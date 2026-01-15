Victrola Shows Off Soundstage Turntable Speaker

Victrola’s new Soundstage finally makes the vinyl setup I recommend to friends seem simple, small, and actually hi-fi.

It’s a low-profile soundbase designed to sit literally underneath a turntable, and having heard it in a controlled demo, I’m of the mind that this is the first “minimalist” vinyl solution that does not — do not mistake me on this one — sound like you’re making some concession.

Instead of a stack of components — receiver, phono preamp, and two bookshelf speakers — the Soundstage delivers an uncluttered solution: one box, tuned acoustics, and wireless capabilities when you’re not spinning vinyl. It’s Victrola’s first soundbase, and it is aimed directly at vinyl fans who crave big-room sound without big-room gear.

The Importance of a Soundbase for Vinyl

Listening to vinyl has been booming, and now “vinyl revenue has not only surpassed that of CDs, but it records more revenue than the rest of them,” writes the RIAA in recent years. But the on-ramp remains steep: conventional systems require cash, a spot for furniture, and patience fiddling with cables and in-room tuning.

Soundstage is a purpose-built soundbase for the challenging pace of contemporary life. Put your deck on top, plug in the phono output, and you’re away. The trick is producing room-filling, clean sound while isolating the delicate stylus from vibration. That’s where the engineering of the Soundstage is superior.

Addressing the Issue of Rumble and Resonance with Victrola

Victrola focuses the design around a Symmetric Drive Woofer with dual-diaphragm construction. The woofer fires into the floor, and rear ports control airflow and pressure; the system is tuned to sense and suppress problematic low-frequency energy. This is important because runaway bass can create a sort of acoustic feedback loop, audible as a low roar that drives vibration right back into the cartridge.

Supporting the bass system is a Balanced Mode Radiator driver array and low crossover point (specifically engineered for this product). Allowing the BMRs to cover such a wide range of mids and highs, the Soundstage retains a very broad sweet spot of even distribution. Voices cast cleanly, cymbals and strings keep their shimmer, and imaging remains coherent when you’re not parked dead center.

The functional result is straightforward: You can place your turntable right on the speaker with no fear of rumble. That’s been the weak point of most all-in-one or nearfield solutions for vinyl, especially in cramped apartments with lively floors.

First Listen Impressions from a Controlled Demo

In real life, the Soundstage feels bigger than its footprint. Bass was tight and tuneful, not boom-and-windstormy, and I didn’t notice the telltale low-frequency flutter or “bloom” that often causes a stylus to nudge off its happy place. Kick drums hit with thump, but basslines remained articulated enough to follow note by note.

Midrange definition was the headline: The vocals sat up front without blare, and guitars maintained body without mud. Treble detail opened up, had air but didn’t have that edgy glare that can creep into compact speakers pushed loud. Equally importantly, I didn’t hear any cabinet buzz or sympathetic resonance — small victories that accumulate over long listening sessions.

Where It Fits in the Market of Turntable Soundbases

Soundbases for turntables still occupy a small corner of the market, with Andover Audio’s SpinBase the most notable reference point. That product relies on an isolation technology to quell feedback. Victrola’s take is different in its approach — and execution. Its Symmetric Drive Woofer and BMR-centric tuning pursue both stability and scale, seeking to maintain the physical presence vinyl diehards crave.

If you’re considering a compact soundbase versus powered bookshelf speakers, think of it in terms of trade-offs. Bookshelves tend to produce a wider stereo image, though they’ll need stands, placement, and more cables. Soundstage values simplicity: a clean footprint, simple enough setup, and sound that doesn’t apologize for its convenience.

The Bigger Vinyl Picture and Who This Is For

Industry trackers including the RIAA and Luminate continue to observe strong demand for records, even from those who are newer to the format. This audience wants gear that looks great in small spaces, functions instantly, and still honors the physics of a stylus tracing a groove. The Soundstage is tailored for that listener.

Purists will reject anything less than separates. For everyone who’s ever balked at the cost and complexity of traditional rigs, Victrola’s Soundstage is the missing piece: a single-box answer that preserves vinyl’s warmth, scale, and tactility. It’s the first portable speaker that made me start to take record players seriously again — and I do not say that lightly.