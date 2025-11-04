Verizon Reveals Five New Phone Offers But Move Fast

Verizon’s new set of promos is particularly aggressive, and it includes free flagship phone promotions coupled with stackable bill credits and a no-risk network trial. For a carrier that usually commands pricier fees, these are the few and far between times when the math works in your favor — particularly if you can add a line, trade in an older device or somehow finagle an upgrade to a MyPlan tier that unlocks the best credits.

Before you take the plunge, keep in mind that most of these phone promos are paid out as 24–36-month bill credits and need autopay, while also depending on select Unlimited plans. That’s not unusual across the industry, but it does matter: cancel early or drop to an ineligible plan and your leftover credits are gone. With that in mind, here are five Verizon bargains deserving of a hard look right now.

Free iPhone Pro With Optional iPad Stack

The headline deal is a free current-generation iPhone Pro when you open a new line on an eligible Unlimited plan (read: think Ultimate) and finance the phone.

AT&T and T-Mobile both recognize previously issued blue-brand credit, while in many places Verizon is even piling on an iPad freebie if you add a new tablet line — meaning you could potentially transform one port-in into two devices at upfront phone cost, with the tablet credits applied against the slate.

Pro tip: If you don’t want the tablet, you might be able to accept the iPhone deal without it. Consider the tablet line fee against the iPad’s value — with $1,000 in credits over a 36-month EIP, you want roughly $27.78 per month in benefit; that’s how much it needs to be above what you pay for your added line and fees every month and put toward whatever option happens to make more sense.

Pixel Deal: Free or Up to $800 Off with Trade or Line

Google fans can score the latest Pixel for $0 or cut up to $800 off other models with a qualifying trade-in — or by adding a new line on MyPlan (Welcome or higher).

If you’re gunning for the Pro-tier Pixel, however, and certainly looking to keep your costs down, all the best discounts typically come from a trade rather than just a line add.

Pixels continue to quietly offer value thanks to Google’s extended update policy, which includes years of security and OS support and makes a Pixel purchase a safe guess even at mid-cycle. For the owners of older Pixels — or iPhones with intact screens, which command top trade-in tiers — it’s a similarly smart play.

Galaxy Z Fold And Flip BOGO Makes A Comeback

Verizon is offering a buy-one-get-one deal on Samsung’s foldables: grab a Galaxy Z Fold or Z Flip and get one free in bill credits when you add a new line on Unlimited Plus or Ultimate. BOGO is usually the greatest total-dollar value on the board if you are a two-phone household or share costs with someone else in your family.

Keep in mind that more often than not, both devices are also locked into different installment plans. Make sure the plan (and term) on the second line work for your household; foldables are cool, but they’re a value play for when you already planned to carry multiple lines at premium tiers.

Galaxy S Series: Free or a Deeply Discounted Ultra

For flat-screen traditionalists, Verizon is also providing base-model Galaxy S phones for $0 with a new line on eligible MyPlan Unlimited. As is the case with a lot of phones, potential buyers eyeing the Ultra can usually score it for well under MSRP on Unlimited Ultimate or get up to $1,000 in trade-in credits that reduce the price differential between Samsung’s top camera phone and basic models significantly.

To get the most value, stack a top-tier trade-in (an old iPhone Pro, Galaxy S Ultra or late-generation Pixel) with bill credits. On a 36-month lease, the same $1,000 in credits erases about $27–$28 on your monthly device payment — typically bettering third-party deals in addition to retaining manufacturer warranties and carrier perks.

30-Day eSIM Trial to Check Coverage Before Switching

Not ready to commit? Verizon’s eSIM trial offers up to 30 days of unlimited talk and text with a boatload of data on compatible phones — no credit card required, no port-in necessary, and you can leave your current carrier active at the same time. It’s simply the least dirty way to test-drive your home, work, and commute coverage before you make a switch.

Independent testing supports the try-before-you-buy approach. J.D. Power’s network quality reports consistently feature Verizon’s high levels of reliability in many regions; Opensignal and Ookla data attest to competitive 5G consistency even where raw top speeds might differ by market. It’s still your best bet to run the trial when you are actually using your phone.

How to choose the right Verizon promo for your needs

Consider the total cost of ownership: device credits, plan changes, added lines, upgrade costs, and taxes/fees over 24–36 months.

Examine trade-in fine print: beyond the model being eligible, how the battery and screen should look, and what’s the deadline for sending in your old phone?

Lock in the plan you really want: many promos are based on Unlimited Plus or Ultimate; dropping later can lose leftover credits.

Bill credits rather than lump-sum discounts allow carriers flexibility to manage their cash flows and imply lower upfront costs on an upgrade, as well as preserving budget space for upgrades.

The nutshell: If you’re adding a line or trading in a current flagship, these five are some of Verizon’s best offers.

Begin with the iPhone or Pixel offers for the clearest route to $0 phones, choose the Galaxy BOGO for maximum household value, or grab that 30-day trial to see if you’re eligible before pulling the commitment trigger.