Verizon Offers Free Samsung TV With Home Internet

Verizon is dangling a rare sweetener for home internet shoppers: sign up for a qualifying fiber plan and choose a free 43-inch Samsung QLED TV, a Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE 5G, or a $15 bill credit every month for 36 months. The offer applies to new customers on Verizon’s 1 Gig or 2 Gig home internet tiers and is available whether or not you have a Verizon mobile line, though wireless subscribers can stack an extra $15 monthly discount on the internet plan itself.

The 1 Gig plan typically runs $75–$90 per month and the 2 Gig plan $95–$110 per month, with equipment included and a multi-year price lock. That combination of speed, predictable pricing, and a high-value freebie is designed to pull fence-sitters off cable and onto fiber.

How To Qualify For The Free Samsung TV Offer

Eligibility is straightforward: you must be a new Verizon home internet customer and enroll in either the 1 Gig or 2 Gig plan at an address where service is available. After installation and activation, keep the account in good standing and redeem your perk in the My Verizon portal within the specified window, typically between day 14 and day 60 after activation.

Once redeemed, delivery can take up to eight weeks. If you cancel your internet service within 180 days of fulfillment, Verizon will charge back the promotional value, a common clawback clause in telco promos. Expect one promotional selection per account, offers subject to inventory, and potential tax reporting on the value of the device.

What Each Plan Includes for Verizon Fiber Internet

The 1 Gig plan delivers up to 940 Mbps download and upload speeds and is rated to handle roughly 50 connected devices. The 2 Gig tier pushes symmetrical speeds up to 2.3 Gbps and is built for dense smart homes with 100+ devices, multi-stream 4K households, and heavy cloud backup or creator workflows.

Both plans include a free router and Whole-Home Wi-Fi coverage, plus a five-year price lock for predictable bills. Standard pricing is commonly $90 for 1 Gig and $110 for 2 Gig, but existing Verizon mobile customers usually see $15 off those rates, landing at $75 and $95 per month. Autopay and paperless billing are typically required to secure the lowest advertised price.

TV Or Tablet Or Bill Credit Which Delivers Best Value

The free device choices are positioned to be roughly equivalent in value, with the 43-inch Samsung QLED set (Verizon lists a Q7F model in this size) and the Galaxy Tab S10 FE 5G both commonly retailing near the mid-hundreds depending on promotions. The $15 credit over 36 months totals $540, which is compelling if you prefer guaranteed savings over new hardware.

Pick the TV if you’re upgrading a bedroom or office setup and want premium color and brightness from QLED without an extra out-of-pocket purchase. Choose the tablet if you’ll use 5G on the go for note-taking, streaming, or sketching with the included S Pen. Opt for the bill credit if you already have your ideal devices and want the simplest, most flexible savings path.

Why This Verizon Home Internet Offer Stands Out

Competitors often dangle prepaid gift cards or short-term streaming bundles. Verizon’s angle combines a high-ticket device option, a long price lock, and symmetrical upload speeds that cable still struggles to match. For context, Speedtest by Ookla reports U.S. median fixed broadband downloads above 240 Mbps, while fiber’s symmetrical design shines in video conferencing, live streaming, and multi-user uploads.

The capacity claims also map to real homes: Deloitte’s recent connectivity research shows the average U.S. household juggles dozens of connected devices, from TVs and consoles to thermostats and cameras. A 1 Gig plan is ample for most families, while 2 Gig gives creators and power users headroom for simultaneous 4K streams, large cloud syncs, and low-latency gaming.

Order a new 1 Gig or 2 Gig plan at your address.

Complete installation and activation.

Monitor your My Verizon account for the promotions banner.

Select your perk between days 14 and 60.

Confirm shipping details for the TV or tablet, or apply the $15 monthly credit.

Keep your account active for at least 180 days to avoid a chargeback.

Enjoy the included router and Whole-Home Wi-Fi with your chosen benefit.

Bottom Line: Is Verizon’s Free Samsung TV Deal Worth It?

If you were already eyeing a switch to fiber, Verizon’s promo is an easy nudge. The 1 Gig and 2 Gig plans deliver high, symmetrical speeds with a long price lock, and the pick-your-perk approach lets you maximize value—either a new Samsung screen, a 5G tablet, or a straightforward $540 in bill credits. Just follow the redemption window, keep the service active beyond the clawback period, and weigh which perk best fits your household.