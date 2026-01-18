Verizon Outage May Have Disrupted 911 Calls

A widespread Verizon wireless outage left many phones showing SOS status and, in some cases, may have prevented emergency calls from connecting. Multiple public safety agencies cautioned residents that attempts to reach 911 could fail from Verizon devices, advising alternative methods to contact help until service recovered.

Emergency Calls Are Designed To Roam Across Networks

U.S. rules require carriers to transmit 911 calls, and modern phones will try any available compatible network when the home network is down. That’s why devices often display “SOS” or “Emergency Calls Only”—a signal that, even without normal service, the phone will attempt to route an emergency call over a different carrier’s tower.

But roaming is not a guarantee. If nearby radios are congested, if inter-carrier connections are impaired, or if the outage extends into core network functions that support emergency routing, a call can fail. A few seconds of delay in call setup can feel like an eternity during a fire, crash, or medical emergency—especially when multiple neighboring cells are simultaneously straining to carry redirected traffic.

Officials Warned Of Possible 911 Disruptions

Public safety agencies in several jurisdictions quickly flagged potential 911 problems for Verizon users. The Office of Unified Communications in Washington, D.C., alerted residents that some callers on Verizon might not reach 911 and recommended using a different carrier’s phone, a landline, or reporting in person at a police or fire station if a call would not connect.

New York City’s notification system issued a similar advisory, urging those who could not place a 911 call on Verizon to try another device or landline. New Yorkers also have additional options, including LinkNYC kiosks positioned across the five boroughs and FDNY street call boxes, which can connect directly to emergency dispatchers.

Reports from individuals mirrored the official alerts. Some Verizon users described being unable to dial 911 during urgent situations, while neighbors or bystanders on other carriers were able to get through. Those anecdotes underscore how localized conditions—signal levels, tower load, and network handoffs—shape whether emergency roaming succeeds.

What Verizon And Regulators Are Saying About The Outage

Verizon acknowledged a significant service disruption and said the network was restored later, noting that teams were investigating the root cause. The company did not immediately share technical details, a common practice until engineers complete post-incident reviews.

The Federal Communications Commission’s Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau typically evaluates large outages, especially those that may affect 911. Carriers are required to submit outage reports through the Network Outage Reporting System, and emergency managers may share situational data through the Disaster Information Reporting System. Those filings can help determine the scope, duration, and specific 911 impacts, including whether calls failed, were delayed, or were misrouted.

Why It Matters For Public Safety And Emergency Response

Every minute counts. The National Emergency Number Association estimates Americans place roughly 240 million 911 calls each year, with the vast majority coming from wireless phones. That dependence means even short outages can have outsized consequences. Previous incidents involving major carriers have prompted federal reviews, fines, and new best practices aimed at keeping 911 reachable when networks falter.

In parallel, public safety leaders continue pushing Next Generation 911 upgrades, which replace legacy analog links with IP-based systems that can offer more redundancy, faster call transfers, and alternate routing paths. Outages like this one highlight why NG911 resiliency—across both carrier and public safety networks—remains a national priority.

What To Do If 911 Won’t Connect On Your Phone

If your phone shows SOS or a 911 call does not complete, try these steps:

Redial immediately.

Toggle Airplane Mode on and off to force a new network registration.

Move to an open area with better signal.

If possible, place the call from another carrier’s device or a landline.

In many areas, Text-to-911 is available for situations where calling fails or is unsafe; public safety agencies and the FCC recommend calling when you can and texting when you can’t. Urban areas may offer additional options such as public safety call boxes or city kiosks. If none of those work and the emergency is urgent, go directly to the nearest police or fire station for assistance.

As Verizon’s investigation proceeds and regulators review outage reports, expect more detail on what failed and how safeguards performed. For now, the incident is a reminder that emergency readiness includes knowing multiple ways to reach help—and that carriers and 911 systems must keep strengthening the layers designed to make sure those calls get through.