup arrives.

There’s more on the launch agenda, too. The same source suggests the X300s and a Pad 6 Pro tablet could share the stage. Whether those devices make it beyond China remains uncertain—a common scenario for secondary models in the Android flagship cycle.

Vivo has not officially confirmed the date or exact variants. Still, the tip tracks with the company’s recent cadence, where a domestic reveal is quickly followed by international availability after regional certification and carrier testing.

Why this camera rig matters for Vivo X300 Ultra

The headline spec is a 200MP Sony LYT901 sensor with a native 35mm-equivalent focal length for the main camera—an atypical choice in a world where 24mm has been the default. A 35mm view delivers a tighter, more natural perspective for portraits and street scenes, reducing edge distortion while retaining environmental context. It’s a focal length photographers know well, and its presence on a primary smartphone camera hints at serious intent.

Supporting cameras reportedly include a 200MP periscope telephoto and a 50MP ultrawide. If accurate, that tele module’s sheer resolution suggests room for loss-limited in-sensor zoom and detailed digital stabilization, especially in daylight. The system is also said to record 4K at 120fps in Log across all three rear lenses—a notable promise. High-frame-rate Log capture enables smoother motion rendition and latitude for grading in tools like DaVinci Resolve, provided the phone manages heat and rolling shutter effectively.

Then there’s the accessory play: professional-grade external telephoto converters at 200mm and 400mm. While clip-on lenses have long existed, native support designed with the camera stack in mind could mean better corner sharpness, reduced vignetting, and more consistent autofocus. If Vivo aligns optical profiles with its computational pipeline—correcting aberrations and color in real time—this would mark a meaningful step toward a modular smartphone camera ecosystem. Very few handsets attempt this kind of accessory-first imaging strategy.

The bigger picture is convergence. Independent testing labs such as DXOMARK emphasize cross-lens color matching, texture retention, and autofocus stability as key metrics. Offering unified 4K120 Log across lenses signals confidence that the image pipeline—sensor readout, lens calibration, and processing—has been tuned for consistency, not just spec-sheet peaks.

Global rollout expectations for the Vivo X300 Ultra

Historically, Chinese OEMs launch with numerous RAM/storage combinations at home and then streamline for international markets. Counterpoint Research has noted that ultra-premium Android buyers outside China often gravitate to a narrower band of SKUs, driving brands to focus on a few high-volume variants. Expect that pattern here: likely fewer color options, a limited set of storage tiers, and region-specific network tuning.

Timing-wise, the international release typically shadows the China debut once software localization, Google certification (where applicable), and carrier approvals wrap. Photography features tend to stay intact worldwide, though niche accessories and the highest storage configurations sometimes remain exclusive to China.

Early takeaways for creators considering X300 Ultra

If the leak holds, the X300 Ultra’s pitch to creators is clear. A 35mm-primary setup should excel at people photography and editorial-style street work. A high-resolution periscope can underpin crisp 5x–10x shots in good light and give video shooters more stable punch-ins without obvious resampling artifacts. And 4K120 Log across lenses opens creative doors for slow-motion grading and multi-focal edits from a single device.

The proof, of course, will be in real-world behavior—autofocus breathing between lenses, thermal management during prolonged 4K120 sessions, and how well the phone aligns color science across sensors. But the direction is unmistakable: Vivo is building not just a spec-heavy camera, but a system designed for photographers who care about focal length discipline, grading headroom, and optics that can grow with them.

Bottom line on the Vivo X300 Ultra launch and features

A trusted leak now points to an imminent China launch for the Vivo X300 Ultra, with global markets queuing up next. With a 35mm 200MP main sensor, a high-resolution periscope, unified 4K120 Log capture, and native telephoto converters, this is shaping up to be the camera phone to watch. Official details are still pending, but the contours of a serious imaging-first flagship are already in focus.