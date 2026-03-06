Vivo X300 Ultra Confirms Gimbal-Level Telephoto OIS

The next Ultra flagship from Vivo is turning heads with a claim that goes straight to the heart of long-zoom photography. Company executives have confirmed that the X300 Ultra’s telephoto module will deliver 3° optical image stabilization, a gimbal-level range of motion that dwarfs typical smartphone telephoto OIS and promises steadier handheld shots at extreme focal lengths.

Why 3° Telephoto OIS Changes Zoom on Smartphones

Most smartphone telephotos correct roughly 0.7° to 1° of handshake, according to Vivo’s product manager Han Boxiao. Even last year’s class leaders typically hovered around 1°. Vivo’s own prior Ultra hit 1.2°. Moving to 3° nearly triples the angular correction, and the company says the system attains CIPA 7.0 stabilization—the kind of professional-grade benchmark the Camera & Imaging Products Association usually associates with dedicated cameras and stabilized lenses.

At long focal lengths, small wrist tremors translate into large frame shifts. Extra stabilization headroom lets the camera hold exposure longer without blur, keep ISO lower for cleaner detail, and maintain finer subject framing at 10x and beyond. In practice, it means more keepers at dusk, fewer smeary city lights, and a higher hit rate when you’re pushing digital crops.

What Gimbal-Level Stabilization Means in a Phone Camera

Gimbal-level here refers to the visible, multi-degree travel of the telephoto’s optical assembly, shown in demos as the lens group physically counter-rotating against shake. Unlike purely electronic correction, optical stabilization keeps photons landing on the same pixels, preserving native sharpness before any computational cleanup. When paired with gyro-aware electronic stabilization, you get a two-layer defense: optics cancel big movements while software smooths residual jitters, particularly useful during walking shots or panning.

Real-World Gains for Telephoto Photos and Video Stability

For stills, the value shows up in edge acuity and micro-contrast at medium and long range. Think glassy high-rises across a river or a performer on a distant stage—scenes where a fraction of a degree decides whether text is legible or eyelashes are defined. With 3° OIS, the camera can hold exposure longer to gather more light, making handheld twilight telephotos far less of a lottery.

On video, stronger optical damping helps suppress telephoto “micro-jitter,” the skittery shake that software alone struggles to erase at high zoom. Vivo says focus tracking at up to 60 fps is supported on the telephoto unit, a meaningful spec when you’re following moving subjects where even small AF hunts get magnified at 10x to 15x. Expect steadier lock-on for runners, pets, or traffic without the nervous pulsing that can plague long-lens clips.

Hardware and Imaging Pipeline Behind Vivo X300 Ultra

Beyond the telephoto, the X300 Ultra is built around a 200MP-class main camera co-engineered with ZEISS and backed by the company’s BlueImage processing. BlueImage aims to enhance color fidelity, autofocus behavior, power efficiency, and HDR tone mapping—critical supports when the telephoto feed needs clean, precisely aligned frames for multi-shot fusion. Vivo has also indicated support for the APV video codec, a nod to creators looking for higher efficiency at premium quality settings.

Crucially, the enlarged stabilization envelope should synergize with Vivo’s multi-frame algorithms. With less motion between frames, the stack aligns more reliably, allowing noise reduction and super-resolution routines to do their job with fewer artifacts and less smearing—particularly at night or under mixed lighting.

Accessory Reach to 400mm with New Add-On Telephoto Lens

Vivo has confirmed compatibility with a new 400mm add-on lens, roughly 16.6x equivalent zoom. At those magnifications, every tremor is amplified. The move to 3° OIS is therefore not just a spec flex; it’s a practical prerequisite for making such an extender usable without a tripod. Expect sharper moon shots, crisper field sports, and less frustration when tapping to frame distant signage or wildlife.

How It Stacks Up Against Apple, Samsung, and Google Rivals

Rivals like Apple, Samsung, and Google blend optical and electronic stabilization in their periscope modules, but none have publicly claimed a 3° correction range or CIPA 7.0 equivalence on telephoto. Many recent flagships lean on computational reframing to hide shake at 5x to 10x. If Vivo’s implementation performs as advertised, it resets expectations for what handheld long zoom on a phone can look like—less shimmer, more detail, and steadier framing without a clamp or rig.

Launch Outlook and Global Release Timing for X300 Ultra

The X300 Ultra is slated for an initial release in China before a broader global rollout. With the company now detailing camera hardware on official channels, including statements from product leadership on Weibo, the countdown is effectively underway. If the retail units match these claims, the era of truly gimbal-like telephoto stabilization in a pocketable device may finally be here.