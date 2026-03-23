Visible Offers Free iPhone 17e With New Plan

Visible just dropped one of the most aggressive promos of the season: new customers can effectively get Apple’s iPhone 17e for free when they activate the carrier’s Visible+ Pro plan. The catch, as always, is in the billing mechanics—credits spread across two years—but if you’re comfortable with a 24‑month commitment, the math adds up to the full $599 price of the phone.

How the Visible iPhone 17e free phone deal works

The iPhone 17e carries a $599 list price. With this offer, Visible gives new lines $25 in monthly service credits for 24 months after you buy the phone at full price or via a device payment plan. Those credits total $600, which offsets the cost of the hardware.

You must choose the Visible+ Pro plan, which is $45 per month before taxes and fees. With the $25 credit applied, your bill can drop to an effective $20 per month for the first 24 months. You’ll still pay sales tax on the phone upfront, plus any applicable fees on your service.

To receive the credits, you need to activate within the required window, keep the same line in good standing, and remain on the Visible+ Pro plan for the full 24 months. If you cancel or switch plans early, remaining credits stop—so the phone is only “free” if you stick it out.

Step-by-step guide to claim Visible’s iPhone 17e offer

Start a new line with Visible. Existing customers adding a line should confirm eligibility before purchase.

Purchase the iPhone 17e at full retail or through an approved device payment option.

Select the Visible+ Pro monthly plan during checkout and complete activation within the specified timeframe.

Pay the applicable sales tax on the pre‑credit phone price and your first month of service, then maintain eligibility to receive $25 monthly service credits for 24 cycles.

What you get with Apple’s iPhone 17e on Visible

Apple’s iPhone 17e isn’t a bare‑bones model. It runs the same A19 processor found in the standard iPhone 17, bringing flagship‑level performance to Apple’s most accessible tier. You also get a 6.1‑inch Super Retina XDR OLED display for punchy contrast and color, MagSafe support for snap‑on chargers and accessories, and the latest Apple Intelligence features for on‑device assistance.

For everyday users—social, streaming, and a steady stream of photos and messages—the 17e’s specification mix hits a sweet spot. It’s the kind of device that will comfortably last the full 24‑month promo horizon, which is crucial when your bill credits are tied to time on the plan.

Who this Visible iPhone 17e deal makes the most sense for

If you’re ready to stay put for two years and want to lower your out‑of‑pocket costs, this promotion is compelling. Over 24 months, credits total $600 while your service can net out to roughly $20 per month before taxes and fees—well below what the major carriers typically charge for their top‑tier plans.

Visible operates on Verizon’s 5G and 4G LTE network, a coverage footprint that independent testers such as RootMetrics and Opensignal consistently rank among the most reliable nationally. For many buyers, that makes the value proposition easier to trust than a typical discount MVNO with limited reach.

Important fine print to watch before you sign up

New line required: The credits apply only to new service, not plan changes on an existing line. Make sure the line remains active and on the Visible+ Pro tier for the full duration.

Credits are monthly, not instant: You won’t see a $599 rebate up front. Plan for bill credits to start within the first few billing cycles and continue each month until the promotional value is exhausted.

Taxes and fees still apply: You’ll pay sales tax on the device at purchase, plus standard service taxes and fees each month. These aren’t covered by the promo.

Supply limits and changes: Like most carrier promos, this is a limited‑time, limited‑inventory offer. Visible can modify or end the promotion, especially in cases of suspected misuse or gaming.

Device lock policies: Phones purchased from carriers are typically locked for a period after activation. If you plan to travel or swap SIMs, confirm Visible’s current unlock window before you buy.

How it compares to big-carrier phone deals right now

Major carriers often dangle up to $800 in bill credits but require a trade‑in, a pricier plan, and a 36‑month commitment. Visible’s approach is simpler: no trade‑in requirement, a shorter 24‑month term, and credits that directly offset your monthly service. The trade‑off is that you’re on a digital‑first carrier with fewer in‑store support options, which some buyers may miss.

Bottom line: If you want Apple’s newest entry iPhone and you’re comfortable committing to the plan, Visible’s offer returns the full cost of the 17e over two years and meaningfully lowers your monthly bill along the way. For many switchers, that’s the rare “free phone” deal that actually lives up to its headline.