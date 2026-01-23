Vimeo Begins Layoffs After Bending Spoons Deal

Vimeo has begun layoffs following its acquisition by Milan-based Bending Spoons, the latest sign of post-merger restructuring at the video platform. According to Business Insider, the new owner confirmed staff reductions without disclosing headcount. Reporting from The Verge, citing posts from affected employees on LinkedIn, suggests the cuts touch a large portion of the workforce.

What We Know About the Vimeo Layoffs and Cuts

Bending Spoons completed an all-cash takeover of Vimeo valued at $1.38 billion, and is now moving quickly to reshape operations. The company has not shared how many roles are being eliminated or which teams are most impacted. Employee posts indicate the reductions span multiple regions and functions, including brand and creative.

As is typical in early-stage integrations, details on severance, internal transfers, and timelines remain sparse. Expect clearer numbers in forthcoming regulatory filings and, potentially, in the buyer’s first post-deal update to investors and staff.

Why Bending Spoons Is Restructuring Vimeo Now

Bending Spoons has a track record of acquiring well-known software brands and then tightening focus on a few core product bets. After buying Evernote, the company shifted much of that team’s operations to Europe and executed significant staff changes, moves it described in company communications as necessary to improve efficiency and speed. The group has also purchased platforms such as Meetup and WeTransfer, signaling an appetite for consolidating creator and productivity tools under one umbrella.

For Vimeo, integration likely means trimming overlapping roles, consolidating back-office functions, and aligning product roadmaps with Bending Spoons’ strengths in mobile-first creation tools and AI. The buyer’s portfolio includes hit apps like Remini, which demonstrate how aggressive machine-learning investments can translate into rapid user growth. Those capabilities could inform Vimeo’s tooling for creators and enterprise customers.

Vimeo’s Strategy and Its AI Bet Under New Ownership

Founded in 2004, Vimeo has long been the alternative to the mass-reach, ad-driven model of YouTube, leaning instead into subscriptions and enterprise software for hosting, marketing, and internal communications. The company has experimented heavily with AI, rolling out features like script generation, teleprompter-assisted recording, and AI-powered editing to streamline video production for non-specialists. It has also pitched tools that connect creator content directly into automated workflows for teams.

The layoffs arrive after multiple self-help efforts to reset costs and refocus on higher-margin segments. Company memos and filings in recent years pointed to workforce reductions—most notably in 2022 and 2023—as leadership sought to match expenses with slower growth in self-serve subscriptions and to pivot toward larger enterprise accounts.

What It Means For Creators And Customers

In the near term, users should expect continuity in core services like hosting, embeds, and live streaming. However, reorganization often slows feature delivery in the short run while teams are realigned. The medium-term question is where Vimeo concentrates its resources: deeper enterprise capabilities such as analytics, security, and compliance, or faster iteration on creator-facing AI that reduces the time and cost to produce video.

One practical watch item is pricing and packaging. Acquirers frequently simplify SKUs, introduce new tiers, or bundle services across their portfolio. If Vimeo’s AI features are integrated with Bending Spoons’ existing tools, the company could roll out cross-product bundles aimed at marketing teams and SMBs, potentially changing the value equation for both longstanding and new customers.

The Industry Backdrop for Video Platforms

Tech platforms across media and creator tooling are prioritizing profitability and operating discipline amid a higher cost of capital. From streaming to social video, many companies have cut double-digit shares of staff over the past two years to protect margins and refocus on their strongest product-market fit. For Vimeo, which competes with everything from YouTube to enterprise video suites, the imperative is to demonstrate durable growth while keeping infrastructure and support costs in check.

What to Watch Next as Vimeo Integrates with Bending Spoons

Key signals will include an official headcount update, any office consolidations, and a refreshed product roadmap. Look for clues about whether engineering and customer success functions shift toward Europe, how aggressively Vimeo expands AI-assisted creation workflows, and whether the company repositions pricing toward larger enterprise contracts. The speed and clarity of these moves will determine whether the acquisition unlocks meaningful synergies—or risks disrupting the creator and business customers that rely on Vimeo every day.